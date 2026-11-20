class didn’t always get the best reputation. The need to memorize dates, significant events, and political figures has made it the bane of many students’ existence.

But the more we dig into the past, the more we realize how it all connects to our present. It all comes down to how we absorb information and make it more interesting.

Tumblr

is one of those mediums, and many of its users have painted

historical events

in a more colorful, relatable way.