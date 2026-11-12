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34 “Insanity Streak” Comics By Tony Lopes That Prove Absurd Humor Never Gets Old
Funny,ComicsNOV 12, 2026

34 “Insanity Streak” Comics By Tony Lopes That Prove Absurd Humor Never Gets Old

HidrėlėyEglė Tenikytė
Hidrėlėy and Eglė Tenikytė
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Most cartoonists would take the hint after a few rejection letters. Tony Lopes collected more than 200 and kept going, a level of persistence he has joked required therapy. The Sydney-born artist grew up studying Warner Bros. cartoons, sold a first cartoon at 16 and worked as a photographer before “Insanity Streak” took over. The strip began as a weekly in 1992 and went daily on April 1, 2000. The choice of April Fools’ Day, Lopes insists, was no coincidence.
What makes “Insanity Streak” so unpredictable is that it has almost no rules. There are no recurring characters, no fixed setting and no storyline, so one panel might take place in a desert, the next in outer space, and the one after that among cavemen joking about evolution. “I enjoy the freedom of taking the readers anywhere,” Lopes has said, and the results are delightfully absurd: animals with very human problems, puns that sneak up on you, and everyday moments nudged just far enough off course.
Fellow cartoonists have noticed. Lopes holds a record 15 Stanley Awards for best comic strip from the Australian Cartoonists’ Association, and since 2023 the strip has been syndicated by King Features in newspapers across more than a dozen countries. We’ve gathered some of our favorite panels below. Settle in and let the insanity take its course.

#1

Insanity Streak comic showing astronauts playing basketball on the moon in zero gravity near their spaceship.
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13points

#2

Insanity Streak comic depicting a Moai statue smiling big when a tourist takes a photo
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9points

#3

Insanity Streak comic showing Pinocchio and a hungry beaver floating in a rubber dinghy
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8points

#4

Insanity Streak comic showing Easter Island statues and the Sphinx displaying absurd humor about pets
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7points

#5

Insanity Streak comic featuring a praying mantis visiting another headless mantis lying in a hospital bed.
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7points

#6

Insanity Streak comic featuring cavemen discussing pulling hair while one drags a woman
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7points

#7

Absurd humor comic featuring lions with giant 70s afro manes on the African plains.
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6points

#8

Insanity Streak comic by Tony Lopes featuring a king presenting a Father’s Day gift to a frog in a swamp.
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6points

#9

Insanity Streak comic depicting Noah letting animals onto the ark while a piñata explains its missing partner.
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6points

#10

Insanity Streak comic featuring Rapunzel, Prince Charming, and Jack on the beanstalk
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6points

#11

Insanity Streak comic showing a wrench and screw in love as a screwdriver approaches
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6points

#12

Insanity Streak comic featuring a doctor examining a sick dung beetle patient
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6points

#13

Insanity Streak comic about letter Q begging letter U not to leave with absurd humor
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5points

#14

Insanity Streak absurd humor comic of angry chickens confronting the Easter Bunny about eggs
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5points

#15

Absurd humor comic by Tony Lopes depicting cows at the beach judging another cow's unnatural appearance.
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5points

#16

Insanity Streak comic featuring absurd humor of a man finding a music album on top of a mountain
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5points

#17

Funny Insanity Streak comic panel depicting male peacock fanning feathers nervously at a bar.
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5points

#18

Insanity Streak comic of a birthday cake talking to a therapist on a couch
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5points

#19

Insanity Streak comic showing a piñata sitting on a couch talking to a therapist
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5points

#20

Insanity Streak comic by Tony Lopes showing an elephant on a tiny island with a gift box
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5points
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