British-Nigerian influencer and businessman Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo passed away after undergoing a p*nis enlargement procedure during a luxury trip to Thailand with his wife.

In March, the 43-year-old reportedly became seriously ill shortly after the procedure and later suffered a fatal pulmonary embolism.

A UK coroner concluded that the cosmetic treatment caused the embolism after finding material from the filler in his lungs .

Highlights British-Nigerian influencer and businessman Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo passed away after undergoing cosmetic enhancement procedure in Thailand.

A UK coroner concluded that the treatment caused the embolism.

Ubiribo was known for showcasing his luxury lifestyle.

Ubiribo, who had around 185,000 Instagram followers , was known online for sharing his lavish lifestyle, including luxury holidays and expensive homes.

A British Nigerian influencer became ill shortly after he underwent male enhancement treatment

Ubiribo was in Bangkok with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, in March when he underwent the procedure at an unnamed Thai clinic.

According to an inquest at Inner West London Coroner’s Court, doctors injected 40 millilitres of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine into his p*nis.

The couple later went for a massage. During the appointment, Ubiribo complained of chest pain and passed out twice.

He was taken by ambulance to Sukhumvit Hospital. He was initially able to answer questions, but his condition quickly worsened, per TMZ.

Doctors suspected a pulmonary embolism, which happens when a blood vessel in the lungs becomes blocked. Ubiribo lost consciousness before a recommended CT scan could be carried out.

Medics performed CPR for more than 100 minutes, but he passed away in the early hours of March 6.

A UK postmortem later found cellular material in his lungs that matched the hyaluronic acid used during the procedure.

Coroner Jean Harkin ruled that Ubiribo passed away from a pulmonary embolism caused by the cosmetic treatment.

Ubiribo had built a large social media following by sharing his luxury lifestyle

Ubiribo reportedly owned a $1.1 million home in Los Angeles and a $600,000 apartment in London. He and Allen married in Zimbabwe in 2022 in a ceremony reportedly costing around $473,000.

Despite his public image, Ubiribo often used social media to praise his wife.

In June 2025, he wrote, “I appreciate you more than words can say—this is forever, and I’m all in. I love you deeply.”

Allen also frequently posted about their relationship and expensive travels.



























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After his passing, his friend Celebrity Barman shared footage from his London funeral and wrote, “Rest Easy Brother @ego2222. Even In D*ath, The Lifestyle Was Kept For You. Today London Stood Still For You Tiny, We Love You, We Celebrate You & We Will Never Forget You Brother, We Lived Bro, Good Memories.”

Ubiribo was later buried in London in a gold coffin reportedly costing more than $745,000. His mourners reportedly included Nigerian musician Davido and Celebrity Barman Cubana Chief Priest.

P*nis fillers are non-surgical cosmetic injections designed mainly to increase girth, rather than length

Hyaluronic acid is one of the most common fillers used for the procedure. It is also widely used in cosmetic treatments for the face.

The filler is injected into soft tissue under the skin of the penile shaft, creating additional volume. Because the body gradually breaks down hyaluronic acid, the results are temporary and usually require repeat treatments.

The material can sometimes be dissolved using an enzyme called hyaluronidase.

Other fillers include polylactic acid and polymethyl methacrylate, also known as PMMA. Fat transfer is another option, although that involves taking fat from another part of the body and is considered a surgical procedure.

Moreover, research has found that hyaluronic acid injections can increase penile girth.

A 2024 study involving 155 men, published in The Journal of S*xual Medicine, found an average girth increase of 1.8 centimeters among participants who received multiple hyaluronic acid injections.

The 23 men who underwent at least four treatments had an average increase of about 2.95 centimeters.

Another study by the the National Library of Medicine in 2019 compared hyaluronic acid and polylactic acid in 74 men and found average girth sincreases of 2.1 centimeters and 1.6 centimeters.

However, researchers have also reported risks.

Possible side effects include pain, swelling, redness, inflammation, bleeding, lumps, allergic reactions, and changes in the shape of the p*nis. More serious complications can include infection and penile sepsis.

The supplied medical information also notes that injectable fillers are not FDA-approved specifically for p*nis enlargement. Using certain approved dermal fillers in the p*nis is considered an off-label use.

"He could have lived longer," wrote one user