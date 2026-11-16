41 Entitled, Dumb Or Simply Insufferable Influencers Who Took Things Too Far And Got Shamed Online (New Pics)

#1 I’m Convinced They Do
#2 They’d Better Get That Cat Some Treats For Its Hard Work
#3 It’ll Be Out On Netflix Next Week
As easy (and entertaining!) as it is to be critical of influencers and content creators, things aren’t that simple.
Their professional lives are filled with lots of stress, pressure, and constant attention. These things take a toll on their physical, mental, and emotional health. Once you notice just how tough the life of an influencer can be, the vocation loses much of its glamor.
One recent study by Creators 4 Mental Health and Lupiani Insights & Strategies found that content creators experience high rates of mental health struggles.
#4 The National Search Commission For Missing Persons In Mexico Reports That The Use Of Highly Altered Social Media Profile Pictures Is Increasingly Compromising Official Search Efforts
#5 Brand New Chompers At 50k,face Lift At 100k
#6 Several Urgent Care Workers At Sansum Clinic In Santa Barbara, Owned By Sutter Health, Were Terminated After A TikTok Video Showing Them Mocking Patients’ Bodily Fluids Went Viral
As per the study, content creators often deal with anxiety (52%), depression (35%), and burnout (62%). Meanwhile, 42% of creators said they felt isolated, ‘Net Influencer’ reports.
“The stresses and challenges of content creators mirror those of entrepreneurs in any other industry. But, unlike other entrepreneurs, content creators are at a significant disadvantage when it comes to the resources available to them,” explained Natalie Lupiani, Founder and CEO of Lupiani Insights & Strategies.
“Those parties who benefit from the hard work – and often unpaid labor – of creators need to come together and provide the types of common-sense solutions we identified in our research.”
#7 An Australian Influencer Who Claims To Be Homeless Has Sparked Controversy After Revealing How She Avoids Paying Rent While Still Staying In Comfortable Apartments
Webb admitted she can typically only stay for a few days at a time but continues the cycle to avoid rent altogether. Her method has divided opinions, with some viewers criticizing the practice and others warning of potential safety risks.
#8 Please Keep Your Distance From Wild Animals!
#9 Middle East Air Travel Is In Chaos Due To Escalating US, Israel, And Iran Tensions (Since Feb 2026)
“Creators are critical sources of information, support, and solidarity for billions of people, as well as the engines of a $200 billion economy. This survey reveals the pressures that come alongside those responsibilities: The financial pressure. The obsession over content performance. The burnout. The constant toxicity. And the isolation,” said Amanda Yarnell, faculty member at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of the school’s Creator Program.
#10 A Brazilian Influencer, Identified As Suellen Carey, Who Gained Attention For Marrying Herself In An Act Of “Sologamy” Last Year, Has Announced Her “Divorce” From Herself
#11 Why Ruin Such A Beautiful Thing!
#12 Here’s Some Reach James
Before Mathias could send his pricing, the groom explained that he wanted it done for free, but that it would be worth it for the promo posts and “reach” the signer would get being around other influencers. Mathias turned down the gig.
Despite being asked repeatedly to reveal the influencers’ names, Mathias has kept their identifies private.
“Reason I won’t give them out is because regardless of how bad he was, people on social media are relentless & blood thirsty! I wouldn’t wanna be responsible for it leading to constant bullying & the worst happening,” he tweeted.
Meanwhile, Kristen Wiley, Founder and CEO of Statusphere, added the following: “Having been a creator myself, I’ve experienced the highs and lows that come with putting yourself out there online. Creators are the engine of modern marketing, yet face unique pressures that are often overlooked. [...] We believe the creator economy can only thrive when we invest in creators’ well-being, not just their output.”
#13 Thanks For Doing Your Part
#14 A Spanish Influencer Couple, Mery Caldass And Alejandro Cid, Was Recently Denied Entry To Puerto Rico After Receiving Incorrect Visa Advice From Chatgpt Disruptions
#15 I Don’t Know. They Might Enjoy The Day In The Life Videos And Give Us A Second Chance
Previously, the Bored Panda team got in touch with business coach and social media strategist Holly Newman. She was kind enough to share her perspective on influencers in an interview with us.
She pointed out that being an influencer or content creator is much “massively” more difficult than it looks at first glance!
“It’s not just ‘take a cute photo and post it.’ It’s strategy, storytelling, consistency, and the mental load of always being ‘on,’” Newman explained to us.
“Most people don’t see the backend of it all, the planning, the pitching, the constant testing, the content that flops. It’s a full-time job if you’re doing it properly.”
#16 Not Delusional Or Anything
#17 Russian Influencer Anna Saparina Is Under Police Investigation For Vacuum-Sealing Her Young Son In A Plastic Bag Video, Reportedly For Social Media Likes
#18 An Influencer Is Reportedly Grappling With Severe Complications After Undergoing Extensive Lip Filler Injections, With Claims Suggesting She Spent Over $49,000 On The Procedures
The pressure to perform, constantly, is huge. And that has a massive impact on content creators.
“You’re building a personal brand, and that means your life becomes your content, whether you like it or not. You don’t get to switch off easily. And the algorithm doesn’t care if you’re burnt out or going through something,” the social media strategist said.
Then there’s all the incessant competition to think about.