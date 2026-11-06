From Princess Diana’s Daring Dress To Miley Cyrus’ Post-Divorce Look, 12 Iconic Celeb Revenge Fashion Moments

The best revenge is said to be living well, but in Hollywood, a showstopping, ultra-glamorous, often daring outfit can say it without a word.
From Princess Diana’s iconic black dress to Bella Hadid’s glittering Met Gala appearance after a high-profile breakup, celebrities have repeatedly turned personal heartbreak into unforgettable fashion moments.
The phenomenon, now known as revenge dressing, often traces back to June 1994, when Diana stepped out in a daring off-the-shoulder dress, defying royal fashion conventions the same night then-Prince Charles publicly acknowledged his infidelity.
What could have been a night dominated by his confession instead became one of the most iconic fashion moments in modern royal history, helping cement the look’s place in pop culture.
Three decades later, sheer gowns, dramatic cutouts, and showstopping red-carpet ensembles continue to turn post-breakup appearances into viral talking points.
Yet not everyone sees revenge dressing as an empowering statement.
In a December 2024 ELLE UK essay titled “It’s Time To Retire The Concept Of Revenge Dressing,” editor Megan Wallace questioned whether the practice truly liberates women or pressures them to appear flawless and entirely unbothered while dealing with heartbreak.
She argued that the concept has morphed from an act of rebellion into a modern “patriarchal con,” leaving little room for genuine grief or anger, suggesting that healing need not become a public fashion performance.
Whether it signals independence, reclaims the spotlight, or simply lets someone wear an outfit that makes them feel incredible, revenge dressing still remains a compelling part of celebrity culture.
Here are 12 of the most iconic revenge fashion moments of all time.
#1 Princess Diana
Princess Diana’s famous “Revenge Dress” remains one of the most memorable fashion moments in royal history.
On June 29, 1994, she arrived at a summer gala at London’s Serpentine Gallery wearing a daring black silk evening dress by Greek designer Christina Stambolian.
The timing was extraordinary: that same evening, a televised documentary featuring then-Prince Charles’s admission of infidelity was broadcast.
While the public might have expected the interview to dominate the headlines, Diana’s appearance became a major talking point of its own.
The press soon dubbed the outfit the “Revenge Dress,” and it became a lasting symbol of her independence during a turbulent period in her marriage.
What makes the story even more fascinating is that the dress was not a last-minute purchase.
Diana had bought it in 1991 for £900 (approximately $1,204) but reportedly considered it too daring to wear.
The figure-hugging black silk design featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, an off-the-shoulder silhouette, an asymmetric hemline, and a flowing train.
She completed the look with black heels, sheer tights, a pearl choker set with a large sapphire surrounded by diamonds, and striking scarlet nail polish.
According to accounts of the evening, Diana had initially planned to wear a Valentino design, but changed her mind after the fashion house announced the outfit before the event.
She instead chose the Stambolian dress, which had been waiting in her wardrobe for years.
The dress stood out not just for its daring cut but also for what it represented.
At a time when royal women were expected to follow more restrained fashion conventions, Diana’s short, off-the-shoulder black gown and bright red nails projected confidence and individuality.
Whether she intended to challenge Charles’s narrative or simply wanted to look her best, the effect was undeniable: photographs of Diana in the dress became among the night's defining images.
In 1997, she included the gown in a charity auction of her clothing, held shortly before her tragic passing.
The iconic dress is reportedly set to return to auction at Sotheby’s in New York on December 9, 2026, with an estimated price of $150,000 to $300,000.
For many admirers, however, the dress’s significance goes far beyond its design or price tag.
One fan wrote, “Diana was such a classy rebel. What you see is what you get. That's why she'll always be the people's princess.”
Another called her choice “genius,” arguing that it drew attention “away from the affair” and prompted favorable comparisons between Diana and Charles.
“This was not only, in my eyes, a bit of revenge, but a brilliant play to get ahead of the media,” another commenter reflected, adding that the look challenged perceptions of Diana as “frigid, dowdy, or unappealing.”
Others commented, “I loved Princess Diana and remember this dress so well. She was absolutely iconic.”
Another comment read, “That nail polish was a big 'F U' as well, as Princesses weren't allowed non-neutral nail colors (usually only a light pink or a French manicure) and a dress like that would have been too edgy and too revealing for the monarchy.”
On June 29, 1994, she arrived at a summer gala at London’s Serpentine Gallery wearing a daring black silk evening dress by Greek designer Christina Stambolian.
The timing was extraordinary: that same evening, a televised documentary featuring then-Prince Charles’s admission of infidelity was broadcast.
