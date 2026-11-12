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52 Ridiculous Editing Fails People Unironically Shared On Their Instagram (New Pics)
Funny,FailsNOV 12, 2026

52 Ridiculous Editing Fails People Unironically Shared On Their Instagram (New Pics)

Viktorija StrelciunaiteJustin Sandberg
Viktorija Strelciunaite and Justin Sandberg
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Social media has its upsides (it might be how you found this post) but human self esteem isn’t one of them. Some feel this passively, but others can’t even post an image of themselves, taken by themselves, without altering it.
So in case you feel like it’s too hard to tell when an image is edited, we’ve gathered some of the worst, most blatant filter and photoshop fails from across the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and remember to be nice in the comments section down below.

#1 Typical Instagram "Goth Mommy"

Side by side comparison of a woman showing ridiculous editing fails between a selfie and a real photo.
dovemaiden
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3points

#2 Found One In The Wild

A heavily airbrushed mother and baby showing ridiculous editing fails on social media.
Alive-Definition-859
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3points

#3 Just Saw This Posted Unironically

Wedding group photo with ridiculous editing fails showing artificially elongated legs on guests
notmedicinal
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3points

Even if you aren’t into editing your photos beyond recognition or, indeed, good taste, pictures often don’t come out the way you want. That is why a raw photo of a golden sunset can look like a bowl of lukewarm oatmeal, and why your own face can look like it belongs to a distant cousin. The people in this list were simply translating with the confidence of someone who has never opened a dictionary.

Start with the face problem. Your front camera uses a wide angle lens, and wide angle lenses stretch perspective so that anything close to the glass looks bigger than anything farther back. This tech explainer notes that this effect is the source of the old saying that the camera adds ten pounds.

#4 Came Across This In The Wild…

Asian woman with excessively smooth, filtered face in a cafe, demonstrating ridiculous editing fails on Instagram
lovelylight100
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3points

#5 Post vs. Video Still

Before and after comparison revealing editing fails with heavy glamour filters versus a natural unedited face
Gray94son
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3points

#6 Filter vs. No Filter

Side by side comparison of a woman showing photo editing fails with smoothed skin and long hair vs natural look
Aicire
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3points

A selfie held at arm's length can make a nose look longer and nudge the eyes apart, which a beauty brand once demonstrated by showing young influencers their usual selfies next to portraits taken with a more natural lens. Nobody looked wrong in real life. The lens just had a funny idea about geometry. A small nudge in an editing app is often just correcting a mistake the phone made first.

#7 Your *filter* Post Aruba Is Tea… (Both Photos Taken From The Same Trip)

Side-by-side selfie showing photo editing fails vs real skin post-vacation
Golden_corrral
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3points

#8 Found On Facebook

Man wearing designer clothes in a photo comparison showing Instagram editing fails
ughnett666
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3points

#9 Found On Instagram

Side-by-side photo comparison highlighting dramatic makeup and photo editing fails
MissJeje
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3points

Then there is the light. Your eyes are wildly good at adjusting as you glance around a scene, which is why you can admire a glowing sky and a shaded path at the same time. A camera has to pick a lane. As Fstoppers explains, either the bright sky keeps its detail while the shadows turn into inky blobs, or the shadows get rescued while the sky washes out completely.

#10 Taken One Day Apart

Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing photo editing fails vs her natural look
im_gonna_hug_you
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3points

#11 TikTok Creator Steals Photos And Photoshops Her Own Face Onto The Bodies Of Other Women

Woman wearing sunglasses posing in a car, showing signs of editing fails.
deureiko
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3points

#12 Guy Using AI Photo Of Himself In Facebook Dating Groups

Side-by-side comparison of a muscular man showing a photo editing fail on Instagram.
Odraccir-x
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3points

Phones try to patch this by blending several shots, but that trick has a price, because overdone HDR can squash a scene into flat mush. Put it all together and you get the classic vacation letdown, where the mountain you gasped at turns into a sleepy gray bump behind a stranger's elbow.

#13 I Have No Words

A ridiculous Instagram editing fail of a woman in a blue dress with an impossible, overly slimmed waist.
AvocadoGlittering274
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3points

#14 When You Edit Yourself From Head To Toe And Get Caught In The Wild

Side-by-side Instagram editing fail comparing a heavily retouched photo with an unedited real-life screenshot.
Mimi535353
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3points

#15 What The Hell

Bad Instagram editing fail showing a group photo where a woman is edited with an unnaturally tiny waist.
de4thdiaryy
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3points

Now for the part that should make every messy editor feel better. Even a sharp, well lit photo of you is only one slice of you. Princeton researchers found that different photos of the same person can leave first impressions as varied as photos of entirely different people. Same face, similar lighting, slightly different expression, and suddenly one frame reads as friendly while another reads as someone who just spotted a parking ticket. If a single snapshot can change how strangers read you, no wonder people grab the brightness slider like it is a life raft.

#16 I’m Surprised She Can Even Hold Up The Cake

Extremely edited Instagram fail of a blonde woman posing with a red cake, showing warped proportions.
Ill-Pin4500
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3points

#17 Ig Ad For Plastic Surgery Clinic vs. Tagged Photo

Side-by-side portraits showing extreme digital altering, highlighting ridiculous editing fails on social media.
jellyboness
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3points

#18 Girl Next Door

Portrait of a young woman outdoor showcasing heavily filtered features, reflecting ridiculous editing fails on social media.
chudball
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3points

So why do the fails happen? Because editing is a skill, and most of us learned it by tapping every button until something exciting happened. The beginner toolkit is basically a pile of sliders labeled more. More contrast, more color, more sharpening, more smoothing, until the sky glows like a highlighter and the skin has the texture of a marshmallow.

#19 Found These On Threads

Collage of a woman showcasing ridiculously edited thin limbs, an example of editing fails shared on Instagram.
darealest23
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3points

#20 Finally Found One In The Wild

Blonde woman's mirror selfie exhibiting severe editing fails around her waistline.
Elegant-Deer-6644
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3points
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Viktorija Strelciunaite
Viktorija StrelciunaiteBoredPanda Staff