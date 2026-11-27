After a celebrated actress lost a major opportunity because of her online following, people are asking an uncomfortable question: Is talent still enough to land a coveted role, or are actors increasingly expected to bring their own audiences?

The revelation came from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star India Amarteifio , who admitted that a respected company passed on her despite considering her a “great candidate.”

Highlights India Amarteifio revealed she lost a major acting opportunity despite being a “great candidate,” all because her online following was too small.

Her admission sparked a debate about whether Hollywood is prioritizing famous singers and influencers over working actresses.

Several actors, including Elle Fanning, have also expressed their frustration with the latest Hollywood casting trend.

Her experience quickly caught the attention of film fans, with many wondering whether it explained why certain famous faces are now appearing in major film and television projects.

“This is crazy . She has such amazing talent, and the fact that studios are more focused on how many followers someone has is devastating ,” one netizen wrote.

India Amarteifio recently revealed she lost a major acting role because she did not have enough followers

Amarteifio shared the disappointing experience during Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big Panel at the 29th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2026.

The actress was among the event’s honorees, alongside Adia, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Skyler Gisondo, Summer H. Howell, and Tom Rhys Harries.

The discussion brought together rising performers to talk about their careers and experiences in the entertainment industry.

The 25-year-old star, who has largely kept to one social media account, Instagram, revealed that she had recently started becoming more active online after missing out on a major opportunity.

“I missed out on a job if I didn't have enough followers, which is so strange and kind of doesn't mean anything, but obviously must mean something, you know?” she explained.

Amarteifio said the feedback she received was that she had been a “great candidate,” but the production needed someone with a “larger following.”

Although she refused to identify the project in case another opportunity arose, she described it as “a big job, from a big company that I really respected.”

India admitted the experience “ really disappointed [her] ” because she hadn't expected her online popularity to carry such weight in a casting decision.

Amarteifio began performing on London's West End, appearing in productions including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory , Matilda the Musical , and The Lion King , before moving into television and film.

She eventually became widely recognized for playing the young Queen Charlotte in Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story , a performance that earned her an NAACP Image Award.

Following her remarks, one X user raised a question that captured the frustration surrounding the casting debate.

Fans are questioning whether famous singers and influencers are getting opportunities over working actresses

“Is this why we’ve got Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Dua Lipa and Rosalia getting cast in films now instead of actual actresses?” they wrote.

The comment brought four high-profile music stars into a conversation about whether Hollywood is increasingly drawn to celebrity recognition and built-in audiences when choosing performers.

Billie Eilish, for instance, was cast as Esther Greenwood in Sarah Polley's adaptation of Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar .

The upcoming film marks her feature-film acting debut, and she will star alongside established performers including Carey Mulligan and Danielle Deadwyler.

Although the casting has attracted attention because of Eilish's enormous musical success, she is not entirely unfamiliar with acting.

She previously appeared in Donald Glover's 2023 series Swarm and has spoken about growing up in a family of actors.

Gracie Abrams is also preparing to make her acting debut in A24's Please , written and directed by Halina Reijn.

Interestingly, Reijn revealed that Abrams came to mind while writing the role after the two met several years earlier.

Abrams also went through multiple rounds of auditions before landing the part.

In an interview with Vogue , Reijn described the singer as “relatable” and said she was impressed by how she connected with the character during the process.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has joined the cast of Molly Gordon's upcoming A24 comedy Peaked .

The singer previously appeared as Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig's Barbie and played LaGrange in the 2024 spy film Argylle .

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and other pop stars are adding fuel to Hollywood’s casting debate

Lipa's casting isn't entirely unexpected, given her earlier screen appearances and her background at London's Sylvia Young Theatre School, which she attended part-time.

Rosalía, meanwhile, joined the third season of HBO's Euphoria as Magick, a dancer at the Silver Slipper club.

The Spanish singer revealed that it was the first audition of her life and that the entire process took place in English.

She later shared her excitement about landing the role, with creator Sam Levinson praising her performance and ability to improvise.

Of course, singers moving into acting isn't some sudden Hollywood experiment.

The entertainment industry has a long history of casting musicians in prominent film roles.

Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Cher, Barbra Streisand, and Whitney Houston all built successful screen careers alongside their musical achievements.

More recently, performers such as Lady Gaga and Harry Styles have also made high-profile transitions between music and film.

However, the current debate is not simply about whether musicians should be allowed to act.

It is about whether an established fanbase can sometimes become as important as an actor's experience, audition, or ability to embody a character.

Social media has given studios and producers another way to measure a potential project's reach before it is even made.

A performer with millions of followers can offer immediate publicity , online engagement, and access to an existing audience.

That does not necessarily mean every musician is cast because of their popularity, or that they cannot be talented performers.

Hollywood has been casting musicians for decades, but social media has changed the equation in modern times

But it has made follower counts an increasingly visible part of conversations about how casting decisions are made.

And several actors have previously spoken about experiencing this pressure themselves.

In 2023, Elle Fanning revealed that she missed out on a major franchise role after receiving feedback that she didn't have enough Instagram followers at the time.

“I didn’t get a part once for something big because — it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard — was because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time,” she said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

In February 2025, Maya Hawke also discussed how some producers consider a film's cast's combined social media following when making casting decisions.

Hawke explained that a large following could help secure funding for a movie, adding that it was a “really confusing line to walk.”

Amarteifio's experience has brought renewed attention to whether working actors are now expected to build an online brand alongside developing their craft.

For emerging performers, this can create an additional hurdle.

Years of training, auditions, theatre work, and screen experience may not be enough if a production also wants someone who can bring a substantial audience to its social media campaign.

“That’s ridiculous. No wonder movies aren’t good because studios are looking for influencers rather than actual actors!” one netizen wrote