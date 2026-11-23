Cleaning something properly takes more than a good detergent and a bit of elbow grease. The type of material matters a lot for how easily dirt comes off. Things like surface roughness, chemical makeup, and surface energy affect how grime sticks and how hard it is to clean.

Some materials are harder to clean because dirt sticks to them more easily. Others are smoother, so it's easier to wipe away residue. Manufacturers can also change surface properties to make materials that resist dirt or let certain messes come off more easily.