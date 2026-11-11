Far-Right Influencer Humiliated After He Shows Up To Protest What He Thought Was A Furry Convention

A cat convention in Seattle has become the unlikely setting for a viral confrontation after far-right influencer Edward Jacob “Jake” Lang showed up, apparently believing he was about to expose an entirely different kind of gathering.

The Sea-Meow Convention, held at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall on November 7 and 8, was a family-friendly celebration of domestic cats.

Highlights Far-right influencer Jake Lang sparked a viral confrontation after mistaking a family-friendly cat convention for something far more sinister.

Lang accused Sea-Meow Convention organizers of “gr**ming children”, despite staff repeatedly explaining what the event was.

The bizarre mix-up came just days after he disrupted a Seattle Diwali celebration, drawing intense criticism for his provocative demonstrations.

But Lang seemed convinced he had stumbled upon something far more sinister .

One netizen quipped, “Oh, this is hilarious as ever… I bet he was super disappointed.”

Edward Jacob “Jake” Lang appeared to mistake a family-friendly cat convention for an adult furry gathering

The Sea-Meow Convention describes itself as a festival celebrating all things cats.

The event brought together cat lovers, animal rescue organizations, and vendors, with activities including kitten adoption opportunities, a cat-themed marketplace, and costume-related entertainment.

It also supported local animal welfare organizations, with 15% of ticket proceeds going toward its charity partners.

However, Jake Lang apparently saw the event's costumed greeters and came to a very different conclusion.

He seemingly believed the gathering was a furry convention, where people dress up as anthropomorphic animal characters.

Instead of finding the adult-oriented event he expected, Lang encountered a convention dedicated to domestic cats and their welfare.

In footage of the confrontation, Jake can be heard accusing the organizers of exposing children to inappropriate content.

"You guys are indoctrinating the youth with homos**ual and transs**ual ideas," he shouted, before adding, "This furry stuff is not for children."

He then pointed toward the costumed greeters and claimed they were "s**ualizing children," adding, "They're trying to bring some type of soft p*rn. This is soft p*rn that they're inviting children to come into. What are you guys doing here?"

The far-right activist accused convention staff of gr**ming children and exposing them to inappropriate adult content

Lang went on to make even more graphic accusations , claiming that people dressed in animal costumes engaged in s**ual activities and that the convention was inviting children into a f*tish community.

At one point, he compared the event to p**nography websites and insisted that the organizers should be arrested.

"Look at this. They're gr**ming children! They're gr**ming children here in the state of Washington, in the city of Seattle," he yelled.

While Lang continued making accusations, convention staff members appeared to remain composed, attempting to explain the nature of the gathering.

One of the simplest corrections came from a woman who told him that the people he was pointing at were "dressed as kitty cats."

As the confrontation continued , Jake directed anti-gay slurs at the workers and told them they were trying to "pervert the youth."

Staff members calmly corrected Lang as the confrontation reportedly drew laughter from eventgoers

Staff members eventually approached him and ushered him away from the entrance of the main event hall.

Online, viewers were quick to mock the apparent mix-up, with one person writing, "While railing against gr**ming children, he shouts a lot of not suitable for children things in front of the children attending this event. I'm sure several of those children left the event very confused."

Another joked, "I don't know who's laughing harder right now, my cats or me."

"So he’s just running around making an actual idiot of himself yet again," a third commenter remarked.

Others questioned, "So, this was a fundraiser for shelter cats? W*F is wrong with him??"

"Someone needs to file charges against him for speaking obscenities around children in the area. That should not be allowed," another wrote.

The cat convention confrontation came shortly after Jake disrupted a popular Seattle Diwali celebration

One comment read, "Can this dude get a real job? Most of the people there (including the furries) have actual jobs, unlike this sad excuse of a man."

The incident was not the only controversial demonstration Lang was involved in during his Seattle visit.

On Saturday, November 7, he and fellow activist Thomas Allen reportedly also disrupted a Diwali celebration at the Seattle Center Armory.

The pair carried placards reading "Deport All Dot Heads" and "Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians," targeting the Hindu community attending the festival.

Attendees intervened and eventually pushed the demonstrators out of the venue.

The incident drew condemnation from public officials, including U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, who called the display "vile and racist."

Jake has previously attracted national attention for his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors charged him with multiple offenses, including a**aulting law enforcement officers, and he spent approximately four years in pretrial detention before President Donald Trump pardoned him in January 2025.

Since his release, he has continued staging provocative demonstrations across the country.

The latest incidents in Seattle have once again put his confrontational activism under scrutiny.

“Disrupting a cat convention where people can also adopt rescue cats? Stupid move imo,” one netizen wrote