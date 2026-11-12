71 Random Yet Fascinating Photos That Prove The World Is Full Of Surprises (New Pics)

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A good idea can come to anyone, anywhere. Sometimes, it happens while working on a big project. Other times, it strikes in the middle of an ordinary day, when something doesn't work the way it should. Before you know it, a small idea can become something millions of people use.
Since today's post is all about interesting things, we thought we'd share some equally interesting stories behind a few inventions. Some came from unexpected situations, while others were created simply to make life a little easier. And the people behind them have quite a story to tell!
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Consider the pull-tab can, for example. In 1959, engineer Ermal “Ernie” Fraze went on a picnic and realized he forgot a can opener. He ended up using a car bumper to open his drink.
The experience got him thinking about how to make opening cans easier. A few years later, he invented the pull-tab can, letting customers open their drinks without a separate tool. What started as a minor annoyance eventually transformed how millions of people enjoyed their drinks.
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#8 In Order Fulfill Her Late Mother Wendy Chadwick's Request The Travel The World Cara Melia From Oldham Placed Her Mother's Ashes In A Bottle With A Note And Tossed It Out To Sea. Sometime Later Someone Found The Bottle And Read The Note & Fulfilled The Request Allowing Wendy To Continue Her Journey
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And Fraze wasn't the only inventor to be inspired by a common problem. In the 1930s, Joseph Friedman watched his daughter Judith struggle to swallow a milkshake at his brother’s soda shop.
The straight straw was beyond her reach. So he put a screw into a paper straw and wrapped dental floss around it. Once he removed the screw, the straw could bend. He patented the flexible straw in 1937. What began as a parent helping his daughter has now become an idea utilized in homes, restaurants and hospitals around the world.
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#11 Farmer Stuart Baldwin Found 421 Tyres Dumped On His Land, Used Cctv To Identify The Fly-Tipper, Then Delivered All 421 Tyres Back To Their Home
#12 A Japanese Boy Noticed His Butterflies Seemed To Recognize Him. He Spent Two Years Designing An Experiment And Proved That Metamorphosis Does Not Erase Memories Formed During The Caterpillar Stage
Both inventions solved simple problems that many people had probably faced. But sometimes, the idea is merely the beginning of the story. Consider engineer Robert Kearns.
He was driving in mild rain and realized what a pain windscreen wipers can be. But back then they generally worked at fixed speeds, even if the rain wasn't steady. Kearns pondered why wipers couldn't stop between sweeps, as our eyes blink. He ultimately developed a technique that did just that and patented it.
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But things didn’t go exactly as they had intended. Car makers later used similar technology, leading Kearns to spend years fighting for recognition and compensation.
He eventually won legal disputes with Ford and Chrysler. His story shows that inventing something valuable doesn’t always lead to a smooth path to success. Sometimes the hardest part of a concept is getting it down on paper.
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#17 Ew Zealand's Female Firefighters (Who Make Up Just 6% Of The Force) Created A Sold-Out Calendar That Raised $100k For Breast Cancer Research
#18 On Many Japanese Toilets, The Hand Wash Sink Is Attached So That You Can Wash Your Hands And Reuse The Water For The Next Flush. Japan Saves Millions Of Liters Of Water Every Year Doing This
Although these inventions have been around for decades, scientists and engineers keep developing new methods to improve our lives. Some are addressing ordinary problems, others are building technologies that would have been hard to envision only a few years ago.
For example, the camera at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. The 3,200-megapixel camera that was installed in 2025 is the largest digital camera ever created. The camera is the size of a small car and weighs several tonnes. But unlike the cameras that we know, this one is built to image huge swaths of the night sky.
Its photos will aid astronomers in studying distant galaxies, tracking moving objects, and observing changes in space. It's quite remarkable how far photography has come, from capturing family memories to helping scientists understand the universe.