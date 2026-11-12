71 Awful Teachers Who Went Above And Beyond To Make Students Miserable

One of the most memorable teachers from my school days was a tall woman with flaming red hair and eyes that felt like they could see straight through to your soul. Legend had it she’d spend detention sitting at the front of the classroom having her long red nails filed and painted while the students wrote lines. There was even a rumor that a girl once wet herself in her class, though no one could say for sure whether it was out of fear or because she simply wasn’t allowed to leave.