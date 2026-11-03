Winter has a strange effect on relationships. The days get shorter, the couch gets more comfortable, and before anyone notices, the most adventurous thing you have done together in three weeks is agree on a dinner order. Cuffing season sounds romantic in theory, and then November arrives, and suddenly you are two people in matching sweaters who have run out of things to say that aren't about the weather.
The good news is that a little effort goes a long way when the bar has been set by consecutive evenings of doing absolutely nothing, and the date night ideas on this list range from ultra fun to unexpectedly memorable without needing anyone to stand outside in the cold longer than necessary. Winter is long, but it doesn't have to be boring, and your relationship deserves better than hibernation mode until March.
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#1 A Hand Casting Kit Lets You Create A Monument To Your Love That's Way More Personal And Slightly Less Creepy Than A Taxidermied Squirrel
Review: "Bought this as my anniversary gift to my husband, and he liked it. The video and the attached instructions was very helpful, easy to follow and do. It was really a fun and happy experience for us, plus we get this timeless piece of us we can treasure in a lifetime." - Lyn Galvin
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9points
#2 A Scratch Off Date Night Ideas Under $45 Game Is The Perfect Way To Get Out Of The "Let's Just Watch TV" Rut Without Having To Take Out A Small Loan
Review: "This is a really cute and fun idea for couples." - Duane Browder
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9points
#3 Stop Saying "I Don't Know, Whatever You Want," And Let The Food Dice Make Your Date Night Take-Out Decisions For You
Review: "Got this in my stocking from my husba... errr, I mean Santa. We've used it several times now to decide what to eat. It's surprisingly good quality and it's got some weight to it. Not only can you use it to choose restaurants, but you can also use it to plan out weekly menus. Tonight, we had Italian. Pretty sure this little chunk of metal has saved my marriage." - Chantelle H
9points
#4 The Living Room Floor Can Become The Official Venue For Your Next Five-Star Date Night Thanks To This Large Indoor Teepee
Review: "Great for my adult Zen space! Added a twin raised air bed with some simple decor." - Brigitte Ann
8points
#5 A Whiskey Smoking Kit Turns Date Night Into A Full Production Before Anyone Has Even Decided What To Watch, And The Results In The Glass Make Every Other Drink In The House Feel Like It Wasn't Really Trying
Review: "This box elevated the taste of my old fashion. It was easy to use. Had a nice unique smoky taste. The smoke didn't overwhelm the room. The design isn't over done. it's just the right size to sit on a small table or counter. It was the hit of the party. It would make a nice gift. I think I got a good value for my money considering all that came with it." - CoreyG
8points
#6 If You Are The Couple That Can't Get Enough Of Filthy Innuendoes, Consider A Round Of "Come Again?",
Review: "I’ve been playing Come Again? for a few weeks, and it has been a huge hit during game nights and gatherings. The rules are simple to learn, so everyone can jump in quickly without spending a lot of time reading instructions." - Emma
8points
#7 The Taco Tuesday Kit Is Here To Inform Your Boring Old "What's For Dinner?" Routine That It's Officially Being Replaced By A Fiesta
Review: "I’m obsess with this product. It’s so easy to set up and cleaned, makes dinner super fun and excited. My kids love it!!!" - Mick
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7points
#8 The Ultimate Test Of Your Relationship, Cooking A Meal Together, Is Now An Open-Book Exam Thanks To This Guide Of 100 Recipes To Cook Together
Review: "Amazing cookbook, my partner and I love how it works with splitting up the steps!!!" - Andrew
7points
#9 You Might Be Late To The Sourdough Game, But This Quick And Easy Starter Kit Will Have You Two Lovebirds Baking Your Own Bread Like The Trad Couple You Have Always Been Deep Down
Review: "My new favorite sourdough jar! I love the shape and thickness of this glass jar. My sourdough starter thrives. This jar is easy to clean and keep neat after mixing the starter." - Jewelia-mae
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7points
#10 Unleash Your Inner Picasso (Or Just Laugh At Your Partner's Stick Figures) With This Sip And Paint Kit That's The Boozy, Artsy Date Night You Didn’t Know You Needed
Review: "Enjoyed doing a home date night. Perfect setup for the price." - KaySweet
6points
