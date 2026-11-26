A TikTok influencer thought she had found a beautiful way to turn her ex-wife's name tattoo into something new.

But her attempt to give the old ink a French-inspired makeover quickly sparked an unexpected language debate .

Abbie Ensign shared a video showing how she transformed the lettering, but French speakers soon began questioning the wording.

Highlights An influencer wanted to turn her ex-wife's name into a symbol of new beginnings, but her choice of wording sparked an unexpected debate.

French speakers quickly questioned the meaning of her new tattoo, with some wondering why she hadn't checked the phrase beforehand.

The creator eventually addressed the backlash and explained why the design's personal meaning mattered more to her than perfect grammar.

“ Why do people not check what they are getting tattooed before they do it?” one commenter asked.

Popular content creator Abbie Ensign recently went viral after revealing the tattoo she got to cover her ex’s name

On Thursday, November 26, content creator Abbie Ensign shared a video documenting the process of changing a tattoo of her ex-wife Julia's name on her arm.

Captioned “Out with the old, in with the new,” the video showed her getting the old lettering reworked rather than completely removed.

She explained that full tattoo removal felt strange because she did not want to erase that chapter of her life.

“I have my ex-wife's name tattooed on my arm, and I've been trying to decide ever since I got divorced what to do with that situation,” she said.

“I'm not trying to erase that part of my life. That was something that happened. That's something I did. Not ashamed of it.”

Instead, Ensign decided to add to the existing tattoo and turn it into something she considered beautiful.

After the appointment, she revealed that the old name had been transformed into “Jolie en fleur.”

She explained that the French-inspired phrase was meant to represent “beauty in bloom” or “beautiful in bloom,” giving the old tattoo a new meaning .

French speakers flooded Abbie’s comments, with one user writing, “I’m French and sorry, but it doesn’t mean anything”

But the reveal soon attracted attention for a reason she may not have anticipated.

French-speaking viewers began questioning whether the phrase actually made sense in the language.

“Sorry to break it to you but 'Jolie en fleur' means absolutely nothing in French,” one commenter wrote.

“As a French speaker, the sentence literally has no meaning ,” a second person added.

A third user commented, “I'm sorry, but French is my first language and jolie en fleur doesn't really make sense. It would make more sense as beautée en fleur because jolie means beautiful as a way to describe something or someone, this sentence doesn't make sense grammatically as it is.”

Others expressed, “Girl, I'm French, and this sentence doesn’t make any sense ? I swear it would have been better to write « jolie fleur » instead.”

One comment read, “As a French speaker, this makes no sense! You basically wrote 'pretty in flower.’”

After the comments started piling up, Abbie posted a follow-up video addressing the debate.

Abbie later responded to the criticism and explained why she chose the French-inspired wording

“You know what's worse than bad French? Having your ex's name tattooed on you,” she joked at the beginning.

She then explained that she had deliberately wanted to turn the old name into “Jolie” because it was an easy way to build on the existing lettering.

However, she admitted that the final phrase might not make complete sense when translated.

“I'm also not a French speaker. My girlfriend speaks French, so she helped me pick out something that made sense,” she explained.

“May not make full sense when it translates, but it's just the meaning behind it.”

Ensign also poked fun at her own language skills, saying, “I don't speak French, and I barely speak English. Are you good? Have you guys seen my spelling?”

The tattoo had a personal history .

Abbie and her former wife, Julia, had matching tattoos of each other's names during their relationship.

The two were together for nearly a decade, marrying in May 2018 and welcoming their son, Harbor, in February 2021.

The influencer was previously married to Julia, but the couple finalized their divorce in 2026

They separated in March 2025, and Abbie confirmed their split in a January 2026 YouTube video , explaining that she was going through a divorce.

In June 2026, she shared that the divorce was officially finalized, opening up about the lessons she had learned from the end of the relationship in a video titled “MY DIVORCE IS FINAL... 10 things I have learned in heartbreak.”

Ensign has also opened up about finding love again after her marriage ended.

She is now dating Olivia, whom she first connected with on TikTok after noticing a video about her breakup.

During a September 2026 YouTube Q&A, Ensign explained that she began liking Olivia's stories, and Olivia eventually messaged her.

The two initially bonded over supporting each other through their respective breakups before their connection developed into a relationship.

Abbie soft-launched their romance on social media in March 2026 before introducing Olivia to her audience in a September YouTube video .

“Oh, I'm French, the ‘en’ being turned into a flower could fix the grammatical mistake,” one netizen commented