71 Awful Teachers Who Went Above And Beyond To Make Students Miserable

#1 When You Need A 90% Or Above To Pass The Class But Your Teacher Is A Jerk
#2 Teacher Doesn’t Hide His Use Of AI
#3 Ta Forgets To Remove The Part Of The Email Where The Prof Mocks My Question Before Responding
One of the most memorable teachers from my school days was a tall woman with flaming red hair and eyes that felt like they could see straight through to your soul. Legend had it she’d spend detention sitting at the front of the classroom having her long red nails filed and painted while the students wrote lines. There was even a rumor that a girl once wet herself in her class, though no one could say for sure whether it was out of fear or because she simply wasn’t allowed to leave.
#4 Professor Fails Student Assignment On Australia Because It Is Not A Country
#5 Asked My Teacher Why I Got 1/2 Off This Question. It Was Because I Put An “Extra” Space
#6 My Kid's Teacher "Correcting" Her Work To Capitalize Words In The Middle Of A Sentence
I remember the day I found out I’d be in her class, and all the sobbing that followed. But funnily enough, I now look back on her fondly. She was firm, sure, but she was fair, and she had a way of making you want to rise to the occasion. I learned a lot in that classroom, and when she eventually left, I genuinely missed her.
#7 Student Gets A Zero On An Assignment For Turning It In Unstapled
#8 Professor Rebukes Students Who Did Not Come Into A Classroom For An Online Course
#9 I Didn’t Know People Actually Covered Clocks In Schools
I can’t say the same for a couple of the teachers I had later on. They had far less colorful reputations (and no long red nails), but they stand out in my memory for all the wrong reasons, and my grades reflected it. And I’m sure plenty of people can relate. Most of us have a story or two about a teacher who failed us in some way—and not necessarily academically.
#10 This Math Teacher's Reason To Cut Marks
#11 My Teacher Decided To Do This Today
#12 My French Teacher Gave Us New 'French Names' About Two Weeks Ago (More Than Halfway Through The School Year) And Takes Off Points From Your Exams And Daily Participation If You Dont Refer To Yourself By Your French Name And Others By Their French Name. Like. ???????????
So why do these teachers stay with us long after we’ve forgotten almost everything else about school? Researchers have actually looked into it. In a 2022 study, 157 adults were asked to describe up to three of their most significant experiences with teachers during childhood and adolescence.
#13 My Little Brother’s Science Teacher Is Telling Them The Moon Landing Was Faked
#14 My Teacher Lost My Final That Took A Week To Do And Gave Me A Zero, Claiming I Never Turned It In
#15 Message I Got From My Daughter’s Teacher. Third Grade
Of the 423 experiences participants described, roughly a quarter involved a teacher being unjust or degrading. And those memories appeared to have a lasting association with well-being. Participants whose most significant experience fell into this category tended to have lower self-esteem as adults, suggesting that a negative experience with a teacher can stay with someone long after they’ve left the classroom.
#16 My Kid's Science Teacher Assigned An 82 Question Packet To Be Done Over Spring Break
#17 My Daughter's Message From Her English Teacher
#18 My 7th Grader’s English Language Teacher Constantly Spells Things Wrong
These kinds of experiences are also more common than you might expect. In a 2025 study involving 271 college students, 43% said they had been bullied by a teacher at least once during their school years. When the researchers asked them to describe what happened, 82% of the accounts met their criteria for mistreatment. And much like the earlier research, those who had been through it were more likely to struggle with self-esteem and motivation later on.