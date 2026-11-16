Bored Panda
FunnyAnimalsInstallationQuizzes
41 Entitled, Dumb Or Simply Insufferable Influencers Who Took Things Too Far And Got Shamed Online (New Pics)
Funny,FailsNOV 16, 2026

41 Entitled, Dumb Or Simply Insufferable Influencers Who Took Things Too Far And Got Shamed Online (New Pics)

Ilona BaliūnaitėJonas Grinevičius
Ilona Baliūnaitė and Jonas Grinevičius
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
30
0
Love them or hate them, you can’t deny that social media influencers are an interesting bunch of people. Their behavior, quirks, wins, failures, and attempts to wow the world are intriguing to watch—a lot like a nature documentary.
Unfortunately, they sometimes behave so ridiculously that they deserve to be called out and shamed online. That’s where the brilliant ‘Influencers in the Wild’ account comes in. We’ve picked out the most egregious examples of content creators embarrassing themselves in the most facepalm-worthy ways. Keep scrolling if you need more reasons to cringe today.

#1 I’m Convinced They Do

Text on a black background questioning influencers who record themselves crying.
influencersinthewild
Report
8points

#2 They’d Better Get That Cat Some Treats For Its Hard Work

A cat sitting on a ledge near a smartphone taking a photo of a couple, exemplifying dumb influencers.
A couple was spotted in Turkey using a cat as a tripod
influencersinthewild
Report
6points

#3 It’ll Be Out On Netflix Next Week

A social media post mocking entitled influencers complaining about being stuck in luxury resorts.
influencersinthewild
Report
6points

As easy (and entertaining!) as it is to be critical of influencers and content creators, things aren’t that simple.

Their professional lives are filled with lots of stress, pressure, and constant attention. These things take a toll on their physical, mental, and emotional health. Once you notice just how tough the life of an influencer can be, the vocation loses much of its glamor.

One recent study by Creators 4 Mental Health and Lupiani Insights & Strategies found that content creators experience high rates of mental health struggles.

#4 The National Search Commission For Missing Persons In Mexico Reports That The Use Of Highly Altered Social Media Profile Pictures Is Increasingly Compromising Official Search Efforts

Comparison photos of a missing woman illustrating how social media influencers took things too far
This systemic issue has hindered the Alba Protocol, a mechanism specifically designed for the immediate search for missing women and girls. A recent case in Chiapas underscored the problem when authorities found that the primary images available for a missing individual bore little resemblance to her actual physical features due to the use of artificial intelligence filters. These digital enhancements often modify facial structure, skin tone, and eye shape, rendering traditional identification methods and facial recognition software less effective during critical windows of time. Law enforcement officials indicate that while social media is a vital tool for disseminating alerts, the lack of authentic, unfiltered photographs creates a significant gap in the ability of the public and police to recognize subjects. There is currently no established technical solution to accurately reverse these digital manipulations in forensic contexts. As a result, search committees are emphasizing the need for accessible, unaltered identification photos to ensure the efficacy of emergency protocols and improve the likelihood of successful recoveries.
influencersinthewild
Report
6points

#5 Brand New Chompers At 50k,face Lift At 100k

A extreme close-up of a wide smile with white teeth poking fun at entitled influencers getting followers.
influencersinthewild
Report
6points

#6 Several Urgent Care Workers At Sansum Clinic In Santa Barbara, Owned By Sutter Health, Were Terminated After A TikTok Video Showing Them Mocking Patients’ Bodily Fluids Went Viral

Clinic staff crouched together in a viral video about influencers who went too far online
The video, originally posted by a former employee, depicted multiple staff members posing with and joking about stains found in medical exam rooms, with captions such as “Are patients allowed to leave you guys gifts?” and “Guess the substance!” The incident, which gained widespread attention over the Labor Day weekend, prompted swift backlash across social media platforms. Sutter Health confirmed the employees were placed on administrative leave within 24 hours of the posts becoming known and subsequently terminated. The healthcare system stated that such behavior is an outright violation of their policies, demonstrates a lack of respect for patients, and goes against their core values of professionalism and dignity. The clinic is reinforcing its comprehensive policies with all team members to uphold patient trust.
influencersinthewild
Report
5points

As per the study, content creators often deal with anxiety (52%), depression (35%), and burnout (62%). Meanwhile, 42% of creators said they felt isolated, ‘Net Influencer’ reports.