While the public might have expected the interview to dominate the headlines, Diana’s appearance became a major talking point of its own.
The press soon dubbed the outfit the “Revenge Dress,” and it became a lasting symbol of her independence during a turbulent period in her marriage.
What makes the story even more fascinating is that the dress was not a last-minute purchase.
Diana had bought it in 1991 for £900 (approximately $1,204) but reportedly considered it too daring to wear.
The figure-hugging black silk design featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, an off-the-shoulder silhouette, an asymmetric hemline, and a flowing train.
She completed the look with black heels, sheer tights, a pearl choker set with a large sapphire surrounded by diamonds, and striking scarlet nail polish.
According to accounts of the evening, Diana had initially planned to wear a Valentino design, but changed her mind after the fashion house announced the outfit before the event.
She instead chose the Stambolian dress, which had been waiting in her wardrobe for years.
The dress stood out not just for its daring cut but also for what it represented.
At a time when royal women were expected to follow more restrained fashion conventions, Diana’s short, off-the-shoulder black gown and bright red nails projected confidence and individuality.
Whether she intended to challenge Charles’s narrative or simply wanted to look her best, the effect was undeniable: photographs of Diana in the dress became among the night's defining images.
In 1997, she included the gown in a charity auction of her clothing, held shortly before her tragic passing.
The iconic dress is reportedly set to return to auction at Sotheby’s in New York on December 9, 2026, with an estimated price of $150,000 to $300,000.
For many admirers, however, the dress’s significance goes far beyond its design or price tag.
One fan wrote, “Diana was such a classy rebel. What you see is what you get. That's why she'll always be the people's princess.”
Another called her choice “genius,” arguing that it drew attention “away from the affair” and prompted favorable comparisons between Diana and Charles.
“This was not only, in my eyes, a bit of revenge, but a brilliant play to get ahead of the media,” another commenter reflected, adding that the look challenged perceptions of Diana as “frigid, dowdy, or unappealing.”
Others commented, “I loved Princess Diana and remember this dress so well. She was absolutely iconic.”
Another comment read, “That nail polish was a big 'F U' as well, as Princesses weren't allowed non-neutral nail colors (usually only a light pink or a French manicure) and a dress like that would have been too edgy and too revealing for the monarchy.”
23points
#2 Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey gave fans a glimpse of her bold new image at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards, arriving in a revealing black two-piece that marked a striking departure from her earlier red-carpet style.
The appearance came shortly after her separation from Tommy Mottola, the Sony Music executive she had married in 1993, and just days before the release of her fifth studio album, Butterfly.
As Carey moved away from the carefully controlled, conservative image associated with her early career, the look became a defining moment in her personal and artistic reinvention.
The minimalist ensemble featured a strapless black bandeau crop top paired with a low-rise, floor-length skirt with a dramatic slit reaching high along her thigh.
She completed the look with strappy black heels, understated jewelry, and voluminous honey-blonde waves.
The sleek silhouette captured the late-1990s fashion aesthetic while making a statement through its simplicity and daring cut.
This outfit also let Mariah embrace a more confident, sensual style that matched the musical direction of Butterfly, which blended pop with stronger R&B and hip-hop influences.
The look also recalled a period when she fought for greater creative control over her music and public image.
Mariah later reflected on the restrictive environment she experienced during her marriage and early career in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
She described feeling controlled and likened the heavily guarded home she shared with Mottola to a prison, calling it “Sing Sing.”
Carey also reportedly wrote that she was forced to wear clothes that made her look like a “textbook corporate pop star” and a “good little girl.”
Hence, her changing style around the Butterfly era became part of a wider story about reclaiming her independence.
Notably, people have often interpreted the precise intentions behind the 1997 outfit through the lens of her separation.
Fans looking back on the appearance were full of admiration.
“Omg I remember being obsessed with that dress! Insta baddie before it was a thing,” one commenter wrote.
Another reflected, “She landed on a lot of worst-dressed lists for showing a lot of skin at the time. But you look back and realize she was ahead of her time. And always is.”
Others were impressed by the timing, with one fan exclaiming, “She was going through a breakup? She ate that!”
Others expressed, “Ahhh this is one of my favorite looks from her. Stunning!”
The appearance came shortly after her separation from Tommy Mottola, the Sony Music executive she had married in 1993, and just days before the release of her fifth studio album, Butterfly.
As Carey moved away from the carefully controlled, conservative image associated with her early career, the look became a defining moment in her personal and artistic reinvention.
