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71 Awful Teachers Who Went Above And Beyond To Make Students Miserable
Funny,FailsNOV 12, 2026

71 Awful Teachers Who Went Above And Beyond To Make Students Miserable

Jonas ŽviliusCas Wilmot
Jonas Žvilius and Cas Wilmot
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Every school year, parents arm themselves with a shopping list of everything their child needs to succeed: uniforms, school shoes, textbooks and a mountain of stationery. But none of these essentials count for much when the person in charge of the classroom is less Miss Honey and more Miss Trunchbull.
Don’t get me wrong, most teachers deserve far more credit than they get, and I applaud anyone willing to take on the task of shaping young minds (and keeping the troublemakers in line). But as with any profession, there are bound to be a few bad apples—and the people below were unlucky enough to be taught by them.

#1 When You Need A 90% Or Above To Pass The Class But Your Teacher Is A Jerk

A online grade display showing an 89.99999% score from awful teachers who refuse to round up.
YesPrecisely
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6points

#2 Teacher Doesn’t Hide His Use Of AI

A printed class assignment sheet revealing how awful teachers lazily copied prompt text from ChatGPT.
Theaterkid01
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5points

#3 Ta Forgets To Remove The Part Of The Email Where The Prof Mocks My Question Before Responding

A forwarded email showing a professor making fun of a student question, demonstrating awful teachers
pumpkinppie
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5points

One of the most memorable teachers from my school days was a tall woman with flaming red hair and eyes that felt like they could see straight through to your soul. Legend had it she’d spend detention sitting at the front of the classroom having her long red nails filed and painted while the students wrote lines. There was even a rumor that a girl once wet herself in her class, though no one could say for sure whether it was out of fear or because she simply wasn’t allowed to leave.

#4 Professor Fails Student Assignment On Australia Because It Is Not A Country

Screenshot of feedback from an awful teacher falsely claiming Australia is not a country.
mal088
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5points

#5 Asked My Teacher Why I Got 1/2 Off This Question. It Was Because I Put An “Extra” Space

Close-up of graded schoolwork showing an unnecessary red mark from awful teachers.
Hellish-Dad
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4points

#6 My Kid's Teacher "Correcting" Her Work To Capitalize Words In The Middle Of A Sentence

English assignment graded harshly by one of the awful teachers over handwritten capitalization
jaybfresh
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4points

I remember the day I found out I’d be in her class, and all the sobbing that followed. But funnily enough, I now look back on her fondly. She was firm, sure, but she was fair, and she had a way of making you want to rise to the occasion. I learned a lot in that classroom, and when she eventually left, I genuinely missed her.

#7 Student Gets A Zero On An Assignment For Turning It In Unstapled

Graded paper marked with a zero by awful teachers for being turned in unstapled
DimitriTooProBro
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4points

#8 Professor Rebukes Students Who Did Not Come Into A Classroom For An Online Course

An email exchange showing awful teachers falsely accusing students before apologizing.
ddh85
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4points

#9 I Didn’t Know People Actually Covered Clocks In Schools

Classroom wall clock covered by an awful teacher with a sign saying Time to get to Work.
JacobIsAFroggyBoi
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4points

I can’t say the same for a couple of the teachers I had later on. They had far less colorful reputations (and no long red nails), but they stand out in my memory for all the wrong reasons, and my grades reflected it. And I’m sure plenty of people can relate. Most of us have a story or two about a teacher who failed us in some way—and not necessarily academically.

#10 This Math Teacher's Reason To Cut Marks

Math test sheet marked incorrect by awful teachers despite student showing correct math logic.
avinash333bhat
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4points

#11 My Teacher Decided To Do This Today

An orange restroom pass with strict conditions, reflecting unfair rules from awful teachers.
XLost_usersX-2
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4points

#12 My French Teacher Gave Us New 'French Names' About Two Weeks Ago (More Than Halfway Through The School Year) And Takes Off Points From Your Exams And Daily Participation If You Dont Refer To Yourself By Your French Name And Others By Their French Name. Like. ???????????

A graded worksheet with handwritten corrections illustrating strict grading by awful teachers.
dykejoon
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4points

So why do these teachers stay with us long after we’ve forgotten almost everything else about school? Researchers have actually looked into it. In a 2022 study, 157 adults were asked to describe up to three of their most significant experiences with teachers during childhood and adolescence.

#13 My Little Brother’s Science Teacher Is Telling Them The Moon Landing Was Faked

Slide presentation showing false moon landing theories, exemplifying awful teachers spreading misinformation.
madebyapollo
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4points

#14 My Teacher Lost My Final That Took A Week To Do And Gave Me A Zero, Claiming I Never Turned It In

Online grade book showing how awful teachers lower student marks unfairly.
Restricted_Nuggies
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3points

#15 Message I Got From My Daughter’s Teacher. Third Grade

Text message complaint sent to a parent from awful teachers regarding minor student behavior.
AnaisInJune
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3points

Of the 423 experiences participants described, roughly a quarter involved a teacher being unjust or degrading. And those memories appeared to have a lasting association with well-being. Participants whose most significant experience fell into this category tended to have lower self-esteem as adults, suggesting that a negative experience with a teacher can stay with someone long after they’ve left the classroom.

#16 My Kid's Science Teacher Assigned An 82 Question Packet To Be Done Over Spring Break

An 8th-grade spring break review packet showing harsh late penalties from awful teachers.
gardenbikie821
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3points

#17 My Daughter's Message From Her English Teacher

A passive-aggressive comment left by awful teachers on a student assignment
Only-Weather-1291
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3points

#18 My 7th Grader’s English Language Teacher Constantly Spells Things Wrong

A screenshot showing poor assignment formatting instructions from awful teachers
86HeardChef
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3points

These kinds of experiences are also more common than you might expect. In a 2025 study involving 271 college students, 43% said they had been bullied by a teacher at least once during their school years. When the researchers asked them to describe what happened, 82% of the accounts met their criteria for mistreatment. And much like the earlier research, those who had been through it were more likely to struggle with self-esteem and motivation later on. 

#19 My 5th Grader's Health Teacher Told Their Class The "Blood Is Blue" Myth As Fact, And Wouldn't Listen When Some Kids Tried To Correct Her

Text message about a health teacher claiming human blood is blue, highlighting awful teachers.
BabyJesusBukkake
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3points

#20 My Professor Sent Out A Message To All Her Students And Forgot To Remove The Chatgpt Intro Prompt At The Beginning

Email response from awful teachers about returning to work.
TheeKnightHawk
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3points
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Jonas Žvilius
Jonas ŽviliusBoredPanda Staff