“The stresses and challenges of content creators mirror those of entrepreneurs in any other industry. But, unlike other entrepreneurs, content creators are at a significant disadvantage when it comes to the resources available to them,” explained Natalie Lupiani, Founder and CEO of Lupiani Insights & Strategies.

“Those parties who benefit from the hard work – and often unpaid labor – of creators need to come together and provide the types of common-sense solutions we identified in our research.”

#7 An Australian Influencer Who Claims To Be Homeless Has Sparked Controversy After Revealing How She Avoids Paying Rent While Still Staying In Comfortable Apartments

Large suburban house next to a video call overlay discussing viral tactics used by influencers.
Emily Webb, 25, shared her unconventional approach on TikTok, telling her 66,000 followers that she relies on dating apps to meet men and stays at their homes instead of paying for housing.

Webb admitted she can typically only stay for a few days at a time but continues the cycle to avoid rent altogether. Her method has divided opinions, with some viewers criticizing the practice and others warning of potential safety risks.
influencersinthewild
Report
5points

#8 Please Keep Your Distance From Wild Animals!

A tweet showing photos of a skier taking a selfie with a snow leopard, highlighting dumb influencers taking things too far.
A skier was attacked by a snow leopard on January 23, 2026, at the Keketuohai Scenic Area in Fuyun County, Xinjiang, China, after attempting to take a selfie with the wild animal. The individual reportedly approached within ten feet of the elusive creature. The skier sustained severe facial and head injuries but is in stable condition, with her ski helmet credited for preventing more serious harm. Bystanders and a ski instructor intervened to drive the leopard away. This rare incident prompted local authorities to increase safety patrols and public awareness campaigns, as warnings about snow leopard sightings had been issued previously. The subadult snow leopard, estimated to be two years old, was later captured and transferred to a wildlife rescue center. Snow leopards, typically reclusive and rarely aggressive towards humans, are a protected species, with China housing a significant portion of the global population.
influencersinthewild
Report
4points

#9 Middle East Air Travel Is In Chaos Due To Escalating US, Israel, And Iran Tensions (Since Feb 2026)

A man speaking to the camera in a video post about entitled influencers.
Major hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi are restricted, stranding millions globally with countless flight cancellations. Controversially, aviation YouTuber “Nonstop Dan” claims to be stranded from Singapore to Europe, despite viewers finding available economy tickets he reportedly declined. This sparked criticism as many struggle to navigate the volatile travel landscape. The U.S. State Department urges citizens to depart affected regions, with some facing challenges securing repatriation help.
influencersinthewild
Report
4points

“Creators are critical sources of information, support, and solidarity for billions of people, as well as the engines of a $200 billion economy. This survey reveals the pressures that come alongside those responsibilities: The financial pressure. The obsession over content performance. The burnout. The constant toxicity. And the isolation,” said Amanda Yarnell, faculty member at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of the school’s Creator Program.

#10 A Brazilian Influencer, Identified As Suellen Carey, Who Gained Attention For Marrying Herself In An Act Of “Sologamy” Last Year, Has Announced Her “Divorce” From Herself

A woman in a wedding dress who married herself, representing influencers who got shamed online
The decision comes after she reportedly found the self-relationship “too exhausting” and felt lonely, despite her initial intention to promote self-love and independence. Carey, 36, who is based in London, revealed that she even attended ten therapy sessions alone to try and make the self-marriage work. She explained that she had placed high expectations on herself and realized the importance of knowing when to end a cycle for personal growth. Fans have reacted with a mix of humor and support, with some finding her experience relatable. The trend of “sologamy,” or self-marriage, has been growing worldwide, with other influencers also having married and subsequently “divorced” themselves, often citing a desire to open themselves to traditional relationships or personal growth. Carey views her self-marriage as an important process of healing and self-discovery, and she is now open to finding a new partner.
influencersinthewild
Report
4points

#11 Why Ruin Such A Beautiful Thing!

