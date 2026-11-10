30 Perfectly Timed Moments And Unexpected Visual Coincidences From The Streets Of India, Captured By Arpit Saxena

Street photography comes down to fractions of a second. Step in too early and the coincidence hasn’t happened yet; wait too long and it has already melted back into the crowd. Indian photographer Arpit Saxena has spent years learning to stand exactly in between.

His frames are full of happy accidents that aren’t really accidents at all: animals turning up where they have no business being, passersby who unknowingly line up into optical illusions, and ordinary corners that, for a heartbeat, look completely staged. Nothing is arranged. The surprise comes from patience, and from finding the one angle where two unrelated things suddenly seem to belong together.

Alongside the visual jokes, Arpit keeps returning to the festivals and traditions of his home country, where color, ritual and emotion spill into public spaces. Scroll down to explore his perfectly timed shots, and see how many hidden details you can catch on the first look.