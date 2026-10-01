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Introverts are probably one of the most misunderstood personality types out there. They get labeled as shy, antisocial, awkward, or just plain unfriendly.
And while some introverts might relate to parts of that, the stereotypes have gotten a bit out of hand. There is a lot more to introversion than wanting to stay home and avoid people.
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One of the biggest myths is that being introverted automatically means being shy. It doesn’t. As psychologist Bernardo Carducci explained to the American Psychological Association, shyness is more about feeling anxious or self-conscious in social situations.
A shy person and an introvert could both be standing against the wall at a party, but for very different reasons. The shy person might really want to join a conversation but feel too nervous or unsure how to do it. The introvert might be perfectly relaxed where they are and simply have no desire to mingle more.
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The same goes for the idea that introverts don’t really like people. They definitely can. It may just take them a little longer to open up and let someone into their inner circle.
A 2023 study of 949 people showed that, for more introverted people, support from friends and family was especially important for happiness. So having fewer people around doesn’t necessarily mean those relationships matter any less.
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And unlike what some people may believe, introverts aren’t the only ones who enjoy a bit of me time. In fact, folks with all kinds of personalities can seek out solitude and benefit from it.
A 2024 review in the Journal of Personality found that spending time alone can be valuable across different personality types. Wanting some peace and quiet every now and then is simply a pretty normal human thing.
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But unfortunately for introverts, there is one less cheerful finding. A pretty large body of research suggests that extroverts tend to report higher levels of happiness and well-being.
One possible reason is pretty simple: humans are social creatures, and extroverts tend to seek out more of the social interaction and rewarding experiences that can make us feel good.
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So in one experiment, researchers asked introverts to act more extroverted for a week and looked at how it affected their mood. The participants did report more positive emotions, but at the same time, they also felt more tired and less like themselves.
In other words, acting more outgoing may have some benefits, but keeping it up can also be pretty draining.