#1 I Think This Is Really Cool. History Is Awesome!
#2 History
#3
Learning history can be tedious for many, but not when you add some comedic elements to the process. Many educators have since adapted this mindset in their teaching approach, and Johns Hopkins University professor Ron Berk is one of them.
"When I enter the classroom, I want to change the entire atmosphere into one where everyone has fun with the material--even if the material is complex. It helps relieve fear and reduce anxiety,” Berk said, explaining his process.
#4 George Washington Put Simply
#5 Guess You Had To Have Been There
#6 The Daily Times, New Philadelphia, Ohio
Psychologist and former Behavioral Science professor Dr. Randy Garner shares a similar sentiment. In his introductory psychology course at Sam Houston University, he uses audition episodes from American Idol to make concepts like self-handicapping and selection bias more relatable.
"Well-planned, appropriate, contextual humor can help students ingrain information," said Dr. Garner, who retired in August after 30 years of teaching.
#7 The Answer Doesn't Always Need To Be Profound
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#9
Researchers have also gathered empirical data to determine whether humor helps students absorb information.
Academics from the University of Pennsylvania and Ohio State University conducted the study. They aimed to determine whether humor can make news more socially relevant and ultimately motivate people to share it.
#10 Rise Of The Hogs
#11 #notmyhistory
#12 Oh, How The Dominos Of History Fall. Pog
Participants were young adults aged 18 to 34 years who watched a variety of news clips. Some reports included jokes at the end. Researchers found that participants were likely to remember information about politics and government policies when humor was involved.
“Our findings show that humor stimulates activity in brain regions associated with social engagement, improves memory for political facts, and increases the tendency to share political information with others,” said OSU communication professor Jason Coronel, the study’s lead author.
#13 Have Arthritis, Can Confirm
#14 Who Doesn't Want A Badger?
#15
Especially in today's world of technology, history doesn’t always have to be presented seriously. Many academics have moved away from dusty textbooks and complicated timelines, injecting humor into their teaching methods.
That’s likely the charm of these Tumblr posts: they make learning about history feel less like homework and more like an entertaining affair. You have a few laughs while learning something new in the process. That’s a win-win.