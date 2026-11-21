Many cultures and regions of the world have stereotypes. Americans often have to deal with the assumption that they’re lazy, loud, and overweight. The French are supposedly snobbish and off-putting. Canadians are often portrayed as overly polite and averse to any kind of drama.
Australians, in turn, have the reputation of being laid-back surfers who wrestle snakes and kangaroos out of their houses daily. And while the truth is not quite that exciting, Australia has some things that make it truly unique. Bored Panda is dedicating this article to showcasing the interesting and cool things in Australia: its beautiful beaches, gorgeous wildlife, and some important statistics that reflect what life “Down Under” is really like.
More info: Reddit
#1 I Present The Most Australian Photo I’ve Ever Taken: A Kangaroo Sunbathing Next To An Emu And A Holden Commodore
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#2 75 Mile Beach On K’gari - Fraser Island
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#3 Oz Passport Progression Over 35 Years
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#4 Colourful Impressionist Painting I Did Of Fireworks At The Opera House
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#5 $2 Coloured Coin Set Taken From Circulation, Still A Few Missing
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#6 CEO Salaries: What We Think And What's True. Australia vs. US
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#7 Lunar Eclipse Seen In Sydney
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#8 Wealth Inequality/Distribution In Oz
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#9 Someone Near Me Has Created A Mini Australia With Their Dam, That Is Large Enough To Appear On Google Maps
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#10 The Size Of This One
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#11 Global House Prices
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#12 I Fly Back Home Tomorrow After Two Years Backpacking Here. These Are A Few Of My Favorite Pictures From Some Special Places
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#13 Flashback To This Crazy Photo From October 2002, When A Bushfire In Cessnock, NSW Couldn't Stop Play
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#14 Compulsory Jacaranda Post
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#15 These Are Australian Native Bees Sleeping In A Buttercup Overnight
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#16 When Did Tipping Become The Norm For Australia?
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#17 Found In My Change Today. Turns Out I Squeal When Excited
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#18 I Made Australia With 2 Lines And Wanted To Share
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#19 Aerial View Of The Bushfire Near Yea
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#20 Came Home To Find This Cutie Chillin' Out In The Shade In My Garden
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Greta JaruševičiūtėBoredPanda StaffView profile