#11 Because 'Netflix And Chill' Is So 2018, Upgrade Your Date Nights With This Scratch Off Adventure Book That's The Ultimate Relationship Goals Hack
Review: "I bought this for my boyfriend as a Valentine’s Day gift! We both suck at choosing dates so this helps decide for us. We tried one last night and had an absolute blast! I feel like the way these dates are tailored help so much in bonding on a deeper level and it is helping to strengthen our relationship. I cannot wait to choose another date soon!" - Kaycee Lee
6points
#12 You Can Now Plan All Your Future Adventures Together In Our Bucket List Journal Instead Of Just Vaguely Saying "We Should Do That Sometime"
Review: "This is such a sweet gift with so many fun things to put in." - Lindsey Newhouse
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6points
#13 This Mead Making Kit Is Basically Your Gateway To Becoming A Medieval Mixologist. Just Add Honey, Patience, And A Questionable Tolerance For Ye Olde Hangovers
Review: "Comes with everything you need and super clear instructions! Watch the video on YouTube to feel even more comfortable!" - Lynette Deleon
6points
#14 This "What I Love About Us" DIY Book Is The Perfect Way To Document Your Relationship, From "Meet Cute" To "Why Are You Hogging The Blankets Again? The Last Page Is Just A Doodle Of You Both As Old People Arguing Over The Thermostat
Review: "It is definitely on the smaller size, it’s fit in my hand. I love it because my husband can carry it with him in his work bag, so that whenever he’s having a bad day he can look at it. I’m giving it to him for our first anniversary to go with the theme of paper. It’s very heartfelt and I highly recommend this book." - Laura
6points
#15 A Movie Projector Can Make Your Living Room Floor Feel Like A Private, Exclusive Cinema Where Pants Are Optional
Review: "We're really happy about the image quality, it sounds pretty good and overall it works very well for the price. Bluetooth only works for connecting sound devices. It's easy to use and it's size is amazing to take it with you anywhere." - Claudia Martinez
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6points
#16 This Imdb Top 100 Scratch-Off Poster Is The Only Thing That Will Make You Feel Accomplished After A Weekend Of Binge-Watching Movies In Your Sweatpants. Spoiler Alert: The Shawshank Redemption Is Still Gonna Wreck You
Review: "This is an amazing gift. My husband loves movies so I have this to him for his birthday. He absolutely loved it, it’s a great conversation starter and everyone that visits asks for the link! It’s worth the money for sure!" - jennifer
5points
#17 Melt Cheese And Hearts At The Same Time With This Electronic Fondue Set That's Basically A Hot Tub For Your Food And Your Relationship
Review: "I love this it works so well!" - Amazon Customer
This fondue set is a prime example of gimmicks that actually work. Check out these other 25 kitchen gadgets that are delivering on their promises.
This fondue set is a prime example of gimmicks that actually work. Check out these other 25 kitchen gadgets that are delivering on their promises.
5points
#18 This Soy Candle Making Kit Is DIY Aromatherapy, But With More Glitter And The Occasional Wax Spill That You’ll Pretend Was Intentional
Review: "If you’re beginning homemade candlemaking this is definitely the perfect starter kit. It’s very simple to use the variety of scents smell great and I absolutely love the tins that come with the kit." - Danielle Torres
5points
#19 Pamper Yourselves With This 28 Piece Spa Night Set That's Basically A Staycation In A Box. Scented Candles And Sheet Masks Included, Awkward Small Talk Not Included
Review: "You really can’t go wrong with this facial set. It’s gluten free, paraben free, sodium & sulfate free, for ALL skin types, natural ingredients and cruelty free. There’s so many little feel good items in this beautifully made box, it just makes you feel special and important." - Halfway Hippie
4points
#20 A Bottle Of Massage Oil Is The Universal Signal That A Clumsy, Two-Minute Shoulder Pat Is Not Going To Cut It Tonight
Review: "I previously wrote a review about these oils that I purchased. But as you can see, the newer bottles are much smaller than the previous bottles I purchased for the same price. This is very disappointing, because as a customer, I’m not getting the full price or the full amount for the price that I paid. I feel like I was short changed. But I still need these oils for my aches and pains. So I am forced to purchase them, despite the fact that the bottles are smaller. until I find somebody that will give me a better deal." - Susan Fuentes
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4points
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