Pink cherry blossom trees lining a path in Japan representing entitled influencers causing festival cancellations.
Fujiyoshida, Japan has canceled its popular Arakurayama Sengen Park cherry blossom festival for 2026, a decision announced by city officials including Mayor Shigeru Horiuchi around early February. The cancellation stems from an unprecedented surge in tourist numbers and escalating disruptive behavior, including chronic traffic congestion, extensive littering, and severe intrusions into private property such as trespassing, using private restrooms without permission, and even defecating in residents’ gardens. The festival, which had been held annually for approximately ten years, attracted about 200,000 visitors each season, with daily crowds reaching up to 10,000 people. Mayor Horiuchi emphasized that the decision was made to safeguard the safety, dignity, and living environment of local residents, citing a “strong sense of crisis” due to the negative impact on community well-being. The weak yen and the amplifying effect of social media in promoting the picturesque site, featuring Mount Fuji, cherry blossoms, and the Chureito Pagoda, have contributed significantly to the overtourism challenge. While the festival itself is discontinued, Arakurayama Sengen Park will remain open, with the city planning to introduce crowd-control measures, additional security personnel, and temporary facilities to manage independent visitors during the cherry blossom season. This action highlights the growing global challenge of balancing tourism benefits with the preservation of local community quality of life.
influencersinthewild
Report
4points

#12 Here’s Some Reach James

A split image showing a musician playing guitar and text messages from entitled influencers asking for free work.
An influencer couple asked professional singer Jamie Mathias to travel to their wedding in Ibiza, write them an original song and play an hour-long set.

Before Mathias could send his pricing, the groom explained that he wanted it done for free, but that it would be worth it for the promo posts and “reach” the signer would get being around other influencers. Mathias turned down the gig.

Despite being asked repeatedly to reveal the influencers’ names, Mathias has kept their identifies private.

“Reason I won’t give them out is because regardless of how bad he was, people on social media are relentless & blood thirsty! I wouldn’t wanna be responsible for it leading to constant bullying & the worst happening,” he tweeted.
influencersinthewild
Report
4points

Meanwhile, Kristen Wiley, Founder and CEO of Statusphere, added the following: “Having been a creator myself, I’ve experienced the highs and lows that come with putting yourself out there online. Creators are the engine of modern marketing, yet face unique pressures that are often overlooked. [...] We believe the creator economy can only thrive when we invest in creators’ well-being, not just their output.”

#13 Thanks For Doing Your Part

A screenshot showing social media influencers performing TikTok dances with text above them.
influencersinthewild
Report
4points

#14 A Spanish Influencer Couple, Mery Caldass And Alejandro Cid, Was Recently Denied Entry To Puerto Rico After Receiving Incorrect Visa Advice From Chatgpt Disruptions

A traveler in an airport looking at flight boards representing clueless influencers.
The couple claimed the artificial intelligence chatbot provided them with erroneous information, stating that Spanish citizens did not require a visa for U.S. territories. However, Spanish passport holders, as part of the Visa Waiver Program, are required to obtain an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) prior to travel to U.S. territories like Puerto Rico. TikToker Mery Caldass shared her distress in a video from the airport following the incident. The couple subsequently acquired the necessary ESTA and were able to proceed with their travel to Puerto Rico. This event highlights the potential risks associated with relying solely on AI for critical travel documentation and underscores the importance of verifying travel requirements through official government channels to prevent disruptions.
influencersinthewild
Report
4points

#15 I Don’t Know. They Might Enjoy The Day In The Life Videos And Give Us A Second Chance

People standing around a restaurant table taking photos of their food, showing insufferable influencers.
influencersinthewild
Report
4points

Previously, the Bored Panda team got in touch with business coach and social media strategist Holly Newman. She was kind enough to share her perspective on influencers in an interview with us.

She pointed out that being an influencer or content creator is much “massively” more difficult than it looks at first glance!

“It’s not just ‘take a cute photo and post it.’ It’s strategy, storytelling, consistency, and the mental load of always being ‘on,’” Newman explained to us.

“Most people don’t see the backend of it all, the planning, the pitching, the constant testing, the content that flops. It’s a full-time job if you’re doing it properly.”

