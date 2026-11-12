Insiders Finally Reveal The Untold Story Of Taylor Swift’s Dramatic Fallout With Karlie Kloss

After years of bad-blood rumors, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss had a surprising reunion on Sunday, November 8, 2026, in the VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium as Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs took on the New York Jets.

The pair was inseparable for nearly a decade after becoming friends in 2012. They were so close that many thought they were dating.

Highlights Taylor Swift was recently spotted chatting with her old best friend, Karlie Kloss, at her husband Travis Kelce’s NFL game.

Insiders revealed why they fell out nearly a decade ago, as netizens reacted to the reunion.

Kloss was previously managed by Scooter Braun, the record executive with whom Swift had a high-profile public rivalry over the ownership of her early albums.

However, their bond came “crashing down” sometime around 2017-2019, insiders said at the time, even though neither made any negative comments about the other publicly.

Now, insiders have opened up on what caused the fracture between the two, as reports of reconciliation left “Swifties” reeling online.

“So the beef was fake?” one shocked fan wondered.

Insiders revealed the true reason behind Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss’ friendship fallout

After spotting a photo of the Victoria’s Secret Angel at designer Prabal Gurung’s New York City studio during a 2012 Vogue interview, Taylor Swift proclaimed, “I love Karlie Kloss. I want to bake cookies with her!”

Kloss readily tweeted that she was on board, asking Swift, “Your kitchen or mine?”

Rolling Stone feature revealed that Kloss had her own Soon after, the two new friends were seen attending events, going on outings, and taking road trips together. A 2014feature revealed that Kloss had her own guest room at Swift’s Tribeca house.

In 2015, Kloss appeared in Swift’s Bad Blood music video as the character Knockout, alongside the billionaire singer’s other close friends, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Zendaya.

Daily Mail that Kloss was “even closer” to her than Blake Lively, another ex-best friend Swift has fallen out with after the Gossip Girl actress’ One source told thethat Kloss was “even closer” to her than Blake Lively, another ex-best friend Swift has fallen out with after theactress’ legal war with Justin Baldoni, despite being the godmother to her children.

However, things had reportedly changed by 2017, when fans noticed that Kloss’ name wasn’t on the T-shirt listing her real-life friends’ names that she wore for Look What You Made Me Do.

Sources dismissed the rumor at the time. Now, they have shed light on the real reason Swift and Kloss eventually grew apart two years later.

“The rift between Taylor and Karlie was never quite as simple as two friends having a falling-out,” one insider told the Daily Mail after the two were spotted at the Chiefs game. “A lot of the tension surrounding their relationship woes came down to Scooter Braun.”

Swift’s legal battles with Braun over album rights and Kanye West “overshadowed” friendship with Kloss

Swifties suspected Braun was the reason ever since his media company, Ithaca Holdings, purchased Big Machine Label Group, Swift’s former record label, for $300 million, giving him ownership of the masters for her first six albums.

Swift publicly condemned Braun for the move, accusing him of “incessant, manipulative bullying” and claiming that she was never given a fair opportunity to buy her masters outright from label boss Scott Borchetta.

Kloss was being managed by Braun for years at the time, and found herself in an “uncomfortable position trying to maintain her friendship” with Swift, the insider said. Braun also attended Kloss’ October 2018 wedding to businessman Joshua Kushner and then went on a vacation together, and Swift was noticeably absent on both occasions.

“Taylor was understandably hurt with Karlie's association with Scooter, and that only added another layer to an already complicated situation. It became something that unfortunately overshadowed what had been a very genuine friendship.”

She famously re-recorded the albums and released them as “Taylor’s Version” starting in 2021. In 2025, she finally bought back the masters for about $360 million from Shamrock Capital, the firm Braun sold the rights to.

Even before 2019, Swift and Braun had a history of tension and conflict, especially when Braun managed Kanye West during the phone call controversy surrounding the song Famous.

Kloss left Braun's management around 2021, after her longtime manager, Penni Thow, departed Scooter Braun Projects (SBP) in November 2019 to launch her own agency, Copper.

“Once she wasn't managed by him, there was a place for a friendship to start again,” a second source told the Daily Mail.

“Time has been able to heal all wounds. Scooter is no longer the common denominator in their lives, and there really isn't any reason to keep carrying around the baggage from that period.”

Other unverified reports suggested the beef happened because Kloss’ brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, is married to Ivanka Trump. President Donald Trump once declared he “hates” Swift , calling her a “woke singer” who was “no longer hot.”

Kloss attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding and was spotted crying



























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A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)





Insiders claimed that with Braun out of the picture, Swift and Kloss have truly reconciled, even though it was “awkward” when they ran into each other four years ago in New York.

Love Story singer invited everyone she has “ever talked to,” according to her own words on an October 2025 episode of The Graham Norton Show. Kloss and Kushner were invited to Swift and Kelce’s much-hyped July 3, 2026 wedding at Madison Square Garden, where thesinger invited everyone she has “ever talked to,” according to her own words on an October 2025 episode of

“Karlie was crying for Tay at her wedding. That's how happy she was for her,” the second source said.

The reignition of friendship came as a surprise to a few, as Swift isn’t “usually a second chances sort of person, but she reportedly came to realize “what they mean to one another.”

“Whatever awkwardness or hurt feelings existed back then are water under the bridge,” the source added. “They're now back to where they were in the old days. As close as ever.”

At Sunday’s game, Kloss brought her five-year-old son Levi to the suite, where she sat alongside Swift and her parents, Andrea and Scott. The old friends were captured giggling and cheering the Chiefs on as they routed the Jets 35-12 to end a two-game skid.

Swifties, however, weren’t all happy with the reunion.

“It's okay, Taylor, I will hold the grudge for you,” one person commented. Another said, “This h** sold trade secrets to our arch nemesis. Why is she here?”

"This is triggering so many Swifties," one user commented