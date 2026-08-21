People have been cutting things open for centuries, whether driven by scientific curiosity or simply the need to understand how something works. To dissect something, after all, as Miranda Trimmier writes, “is a procedure, a way of looking, an investigation.”

We’ve probably all experienced some version of it with a fruit (particularly if it was an expensive exotic import)—slicing into it can expose a whole hidden world of seeds, chambers, and intricate patterns you likely couldn’t have imagined were there from the outside. Or maybe you’ve been mesmerized by the rings on a sawn tree trunk, a collective record of the fallen giant’s age, with each ring telling a story about its growing conditions over the years.