The minimalist ensemble featured a strapless black bandeau crop top paired with a low-rise, floor-length skirt with a dramatic slit reaching high along her thigh.
She completed the look with strappy black heels, understated jewelry, and voluminous honey-blonde waves.
The sleek silhouette captured the late-1990s fashion aesthetic while making a statement through its simplicity and daring cut.
This outfit also let Mariah embrace a more confident, sensual style that matched the musical direction of Butterfly, which blended pop with stronger R&B and hip-hop influences.
The look also recalled a period when she fought for greater creative control over her music and public image.
Mariah later reflected on the restrictive environment she experienced during her marriage and early career in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
She described feeling controlled and likened the heavily guarded home she shared with Mottola to a prison, calling it “Sing Sing.”
Carey also reportedly wrote that she was forced to wear clothes that made her look like a “textbook corporate pop star” and a “good little girl.”
Hence, her changing style around the Butterfly era became part of a wider story about reclaiming her independence.
Notably, people have often interpreted the precise intentions behind the 1997 outfit through the lens of her separation.
Fans looking back on the appearance were full of admiration.
“Omg I remember being obsessed with that dress! Insta baddie before it was a thing,” one commenter wrote.
Another reflected, “She landed on a lot of worst-dressed lists for showing a lot of skin at the time. But you look back and realize she was ahead of her time. And always is.”
Others were impressed by the timing, with one fan exclaiming, “She was going through a breakup? She ate that!”
Others expressed, “Ahhh this is one of my favorite looks from her. Stunning!”
16points
#3 Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley stepped out in a breathtaking champagne-gold Valentino gown in November 2000, just months after her split from Hugh Grant ended one of the most talked-about relationships of the 1990s.
The British actress and model had spent 13 years with the Notting Hill star, and their romance had made them one of the most photographed celebrity couples of their time.
Hurley attended the event celebrating Valentino Garavani’s 40th anniversary in the fashion industry at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.
She attended the benefit gala to honor the Italian designer, a longtime friend whose creations she regularly wore, with proceeds going to the Children’s Action Network, a nonprofit supporting children in foster care.
Elizabeth’s gown featured a deeply plunging halter neckline, a crossover ruched bodice, luxurious champagne-gold silk-satin that shimmered under the cameras, and a floor-skimming skirt with a subtle train.
The back was dramatically open, while bombshell curls, a metallic clutch, and minimal jewelry completed the look.
Hurley and Grant’s relationship had already weathered years of intense media attention.
In 1995, Grant was caught in a highly publicized scandal involving s*x worker Divine Brown, but Elizabeth stayed with him for several more years.
The pair eventually announced their separation in May 2000, after 13 years together.
Despite the public scrutiny, they described the split as amicable and remained close friends.
That history made the gold Valentino gown interpreted as a statement of confidence and independence.
Still, Hurley has not publicly confirmed that she chose this particular dress to get back at her ex.
She has, however, spoken more generally about the style philosophy she learned from Valentino, who advised her that true glamour should look effortless and that you should “never look like you tried too hard.”
Elizabeth has also spoken about the more casual reality of red-carpet dressing in that era, recalling that she borrowed many of the spectacular gowns she wore rather than owning them.
The British actress and model had spent 13 years with the Notting Hill star, and their romance had made them one of the most photographed celebrity couples of their time.
Hurley attended the event celebrating Valentino Garavani’s 40th anniversary in the fashion industry at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.
She attended the benefit gala to honor the Italian designer, a longtime friend whose creations she regularly wore, with proceeds going to the Children’s Action Network, a nonprofit supporting children in foster care.
Elizabeth’s gown featured a deeply plunging halter neckline, a crossover ruched bodice, luxurious champagne-gold silk-satin that shimmered under the cameras, and a floor-skimming skirt with a subtle train.
The back was dramatically open, while bombshell curls, a metallic clutch, and minimal jewelry completed the look.
Hurley and Grant’s relationship had already weathered years of intense media attention.
In 1995, Grant was caught in a highly publicized scandal involving s*x worker Divine Brown, but Elizabeth stayed with him for several more years.
The pair eventually announced their separation in May 2000, after 13 years together.
Despite the public scrutiny, they described the split as amicable and remained close friends.
That history made the gold Valentino gown interpreted as a statement of confidence and independence.
Still, Hurley has not publicly confirmed that she chose this particular dress to get back at her ex.
She has, however, spoken more generally about the style philosophy she learned from Valentino, who advised her that true glamour should look effortless and that you should “never look like you tried too hard.”
Elizabeth has also spoken about the more casual reality of red-carpet dressing in that era, recalling that she borrowed many of the spectacular gowns she wore rather than owning them.
