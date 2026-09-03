A year after finalizing her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen , Isla Fisher is back in the dating world. And she seems to have a lot of deal-breakers.

The 50-year-old star spoke about getting the “ick” on a recent date, which made her lose interest in the man instantly.

Fans believed she was judging too harshly. “With this shallow viewpoint, she’ll land a quality mate, this time,” one sarcastically said.

Highlights Isla Fisher revealed a bizarre dating “ick” that instantly turned her off a man.

Her dating confessions came a year after finalizing her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

Some critics felt she was being too picky, saying her date “dodged a bullet.”

Fisher has been promoting her new movie ‘Spa Weekend’ in recent weeks with co-stars Leslie Mann, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris.

Isla Fisher is back in the dating world a year after finalizing her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher made her candid “ick” confession during a sit-down with her co-stars, Leslie Mann, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris, from her new movie Spa Weekend, which hit the big screen on August 21.

“I have a dating ick that happened recently,” she said in a video shared on the Overheard Happy Hour TikTok account.

In the video, the Wedding Crashers star admitted that one seemingly innocent moment with her date was enough to cut him off as a potential suitor.

“I liked somebody. His dog ran away, and he chased his dog,” the actress said.

“But instead of chasing upright, he ran low with his hands outstretched — like a cartoon.”

The Australian actress, 50, recently shared an “ick” that instantly made her lost interest in a guy

Her date’s running posture was enough to extinguish the romance for the Australian actress.

“By the time he caught the dog, he had lost the p**sy,” she quipped.

Her story prompted fellow leading lady Anna Faris to do her best impression of the ick-inducing man .

Netizens felt Fisher was being too judgy with her dates. Some even believed her date was the one who dodged a bullet.

Viewers who heard Fisher’s confession claimed she was being too judgy and “selfish” with her dates.

“Save your dog and avoid people like this awful and selfish woman,” one said, while another wrote, “Dude dodged a bullet.”

“Can we all agree that her taste in men is pretty bad?” one asked.

“This is why people are single, and the birthrate is down,” another wrote.

Some critics snarked at her, claiming her divorce should be seen as an expiration date.

“Uhhhh you’re old now honey…. Nobody cares,” one said.

Another wrote, “She’s a divorcee with kids, and she’s a half-century old. She’s not allowed to have ‘the ick.’”

The Australian star spoke about her post-divorce life since splitting with Sacha Baron Cohen

Fisher has been open about her post-divorce life since splitting with Sacha Baron Cohen, 54.

The former couple were married for 14 years and welcomed daughters Olive, 18, and Elula, 16, and a son Montgomery, 11, before deciding to part ways.

They jointly filed for divorce in 2023 and finalized the process by June last year.

“I’m divorced, so all I do is see friends!” Fisher told People last month.

“[My kids] are my friends in my life. So I’m in a different place,” she joked.

During an appearance on KIIS FM’s The Smallzy Show last month, the Confessions of a Shopaholic star listed out more turn-offs from her recent dating experiences .

Fisher mentioned Tom Cruise while listing out her icks and turn-offs when it comes to dating men

“When a man runs on film, and it looks like a sprinkler moving, it's just wrong,” Fisher said while breaking down her icks .

She cited Tom Cruise as an example of a man who has “nailed” the art of running in a hot way.

Next on her list of turn-offs was wearing a backpack. She said she would instantly “wrap it up” if a man shows up on a date with one.

“It's like you can wear a backpack, but if you click your backpack together ... it’s not good,” she said. “It's like if you wear a hoodie, but you zip it all the way up, it's not good.”

Earlier this year, Fisher appeared to be on a date with South African ex-soccer player Larry Cohen. They were seen out and about in London’s Notting Hill, making their way to Soho House.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband sparked dating rumors with model and On**F*ns star Hannah Palmer, 28, last year. The pair were seen leaving a posh LA restaurant in September last year.

“Hannah is a super fun girl and is as clever as she is beautiful,” an insider claimed while speaking to the U.S. Sun . “Sacha is a very lucky man to have bagged a date with her. She’s a real catch.”

Sources later clarified that their relationship was strictly “platonic and nothing more than that.”

“They are just friends and have only met a handful of times,” an insider told Us Weekly in September last year.

Cohen, who shares mutual friends with Palmer, has been giving her business and acting advice, sharing tips on how to enter Hollywood, the source added.

Fisher said she was “grateful” to be in the business as a “woman of [her] age”

In recent weeks, Fisher has been promoting her new movie Spa Weekend, which tells the story of four friends escaping their busy lives for a weekend of fun and pampering.

The comedy film was helmed by writer-directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore.

“I feel really grateful to be working,” Fisher told People on the red carpet during a special screening of the film in Las Vegas on August 7.

“I feel really grateful to be a woman of my age in the business. And I’m really happy to be in a movie like this,” she added.

“She did not like the guy because [of] the way he ran? I am so surprised she is single,” one commented online