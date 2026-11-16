41 Entitled, Dumb Or Simply Insufferable Influencers Who Took Things Too Far And Got Shamed Online (New Pics)

As easy (and entertaining!) as it is to be critical of influencers and content creators, things aren’t that simple.

Their professional lives are filled with lots of stress, pressure, and constant attention. These things take a toll on their physical, mental, and emotional health. Once you notice just how tough the life of an influencer can be, the vocation loses much of its glamor.

One recent study by Creators 4 Mental Health and Lupiani Insights & Strategies found that content creators experience high rates of mental health struggles.