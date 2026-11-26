I've seen some things on the road that have genuinely made me wonder what was going through certain drivers' heads. Some parking attempts are so baffling that you have to admire the confidence, even if you can't quite understand the execution. And don't even get me started on drivers who seem to treat basic

Apparently, there's no shortage of people who leave their common sense at home before they get behind the wheel. The

in these pictures have made some truly questionable decisions, and a few might make you wonder how they even got themselves into these situations.