Getting a first-class upgrade without paying the full price sounds like a dream for frequent travelers.

One influencer claims he found a way to do it using nothing more than a few ChatGPT prompts and its built-in browser.

Maverick Maltin, who creates AI-focused content under the name MavGPT, shared a video explaining how he supposedly got ChatGPT to find and secure an upgrade on his American Airlines flight.

Highlights An AI influencer claims he used ChatGPT to upgrade his flight, prompting travel experts to question whether the supposed hack was worth the price.

The AI reportedly selected a standard upgrade option, even though a potentially better-value alternative was available.

An unusual detail on the flight's boarding pass raised questions about whether the much-hyped upgrade happened at all.

But according to one travel blogger, the AI trick might have cost the influencer far more.

Influencer Maverick Maltin claimed in a viral video that ChatGPT could find a way to upgrade his flight to first class

The influencer introduced the video with an enticing promise, telling viewers, “What happens when you ask ChatGPT to upgrade your flight to first class? I actually tried this on my flight in two weeks, and it actually worked.”

He explained that the first step was to open ChatGPT and switch from Chat to Work mode before starting a new conversation.

Users would then need to provide their airline and booking confirmation code.

Rather than immediately asking the AI to find an upgrade, Maltin suggested first getting it to assess all the benefits a traveler might already have access to.

"Ask me every question you need about my credit cards, my miles, and my memberships, and map out every upgrade currency I own for this exact flight," he instructed.

According to him, this would help ChatGPT identify and “show you that you've been sitting on upgrade power this whole time without even knowing it .”

"Now look up my exact flight, check how empty the first class cabin is, and tell me every way I can get up there, ranked from free to cheapest," he said, explaining the second prompt.

But the influencer's final instruction was where the supposed magic happened.

The AI content creator shared three prompts and claimed ChatGPT could successfully carry out the upgrade for him

After identifying the available options, Maltin told viewers to keep using the same conversation and ask ChatGPT to “go get me the upgrade. Use my miles if the math is worth it, and place the upgrade bid at the smartest number or get me on the upgrade list right now.”

He then described how the AI would take over the process through its browser, log into the airline, and “actually chase that seat for you while you just sit back and do nothing .”

The creator also shared the full prompt sequence in his Instagram caption, encouraging viewers to comment "Upgrade" if they wanted him to send them the instructions.

He emphasized, "I tried this on my flight in two weeks, and it actually worked."

The video showed an American Airlines booking from Los Angeles to London Heathrow, with the AI apparently selecting an upgrade option costing 52,000 miles and an additional $190.

An alternative option of 70,000 miles was also discussed.

Maltin presented the result as proof that ChatGPT could uncover a better way to access first class.

The demonstration caught the attention of Ben Schlappig, a travel expert behind the aviation blog One Mile at a Time.

A travel expert said the supposed hack was actually a standard upgrade offer that could cost him more

In his November 21 analysis, he questioned whether ChatGPT had found anything passengers couldn't access themselves.

According to Schlappig, the AI had simply selected the instant upgrade price already available on American Airlines' website or app and hadn't uncovered a secret discount or negotiated a special deal.

"From my perspective, this guy got screwed if he spent 70,000 miles (or 52,000 miles plus $190) rather than applying a systemwide upgrade and hoping it would clear, since the first class cabin still had six of eight seats empty," Schlappig wrote.

The fact that six of the eight first-class seats were reportedly empty made the decision even more questionable in his view.

Schlappig also questioned whether the AI had properly considered the value of the airline miles before recommending the transaction.

"While there are definitely some strong use cases for AI, I think this is actually a pretty poor showing of what it can do," he wrote, adding that the miles could have been saved and spent on something else.

Notably, Maltin himself did not describe the transaction as an overpayment and presented it as a successful upgrade.

The flight details also raised questions as netizens remained unconvinced by the supposed AI trick

The boarding pass shown in the video was dated November 26, 2026, even though American Airlines had already discontinued its international first-class service on November 19 and stopped selling tickets for that cabin in September.

Schlappig also pointed out that boarding passes are generally issued within 24 hours of departure, making the date shown in the video another inconsistency.

He suggested that the creator “might have edited the dates.”

The demonstration has therefore prompted questions not only about whether ChatGPT found a genuinely useful deal, but also about how much of the claimed transaction actually happened.

One netizen was particularly unimpressed by the way the trick was being presented, writing, “No... just no... but give it a try UNLESS you PAY... These posts make it sound like any upgrade is free. Which is NOT!”

Schlappig's criticism also highlights a broader limitation of using AI for financial decisions.

While an AI agent may be able to navigate an airline's website and complete steps on a passenger's behalf, that does not necessarily mean it can identify the most financially sensible option.