The basics of good sleep hygiene are going to sleep and waking up at the same time, and making sure the room is not only dark and quiet, but also cool. (It’s important that the bedroom is under 19 degrees Celsius, or 67 degrees Fahrenheit.)

And if you’re experiencing an occasional problem with falling or staying asleep, this CDC guide can help you build better habits.

But if you have chronic insomnia (struggling for 3 months or longer), it’s best to add cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)… or what I call “Conquer Bad Thoughts.”

The goal is to stop associating going to bed with feeling frustrated – this takes practice, not just understanding. It means practicing quieting those intrusive thoughts and strictly limiting the time spent awake in bed.

The good news is that CBT apps for insomnia work just as well as therapists.

I’m a family physician and a clinical researcher. Join me for a look at simple ways to treat insomnia – not prescriptions, but proven supplements and natural therapies.

Which type of insomnia do you have?

1. Onset insomnia: Do you have trouble falling asleep?

This type is more common in young adults – it's linked to racing thoughts and anxiety, or sometimes just being a night owl.

Consider:

Low-dose melatonin: we are talking half to two milligrams. That’s what works best, not five, not ten.

L-theanine: this amino acid is a good option for promoting relaxation when your thoughts just won’t shut off.

2. Maintenance insomnia: Do you have trouble staying asleep?

This is more common in middle-aged and older adults. It’s linked to menopause, sleep apnea, chronic pain, and alcohol.

Consider:

Melatonin: extended or time-release formulations. Not regular!

Magnesium bisglycinate: it can help prevent micro-awakenings. It’s especially useful after drinking, but do not combine it with alcohol because this can cause nausea and cramps. (Note: research hasn’t found any benefit over placebo in individuals with normal magnesium levels.)

Ashwagandha: this needs to be taken daily for at least 1 month to be effective. It helps lower the stress hormone cortisol and reduces the frequency and severity of menopausal hot flashes.

3. Terminal insomnia: Do you wake up earlier than you want?

This type of insomnia is strongly linked to clinical depression and may relate to a shifted cortisol curve. Cortisol levels naturally fall when we sleep and rise when we wake up. But cortisol levels can spike too early, which tricks the body into thinking it’s much later than it actually is.

Consider:

Phosphatidylserine (or PS) may help reduce cortisol release.

Myo-inositol: it’s a natural sugar that doesn’t usually make a person drowsy, but was found to reduce anxiety and racing thoughts in pregnant women.

It’s also possible to have a mix of insomnia types.

Supplements don’t cure insomnia. But they can treat it

Supplements cannot be patented. They don’t make as much money as prescription drugs, which limits the research done on them. Less research means less is known about their side effects and drug interactions.

Clinical trials use exact doses of purified supplements, but that may not be the case when purchasing supplements online or from retailers.

A 2023 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association evaluated 25 brands of melatonin gummies. It found that one brand contained zero melatonin, and another had 3½ times the amount listed on the label!

Warning signs to look out for:

The words “proprietary blends.”

Names like “sleep matrix” or “rest blend.”

The word “cure.” That’s a big red flag.

The Diabetes Canada or Health Canada logo. Neither one of these allows its logo to be used by private companies.

Here’s what to look for:

A government-issued Natural Product Number (NPN). That confirms it’s registered with Health Canada for safety and quality (but unfortunately doesn’t guarantee either).

In the United States, the USP Verified Mark or NSF certification. That indicates manufacturing quality (but, again, does not establish benefit).

The Dietary Supplement Verification Program remains the gold standard for verifying a supplement's purity and dosage. Unfortunately, only a small minority of supplements meet its high standards.

The reviewed supplements have the strongest evidence behind them, but there’s still a severe lack of high-quality studies, so we need to remain skeptical. It’s a buyer-beware world.

This is not medical advice. If you’re struggling, please see your doctor.