#1 This Is What You Look Like When Your Don’t Have Your Headlights On
#2 Truck Lifted Too High To See The Porsche In Front Of Him
#3 My Dad Who Drives And Plays Hearthstone And Screams At Me If I Say Anything
Even though some of these pictures are funny, road accidents are no laughing matter. According to the World Health Organization, around 1.16 million people lose their lives in road traffic crashes every year, while another 20 to 50 million suffer nonfatal injuries.
Some of these injuries can leave people with long-term disabilities, affecting their ability to work or go about their daily lives. Behind every crash is a real person whose life can change because of one careless decision.
#4 Dude Drove Through Barriers And Onto A Bridge Under Construction On I-70 Bridge In Kc. Shear Studs Ripped His Undercarriage To Shreds
#5 That's Why They Have Doors Like That
#6 They Couldn’t Do It
Speeding makes roads more dangerous for everyone, not just the person pressing the gas pedal. A driver traveling too fast has less time to react to a pedestrian crossing the street or a vehicle stopping ahead.
Research shows that higher speeds increase the likelihood of a crash and make its consequences more severe. Saving a few minutes on a journey is hardly worth putting other people in danger.
#7 This Is Never Okay! Going 60+ Mph On The Highway, Poor Dog Was Stressed And Pacing In The Bed. There Is No Excuse
#8 So Customer Drove About 2 Miles With It Like This
#9 My Dad (A Firefighter) Just Sent Me This. The Real Question Is How He Got Out
Distracted driving can happen when someone thinks they're perfectly capable of multitasking behind the wheel. Glancing at a text message or trying to change the GPS route might seem like a small interruption, but it takes attention away from the road at a moment when every second counts.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration points out that reading or sending a text takes a driver's eyes off the road for about five seconds. At 55 miles per hour, that's enough time to travel roughly the length of a football field without properly watching what's ahead.
#10 This Looks Safe. I Particularly Like The Propane Tank Next To The Bundle Of Rebar On The Back
#11 Does This Count?
#12 Saw This Today. Lady Told Me She Was Reaching Down To Get Phone And Accidentally Hit Accelerator
Driving under the influence can also put countless lives in danger. Alcohol and other substances can affect a person's judgment, coordination, and ability to react quickly to unexpected situations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains that even some prescription and over-the-counter medications can cause side effects such as drowsiness or impaired coordination. Anyone who isn't fully alert and able to drive safely should stay out of the driver's seat.
#13 My Friend Was Hit By A Car Running A Stop Sign Today And The Dude Left The Scene, But Hey, At Least He Left Her A Little Souvenir
#14 Last Weekend, I Was The Idiot. Didn't Notice Until 1h Down The Road..
#15 This Guy Wasn’t About To Let 13 Inches Of Snow Or Laziness Stop Him From Getting To Work On Time
Aggressive driving is another way an otherwise ordinary trip can become dangerous. Tailgating, speeding to get ahead of another vehicle, and deliberately blocking other drivers might spell doom for everyone involved.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration identifies congestion and running late as factors that can contribute to aggressive driving. Still, being frustrated with traffic doesn't give anyone the right to intimidate other road users. If someone is driving aggressively, keeping your distance is usually much safer than trying to teach them a lesson.
#16 My Sister Drove Her Entire Way To Work Like This, And She Had To Call Our Dad To Find Out What Was Wrong With Her Car
#17 What’s Wrong With This Picture?
#18 Saw This Genius Guy On I39 The Other Day
Even when a driver is doing everything right, a crash can still happen, which makes basic precautions especially important. Wearing a seat belt is one of the simplest ways to reduce the risk of serious injury in a collision.
The NHTSA estimates that in 2024, 22,713 people lost their lives in a road traffic accident, and nearly half of them were not wearing a seat belt. Passengers should always buckle up before the vehicle moves, even if they're only going a short distance.