52 Ridiculous Editing Fails People Unironically Shared On Their Instagram (New Pics)

Even if you aren’t into editing your photos beyond recognition or, indeed, good taste, pictures often don’t come out the way you want. That is why a raw photo of a golden sunset can look like a bowl of lukewarm oatmeal, and why your own face can look like it belongs to a distant cousin. The people in this list were simply translating with the confidence of someone who has never opened a dictionary.

Start with the face problem. Your front camera uses a wide angle lens, and wide angle lenses stretch perspective so that anything close to the glass looks bigger than anything farther back. This tech explainer notes that this effect is the source of the old saying that the camera adds ten pounds.