Today, if you step out anywhere, whether in a city or a small town, you can always find bakeries. With the advancement in technology and new inventions, this art is thriving. New delicacies and fusion cuisines are giving rise to more and more baked products, and social media is doing its job of making them popular.

Bakeries are such a normal part of our lives that we barely pause to think about how they came to be. However, research highlights that baking, the process of cooking by dry heat, especially in an oven, is probably the oldest cooking method. In fact, bread was already a common staple in prehistoric times.