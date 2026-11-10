Bored Panda
FunnyAnimalsInstallationQuizzes
30 Perfectly Timed Moments And Unexpected Visual Coincidences From The Streets Of India, Captured By Arpit Saxena
Photography & Digital Art,Art & DesignNOV 10, 2026

30 Perfectly Timed Moments And Unexpected Visual Coincidences From The Streets Of India, Captured By Arpit Saxena

HidrėlėyEglė Tenikytė
Hidrėlėy and Eglė Tenikytė
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
34
0
Street photography comes down to fractions of a second. Step in too early and the coincidence hasn’t happened yet; wait too long and it has already melted back into the crowd. Indian photographer Arpit Saxena has spent years learning to stand exactly in between.
His frames are full of happy accidents that aren’t really accidents at all: animals turning up where they have no business being, passersby who unknowingly line up into optical illusions, and ordinary corners that, for a heartbeat, look completely staged. Nothing is arranged. The surprise comes from patience, and from finding the one angle where two unrelated things suddenly seem to belong together.
Alongside the visual jokes, Arpit keeps returning to the festivals and traditions of his home country, where color, ritual and emotion spill into public spaces. Scroll down to explore his perfectly timed shots, and see how many hidden details you can catch on the first look.
More info: Instagram

#1

Street photography from the streets of India featuring a person in a white shawl near rising smoke
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
16points

Photography, Arpit told in the interview with Bored Panda, began with people rather than pictures. “What inspired me most was the power a camera gave me to capture raw emotions, untold stories, and the realities of people from all walks of life,” he said. “I’ve always been fascinated by observing people: their lives, struggles, expressions, and interactions on the streets.” Over time, the camera became his way of preserving emotions that would otherwise go unnoticed. “For me, it’s not just about taking pictures. It’s about telling stories through them.”

What keeps him coming back is the lack of control. “I love the unpredictability of the streets and the decisive moments that unfold without any planning,” Arpit explained. “There’s something beautiful about how life moves around us, with countless stories happening at once.” India’s festivals hold a special place in that search. “Every celebration has its own identity, rituals, colors, and emotions,” he added. “Documenting them lets me connect with my roots and with people on a deeper level. It gives me a sense of fulfillment that’s difficult to put into words.”

#2

Streets of India street photography capturing women talking near a decorative sun face mask hanging on a post
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
14points

#3

Silhouette of a person walking along a waterfront wall, captured on the streets of India.
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
13points

As for knowing when to press the shutter, the photographer credits a mix of practice, instinct and observation. “Over time, photography has trained my eyes to notice details, anticipate what’s coming, and recognize interesting interactions before they happen,” he noted. “Sometimes it’s a split-second decision, almost automatic.” There’s an emotional side to it, too: when a scene resonates with him, the urge to capture it follows naturally.

Asked to pick a favorite, Arpit admitted it’s impossible. “Behind every frame, there’s an observation, an emotion, and sometimes even a struggle to get the shot,” he shared. “Some photographs come together effortlessly, while others take patience, persistence, and being in the right place at the right time.” In his view, the real beauty of photography lies not only in the final image but in the experience of capturing it.

#4

A perfectly timed moment from the streets of India showing a boy holding a yellow smiley balloon replacing his head
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
13points

#5

Child hanging on metal pole creating unexpected visual coincidences on streets of India
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
12points

#6

A vendor on the phone behind a large bunch of bananas in this perfectly timed moment from the streets of India.
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
12points

#7

A bird soaring over city rooftops in a perfectly timed moment on the streets of India captured by Arpit Saxena.
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
11points

#8

An unexpected visual coincidence from the streets of India where a sign board lines up perfectly with a man face
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
11points

#9

A silhouette of a dog at sunset capturing a perfectly timed moment on the streets of India.
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
10points

#10

An unexpected visual coincidence of a man and a close-up rooster face in a market on the streets of India.
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
10points

#11

Unexpected visual coincidences showing a small dog peeking from behind a motorcycle seat in India.
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
10points

#12

A black and white photo of a man resting, capturing unexpected visual coincidences on the streets of India.
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
7points

#13

Visual coincidences on the streets of India showing a man holding a white thread near a river with boats
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
7points

#14

Visual coincidences of a goat lying next to a poster of running white horses on the streets of India.
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
7points

#15

Unexpected visual coincidences from the streets of India showing a rickshaw driver framed beneath printed faces
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
6points

#16

Two roosters on a ledge in a perfectly timed moment captured on the streets of India.
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
6points

#17

Dog resting under a car exhaust pipe creating optical illusion on streets of India
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
3points

#18

A blurred bird flying close to a boy in a perfectly timed moment captured on the streets of India.
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
3points

#19

A candid street of India scene showing two men washing a goat with water outdoors.
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
3points

#20

A street photo capturing one eye of a man on a phone next to an advertisement of a woman covering one eye
arpitnarainsaxena
Report
3points
Get more Bored Panda on GoogleSee our stories first in Search and Discover
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
34
0
Hidrėlėy
HidrėlėyApproved Contributor