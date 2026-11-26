Trauma has become a sort of modern cultural buzzword, with nearly 70% of people across the world saying that they have experienced something like that. Throughout history, there have also been wars, famines, genocides, natural disasters, and man-made catastrophes, all of which have caused folks a lot of trauma and suffering. These experiences certainly have lasting emotional and physical impacts on individuals and communities. With so much focus on this difficult state of being, it’s no wonder people wonder whether feelings and experiences like this can actually be passed on to their children. Just as we can inherit traits from our parents that strongly impact our features, behavior, and health, if trauma is just as powerful, it’s something that we all need to be aware of. Researchers have worked hard to understand whether this terrifying experience can be carried through one’s lineage because, if it can, it's a frightening prospect. A 2013 study on mice and scent revealed something shocking about how organisms experience trauma and how that can possibly alter the structure and function of their nervous system. This research has huge implications and might help us understand the fundamental role our DNA plays in this complicated process. pvproductions / magnific (not the actual photo) The first time researchers realized that emotional distress and psychological struggles could be passed on to the next generation was in 1966, when psychologists observed the children of Holocaust victims seeking support in a clinic in Canada. These grandchildren and younger folks who had never experienced the event themselves were overrepresented by 300% in the psychiatry clinic as compared to the general population. Since then, familial and community distress has been studied and expanded upon in the mid-to-late 2000s, and a phenomenon called ‘intergenerational trauma’ started being used. According to research shared in BMC Psychology, these complex emotions can carry across generations and affect descendants who weren’t part of the original traumatic event. There are different relational paths through which this emotional distress can pass through someone else, like fear shaping one’s parenting, anger being taken out on children, or distrust weakening community ties. That’s why researchers have found that kids and grandchildren of trauma survivors experience similar intrusive thoughts, low self-esteem, substance abuse, and difficulties forming relationships. It also seems like the role of parental communication about the actual event and the nature of how the family functions after it appear to be particularly important in trauma transmission. magnific / magnific (not the actual photo) If emotional distress, negative feelings, and stress are passed on to the next generation, there must be something that’s making it possible. The American Psychological Association's dictionary explains that the transference of this trauma seems to be epigenetic, meaning that biological markers associated with these experiences are passed onto one’s children. This could include modifications in genes like NR3C1 that regulate one’s glucocorticoid receptor function and can contribute to lower cortisol levels, making people more vulnerable to stress-related disorders such as complex PTSD and anxiety. Another example of this chemical transmission of trauma is in research done by Sarigedik et al., who found that children of earthquake-exposed mothers had much smaller amygdala volumes. Because this region processes emotions such as fear and threat detection, a smaller size has been associated with impaired emotional regulation and a heightened stress response. Therefore, these children might show higher reactivity to perceived threats, even in safe environments. Researchers also study these biological markers by taking saliva and blood samples. Yehuda and colleagues, who did that, found that babies who were born to women in their third trimester during the September 11 attacks had lower cortisol levels. This was also observed in the children of Holocaust survivors who were not born until after the war. krakenimages.com / magnific (not the actual photo) When people collectively go through distressing experiences that don’t just happen once and might be carried over a while, it is referred to as ‘Historical trauma.’ Examples include colonization, genocide, and communal riots or rivalry. According to EBSCO, this type of trauma doesn’t just affect the individual; it impacts communities. This can be observed in the way Indigenous peoples’ mental, social, and physical health has been impacted across generations. In Australia, descendants of the “Stolen Generations” who were forcibly taken from their families have shown higher rates of mental health problems. Things like racism can also create a legacy of trauma, as Black Americans, native people, or immigrants know personally. These collective experiences may shape family narratives, cultural identity, and the psychological well-being of future generations. Unfortunately, these traumatic conditions may still not have dissipated, which can complicate people’s distress as their ancestral struggle may intersect with these new hardships. Anastasia Kazakova / magnific (not the actual photo) Mice share 85-95% of their working genes with humans, which is why they’re perfect for controlled experiments. Researchers Dias and Ressler found an intergenerational effect of trauma associated with scent when studying these rodents. They did this by recreating the smell of cherry blossoms with acetophenone and zapping adult male mice’s feet with an electric current while the scent wafted through their cages. They noticed that the rodents became fearful of the smell, but after breeding, their pups also became nervous and jumpy when the cherry blossom scent wafted by. What’s shocking is that the grandchildren of those mice showed heightened sensitivity to the scent, but not to other kinds of odors. The researchers linked this experience to epigenetic modifications in mice’s sperm DNA. The markers were found on a gene encoding a smell receptor expressed in the olfactory bulb, which sits between the nose and the brain, and the mice also had more neurons to detect the cherry blossom scent than normal mice. This clarifies that it isn’t fear exactly that’s being passed to the next generation, but a heightened sensitivity to the traumatic object or experience. Therefore, we must understand that one’s offspring may not have the exact same trait that their parents developed, but an offshoot or adaptation of it. Anna Tolipova / magnific (not the actual photo) Although it seems like doom and gloom when we think of the idea of an entire bloodline experiencing different versions of the same emotional distress, studies have found that this can actually fade over time. According to research done by Kirmayer et al., the effects of trauma do seem to be heightened in the second generation, but seem much smaller when reaching the third. It should be relieving to know that this distress doesn’t snowball or grow more potent with each passing year. A meta-analysis of studies also concluded that “the third generation does not exhibit inferior outcomes compared to established norms or control groups in many areas, such as general adjustment, aggression, internalizing behaviors, attachment, and other psychological characteristics.” This means that despite the fact that they might show some impact of trauma, it’s vastly different and reduced compared to the initial victims or their offspring. magnific / magnific (not the actual photo) Let’s look back at those mice that began fearing the smell of cherry blossoms; when researchers used extinction-based behavioral strategies to reverse the effects of parental trauma, it seems like they lost their scary epigenetic “signature” over time. The study, published in the Journal of Biological Psychiatry, explained that researchers did this by exposing the rodents to the smell without a foot shock. As a result, they formed a new association with the odor and became less fearful of it. Their pups also stopped showing heightened sensitivity to the cherry blossom smell, showing how unlearning such associations can help the next generation escape the effects. Humans function in a similar way, and the effect of trauma on our DNA could be undone using techniques like cognitive behavioral therapy. This could certainly save our offspring from inherited distress, so long as we do the work we need to do on our emotions. kjpargeter / magnific (not the actual photo) Research from Psychology Today explains how different cultures also respond to trauma and hence cultivate resilience. One example is how Nigerians combine prayer and scripture with evidence-based interventions to help individuals and communities heal from difficult situations. In Uganda, theater groups reenact distressing stories and experiences to show their impact while also offering resolutions to support processing. In Ethiopia, a symbolic coffee ceremony goes beyond enjoying a beverage; it creates a space for people to share stories of resilience and wisdom, fostering healing and meaningful connections. Therefore, it seems like people always find a way to cope and possibly develop intergenerational resilience so that trauma isn’t the only thing dominating their lives. These cultural traditions, stories of survival, and collective healing opportunities could help rewrite ancestral stories that lie buried in our DNA, and that’s perhaps the most powerful thing of all.