14points
#4 Britney Spears
Britney Spears turned the London premiere of her debut film, Crossroads, into an unforgettable fashion moment on March 25, 2002.
The pop superstar arrived at Leicester Square in a dazzling silver mini dress just weeks after news of her split from Justin Timberlake became public.
The couple had been one of pop music's most closely watched pairs, making their breakup a major tabloid story.
For the event, Britney wore an ensemble from British designer Julien Macdonald’s Fall 2002 ready-to-wear collection.
The asymmetrical mini dress featured a skin-toned base covered in sparkling silver sequins and crystals, creating a mirrorball effect under the lights.
Its uneven hemline and revealing silhouette gave it the unmistakable energy of early-2000s fashion.
Spears paired the dress with delicate silver strappy sandals and dazzling jewelry, including a sparkling ear cuff that became one of the look's most memorable details.
She initially arrived wearing an oversized white fur coat before revealing the full outfit for photographers.
The contrast between the plush coat and the glittering mini dress made the reveal even more dramatic.
Spears and Timberlake had dated for nearly three years and became one of the era's defining celebrity couples.
Just weeks earlier, they appeared together at the Los Angeles premiere of Crossroads, but by the time she attended the London event, she faced the cameras alone.
The London premiere was part of the international promotion for Crossroads, Spears’s film debut, written by Shonda Rhimes and co-starring Zoë Saldaña and Taryn Manning.
After the screening, the celebrations continued at London’s exclusive In and Out club.
Britney also loved Julien Macdonald's ultra-daring, cut-out aesthetic so much that she returned to his designs years later.
She wore one of his designs years later for her big comeback appearance at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Fans continue to admire the outfit, particularly its sparkle, daring silhouette, and the way Spears seemed to outshine even the elaborate dress.
One admirer wrote, “She looks so happy here! Radiant!” while another commented, “Love that color, it’s gorgeous on her.”
A third praised her, saying, “Her dress is so beautiful, but how come she outshines her dress?! That's the power of Britney...she shines, and she outshines everything, even her hair and dress.”
Others remembered the accessories, with one fan writing, “She is amazing in this look... and I remember the ear thingy...”
Another said, “I love the outfit! This was one of my favorites from her. Ear cuffs were totally her thing. I remember seeing her with an ear cuff in another outfit too.”
Others commented, “This silver dress is amazing. The styling is perfection. She looks like a movie star, not just the pop icon. She can really pull off both silver and gold.”
Another comment read, “She was literally a real-life Barbie! Absolutely gorgeous!”
While someone else noted, “She looks so good in that dress. The necklace almost looks like it's a part of the dress.”
Not everyone was sold on the cut, however.
One viewer observed, “The color and sparkles are great, but I've always thought the asymmetrical hem and length cuts her legs off (in pictures at least) and makes her look shorter than it should.”
“Britney always looked better in the outfits than the runway models.”
The pop superstar arrived at Leicester Square in a dazzling silver mini dress just weeks after news of her split from Justin Timberlake became public.
The couple had been one of pop music's most closely watched pairs, making their breakup a major tabloid story.
For the event, Britney wore an ensemble from British designer Julien Macdonald’s Fall 2002 ready-to-wear collection.
The asymmetrical mini dress featured a skin-toned base covered in sparkling silver sequins and crystals, creating a mirrorball effect under the lights.
Its uneven hemline and revealing silhouette gave it the unmistakable energy of early-2000s fashion.
Spears paired the dress with delicate silver strappy sandals and dazzling jewelry, including a sparkling ear cuff that became one of the look's most memorable details.
She initially arrived wearing an oversized white fur coat before revealing the full outfit for photographers.
The contrast between the plush coat and the glittering mini dress made the reveal even more dramatic.
Spears and Timberlake had dated for nearly three years and became one of the era's defining celebrity couples.
Just weeks earlier, they appeared together at the Los Angeles premiere of Crossroads, but by the time she attended the London event, she faced the cameras alone.
The London premiere was part of the international promotion for Crossroads, Spears’s film debut, written by Shonda Rhimes and co-starring Zoë Saldaña and Taryn Manning.
After the screening, the celebrations continued at London’s exclusive In and Out club.
Britney also loved Julien Macdonald's ultra-daring, cut-out aesthetic so much that she returned to his designs years later.
She wore one of his designs years later for her big comeback appearance at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Fans continue to admire the outfit, particularly its sparkle, daring silhouette, and the way Spears seemed to outshine even the elaborate dress.
