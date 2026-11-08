Influencer Slammed After Posting Flight Attendant Online, Accused Of Trying To Get People To Mock Her Appearance

A Twitch streamer known as Tylil James has come under fire after posting a video of a flight attendant serving him ice cream, with critics accusing him of deliberately exposing the woman to ridicule her over her appearance .

The New York-based influencer, known for his collaborations with internet personality Kai Cenat , shared the footage on Friday (November 6), alongside a seemingly innocent caption praising the attendant's kindness.

Highlights A streamer faced backlash after viewers mocked a flight attendant featured in his video.

Critics accused him of deliberately posting the woman to generate cruel reactions.

He deleted the footage and asked his viewers to stop bullying her, but many questioned his intentions.

However, viewers quickly began mocking the woman's looks , leading others to question whether James had posted the interaction specifically to encourage the cruel reactions.

"You still have time to delete this and apologize," wrote one social media user.

A streamer was accused of ridiculing a flight attendant for her appearance

The controversy began when James uploaded a roughly 17-second video showing a flight attendant offering him ice cream toppings aboard a commercial flight.

In the recording, the woman leaned toward the camera and politely listed the available options, including chocolate chips and whipped cream.

James selected chocolate chips and hot fudge before declining whipped cream, with the exchange appearing cordial throughout.

"My flight attendant was so nice," he wrote alongside the video.

Despite the complimentary caption, the footage quickly attracted comments targeting the woman's appearance, with some viewers posting unflattering comparisons and jokes about her looks.

The video subsequently circulated beyond James's account, exposing the attendant to a considerably larger audience.

Rather than focusing solely on the people leaving offensive comments , several users turned their criticism toward James himself, accusing him of using the woman's appearance to attract views.

The allegation was that James had deliberately disguised an attempt to invite ridicule as an innocent compliment, knowing that his audience would react to the woman's appearance.

An X user claimed to have been aboard the same flight when the incident happened

"I was on this same flight & this flight attendant was mad nice to everyone," the person wrote, before describing James's conduct as "mad corny."

"Putting a random flight attendant on blast for views cause she looks different is lame," another added.

Other commenters questioned the practice of recording service workers and distributing their images to thousands of strangers, particularly when those workers are simply carrying out their duties.

Some also questioned whether the attendant had consented to being filmed or having the footage published.

Still, not everyone agreed that James was responsible for the reaction.

His fans defended him, pointing out that he had not insulted the attendant in the recording and that his original caption was explicitly positive.

"What did he do other than record? He didn't say anything," one argued.

Others maintained that responsibility for the appearance-based insults belonged to the people posting them, rather than the streamer who uploaded the video.

The streamer deleted the footage and asked his fans to stop bullying the attendant

As criticism continued, James removed the original post, although copies of the recording remained available through other social media accounts.

On November 8, the streamer addressed the backlash and apologized for the negative attention directed at the woman.

"Everyone please stop the hurtful comments. She was so sweet and I loved her!" he wrote.

"I'm sorry my post brought any negativity her way. She deserves nothing but respect and love."

Nevertheless, the apology failed to satisfy some critics, who argued that he should have anticipated how viewers would react before publishing the video.

"You know what you were doing bro, just be a man and apologize," one user responded.

"Why are you playing victim now? If you got a different response you wouldn't have said any of this."

As of this writing, no verified public response from the flight attendant or the airline had been identified.

Netizens believe the streamer "knew what he was doing" all along