#16 Not Delusional Or Anything

Social media screenshot showing a pregnant influencer talking to herself on Instagram
influencersinthewild
Report
3points

#17 Russian Influencer Anna Saparina Is Under Police Investigation For Vacuum-Sealing Her Young Son In A Plastic Bag Video, Reportedly For Social Media Likes

Vacuum seal bag filled with plush toys representing dangerous trends by influencers.
The distressing clip, showing the boy struggling for air, drew widespread condemnation. Saratov authorities and child protection services are now reviewing the incident, with Saparina facing potential child neglect/abuse charges. This case has intensified discussions on online content ethics, especially concerning children and extreme viral stunts.
influencersinthewild
Report
3points

#18 An Influencer Is Reportedly Grappling With Severe Complications After Undergoing Extensive Lip Filler Injections, With Claims Suggesting She Spent Over $49,000 On The Procedures

Close-up of a shamed influencer with extremely swollen lips after spending thousands on extreme lip fillers.
The individual states her lips are now so swollen that she is unable to fully close her mouth, prompting widespread concern after she shared images online. This incident highlights ongoing discussions surrounding extreme beauty standards propagated by influencer culture and the potential medical risks associated with cosmetic enhancements. Lip filler procedures, while popular for augmenting lip volume and shape, carry risks including significant swelling, asymmetry, lumps, infection, and, in severe cases, vascular occlusion which can lead to tissue damage if not promptly treated. Such complications are often linked to improper injection techniques, excessive filler volume, or procedures performed by unqualified individuals. The rising trend of cosmetic interventions, frequently promoted by social media influencers, continues to fuel debates on ethical advertising practices, realistic expectations, and the importance of informed consent in the largely unregulated aesthetic industry. The influencer’s experience underscores the critical need for individuals considering cosmetic procedures to seek qualified medical practitioners and to be fully aware of potential adverse outcomes.
influencersinthewild
Report
3points

The pressure to perform, constantly, is huge. And that has a massive impact on content creators.

“You’re building a personal brand, and that means your life becomes your content, whether you like it or not. You don’t get to switch off easily. And the algorithm doesn’t care if you’re burnt out or going through something,” the social media strategist said.

Then there’s all the incessant competition to think about.

#19 An Influencer Has Drawn Widespread Criticism Online After Publicly Blaming A Pedestrian For Interrupting Her Video Recording In A Public Space

An entitled influencer posing in a gym entryway while blaming a passing pedestrian for ruining her viral video.
On January 22, 2026, Amulya Rattan, who boasts 4.6 million followers on Instagram, was filming a “fit check” video on a busy city walkway when a man inadvertently walked into her shot. Rattan subsequently accused the pedestrian of lacking “civic sense” for not apologizing, a remark that quickly went viral and ignited significant backlash across social media platforms. Users widely condemned her reaction as “entitled” and “ridiculous,” fueling ongoing discussions regarding the conduct and expectations of content creators in shared public environments. The incident highlights broader tensions between social media content creation and everyday life, raising questions about who has priority in public spaces and the responsibilities of influencers when filming.
influencersinthewild
Report
3points

#20 New York City Food Influencer Pei Chung, 34, Has Been Arrested Five Times Since Late October On Charges Of Theft Of Services

Woman holding a smartphone taking a mirror selfie, showing an influencer who took things too far.
Chung, who boasts over 16,000 Instagram followers, allegedly dined at high-end New York City restaurants, including Michelin-starred Francie and Peter Luger, and then refused to pay for expensive meals. Reports indicate she reportedly offered social media reviews or promotional posts in lieu of payment. In one instance at Peter Luger, staff interpreted an alleged offer to “pay another way without cash” as a proposition for sexual favors. Chung’s social media presence often showcases a lavish lifestyle with luxury brands and gourmet dining, contrasting with the alleged fraudulent activities. Her case is currently pending in Brooklyn criminal court, prompting wider discussions on influencer ethics and the misuse of social media influence for personal gain.
influencersinthewild
Report
3points
Get more Bored Panda on GoogleSee our stories first in Search and Discover
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
30
0
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda Staff