#1 Cross Section Of Cables
#2 Firework Shell
#3 Range Rover
People have been cutting things open for centuries, whether driven by scientific curiosity or simply the need to understand how something works. To dissect something, after all, as Miranda Trimmier writes, “is a procedure, a way of looking, an investigation.”
We’ve probably all experienced some version of it with a fruit (particularly if it was an expensive exotic import)—slicing into it can expose a whole hidden world of seeds, chambers, and intricate patterns you likely couldn’t have imagined were there from the outside. Or maybe you’ve been mesmerized by the rings on a sawn tree trunk, a collective record of the fallen giant’s age, with each ring telling a story about its growing conditions over the years.
#4 A Bowling Ball
#5 The Alvord Meteorite, Found On An Iowa Farm In 1976, Iron Octahedrite Weighing 38.5 Lbs/17.5 Kg, About 18"/45.7cm Across
#6 This Rock In New Zealand
Botanists similarly take fine sections of stems, roots, and leaves to study the delicate architecture of plant anatomy. Often the results are quietly beautiful, pinned on many a Pinterest board. And geologists dig a little deeper still, cutting and polishing rocks to expose layers of geological history in a single cross-section.
But it’s a principle that extends beyond the natural world, too. Conservators can take careful, sometimes microscopic, cross-sections of paintings to examine their layers of paint and materials. Even the objects we build ourselves—buildings, batteries, engines, circuit boards—hold structures invisible from the outside, waiting to be exposed through a clean cut or a cutaway diagram.
#7 Nautilus Shell Cut In Half. The Chambers Are Clearly Visible And Arranged In A Logarithmic Spiral
#8 Friend Said I Should Put This Here: Peony Bud
#9 Pulled A Paper Wasp Nest From The Corner Of My Shed And It Gave Me A Perfect Cross Section
In each case, cutting through something offers a perspective we simply can’t get from the outside. And that impulse isn’t hard to understand: when something is unfamiliar, mysterious or simply intriguing, there’s a natural temptation to look beneath the surface and figure out what’s going on.
As Trimmier writes, “When a body is mysterious, you cut it open. You peel back the skin and take stock of its guts. It is the science of an arrow, the epistemology of a list. There and here and look: You tick off organs, muscles, bones. Its belly becomes fact.”
#10 Tortoise Skeleton/Shell
#11 Geode
#12 Elephant's Foot
Sure, Trimmier was writing specifically about dissection (a squid in this case), but it’s a beautiful metaphor for our impulse to look closer at the world around us, to turn the unknown into the known and see things differently—“your eyes,” she says, “you hope, are new.”
But sometimes we don’t need to learn or understand anything from an object laid open in front of us to find it deeply satisfying. It can certainly be demystifying, but sometimes the appeal is more visual: the clean cut, the symmetry, the neat arrangement of layers previously hidden. Just think of slicing into a cake and revealing perfectly even layers of sponge and icing. You don’t need to know anything about baking—or even have baked it yourself—to appreciate how pleasing that can be to look at.
#13 A Mature Hedge (Photo: Paul Debois)
#14 Geologist Cut Rock In Half, Found The Cookie Monster
#15 Beautiful Fukang Meteorite
It’s kind of like our fascination with knolling, the practice of arranging objects at neat right angles until a messy desk or toolbox becomes something oddly soothing to look at. We see it all the time on the grid: a runner’s race-day essentials or a photographer’s gear presented in flatlay form.
Cutting something open does the same thing, just from the inside out: it takes an object’s hidden complexity and lays it out, flat and legible, for you to admire. You don’t need to know why a baseball is layered the way it is, what that strange stuffing inside a Zippo is, or how on earth Mother Nature created something so intricately structured. Simply seeing any of it sliced clean in two is satisfying enough.
#16 A Brand New Hd750, Ge CT Scanner ~ Coverless
#17 A Russian Submarine
#18 Cross Section Of Our Painter’s 1-Year Old Stir Stick
And that’s exactly why this list is so compelling: sometimes looking really is enough. Sure, it’d be satisfying to saw through some of these ourselves—but cakes aside, that’s not always realistic, convenient, or even a good idea. Luckily, there are people out there willing to do the cutting for us, saving us the mess while giving us a peek inside.