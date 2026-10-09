#1 Imma Use This One Sometime
#2 A New Wedding Theme For You To Consider
#3 My Friend Is A Wedding Photographer. Everyone Thinks This Is Cute. I Think It's Gross
Weddings are a very public form of self-expression. People aren't only celebrating their love for each other; they’re also showing family, friends, and increasingly the internet what kind of couple they are.
This is why some of the photos on this list have us raising an eyebrow and wondering what exactly these couples were trying to say with their wedding choices.
#4 SIL Wore Near White Wedding Dress To The Wedding
The veil she's carrying was the flower girl's (her daughter) This was after the MIL had asked the bride if she could wear a white jumpsuit to the wedding. To which the bride obviously said no.
#5 Or Just Don’t Have A Cake At All???
#6 These Two People I Went To Hs With Got Married Today And This Was Rly The Groom's Fit Im Crying
There is nothing wrong with having a wedding that is completely and unapologetically your own. In fact, the most memorable celebrations are often the ones where couples stop worrying about what a wedding is supposed to look like.
But there is a thin line between doing something personal and meaningful and doing something completely unhinged. Before committing to a wild idea, it probably helps to ask yourself one question: “Does this actually make sense?” Thankfully, these photos show that the answer can occasionally be an enthusiastic no.
#7 That Woman On The Left Is Not The Bride
#8 Ahhh Yes. Huddling With “The Boys” And Chugging A Beer While Your Bride Waits For Your Answer
#9 Pure Class In Wedding Cake Form
Many couples are absolutely obsessed with getting every wedding detail right. Clinical psychologist and professor Simon Sherry explains that perfectionism can turn wedding planning into a quest for a completely flawless day.
When you’ve spent months imagining the perfect dress, flowers, venue, cake, and everything else, it’s probably easy to lose perspective. At some point, that pressure to make everything perfect can lead to some very questionable choices.
After all, once you’ve decided that every little detail has to be spectacular, where exactly do you draw the line?
#10 Someone Hosted Their Wedding Today In The Welfare Office Parking Lot
#11 Couples
#12 I've Personally Never Seen A 4 Year Old Eat
Wedding planning involves making a truly impressive number of decisions. After a while, all those choices can start to wear you down. The constant stream of wedding decisions can leave couples feeling overwhelmed and less able to make thoughtful choices.
After making what feels like a million decisions about the big day, you might eventually run out of enthusiasm for making one more choice. That’s when even the strangest idea can start sounding good.
#13 When The Hydrangeas Run Out, Get Some Cauliflower!
#14 She Looks Absolutely Gorgeous.... Except She’s Not The Bride
#15 Imagine Ranking Your Friends In Such A Way. Sorry Number 5
Social media has changed what people think a wedding should look like. Pinterest is full of polished wedding inspiration, but the gap between those picture-perfect ideas and real-life weddings can be pretty big.
This can make a perfectly nice wedding start feeling like it needs to compete with everything filling your feed. And when you’ve seen enough elaborate wedding inspiration online, it’s easy to look at your own plans and think, “You know what? We need to do something a little crazier.”
#16 I Googled Seating Chart Ideas And Realized Wow...some People Must Really Hate Their Guests
#17 I Don’t Even Want To Know What The Mains Are Being Served In
#18 Pretty Trashy For A Wedding
Some wedding trends become so familiar that they seem like norms, even though they’re relatively recent traditions. The white wedding dress is a good example. Queen Victoria popularized the look when she wore one for her 1840 wedding to Prince Albert, and print media helped spread the trend.
Before that, brides commonly wore colorful dresses or simply their best clothes. So if a bride shows up in a black dress or something covered in sequins, she’s not breaking any wedding rules. She’s just stepping outside a tradition that became very, very popular.