One admirer wrote, “She looks so happy here! Radiant!” while another commented, “Love that color, it’s gorgeous on her.”
A third praised her, saying, “Her dress is so beautiful, but how come she outshines her dress?! That's the power of Britney...she shines, and she outshines everything, even her hair and dress.”
Others remembered the accessories, with one fan writing, “She is amazing in this look... and I remember the ear thingy...”
Another said, “I love the outfit! This was one of my favorites from her. Ear cuffs were totally her thing. I remember seeing her with an ear cuff in another outfit too.”
Others commented, “This silver dress is amazing. The styling is perfection. She looks like a movie star, not just the pop icon. She can really pull off both silver and gold.”
Another comment read, “She was literally a real-life Barbie! Absolutely gorgeous!”
While someone else noted, “She looks so good in that dress. The necklace almost looks like it's a part of the dress.”
Not everyone was sold on the cut, however.
One viewer observed, “The color and sparkles are great, but I've always thought the asymmetrical hem and length cuts her legs off (in pictures at least) and makes her look shorter than it should.”
“Britney always looked better in the outfits than the runway models.”
12points
#5 Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus turned heads in a vintage gold Yves Saint Laurent gown in the music video for her 2023 hit Flowers, and fans quickly crowned it one of the most memorable modern revenge-dress moments.
Released on January 12, 2023, Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, the video arrived more than three years after the couple finalized their divorce.
Although Miley was no longer going through the legal split, the song and its striking visuals helped mark a major comeback for her.
The archival gown came from Yves Saint Laurent’s Autumn/Winter 1991/92 collection.
Made from metallic gold lamé, the dramatic, amphorae-shaped design featured a built-in hood, a daring waist cut-out, an asymmetrical hem, and a high slit.
Its sculptural silhouette made it stand out against the Los Angeles streets where Miley filmed the video, giving her an almost armor-like appearance as she confidently walked through the city.
In a 2023 interview with British Vogue, Cyrus described the dress as “museum quality” and said she and her stylist, Bradley Kenneth, independently saved images of the same archival piece while developing the video’s visual direction.
She said the dress felt like armor for the song’s story, and she eventually shed it as the video progressed, symbolizing a move toward greater freedom and self-love.
The gown also sparked a viral theory involving Hemsworth and his Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence.
Fans compared Miley’s look to the gold Prabal Gurung dress Lawrence wore to The Hunger Games' Los Angeles premiere in 2012, speculating the resemblance was a deliberate nod to rumors of an off-screen romance between Lawrence and Hemsworth.
The fact that Flowers premiered on Hemsworth’s birthday only fueled the speculation.
However, both women pushed back against the cheating rumors.
Jennifer described the alleged affair as a “total rumor” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, while Cyrus directly denied that her gown was a reference to the actress.
When asked about the comparison on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Miley replied, “No, but I love that dress of hers.”
She also explained that she and her stylist chose the YSL piece because it suited the song, not to send a message to Lawrence.
Ultimately, the gold gown became memorable for more than the speculation surrounding it.
Flowers became a major commercial success, and Cyrus went on to win her first Grammy Awards in 2024, taking home Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Released on January 12, 2023, Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, the video arrived more than three years after the couple finalized their divorce.
Although Miley was no longer going through the legal split, the song and its striking visuals helped mark a major comeback for her.
The archival gown came from Yves Saint Laurent’s Autumn/Winter 1991/92 collection.
Made from metallic gold lamé, the dramatic, amphorae-shaped design featured a built-in hood, a daring waist cut-out, an asymmetrical hem, and a high slit.
Its sculptural silhouette made it stand out against the Los Angeles streets where Miley filmed the video, giving her an almost armor-like appearance as she confidently walked through the city.
In a 2023 interview with British Vogue, Cyrus described the dress as “museum quality” and said she and her stylist, Bradley Kenneth, independently saved images of the same archival piece while developing the video’s visual direction.
She said the dress felt like armor for the song’s story, and she eventually shed it as the video progressed, symbolizing a move toward greater freedom and self-love.
The gown also sparked a viral theory involving Hemsworth and his Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence.
Fans compared Miley’s look to the gold Prabal Gurung dress Lawrence wore to The Hunger Games' Los Angeles premiere in 2012, speculating the resemblance was a deliberate nod to rumors of an off-screen romance between Lawrence and Hemsworth.
The fact that Flowers premiered on Hemsworth’s birthday only fueled the speculation.
However, both women pushed back against the cheating rumors.
Jennifer described the alleged affair as a “total rumor” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, while Cyrus directly denied that her gown was a reference to the actress.
When asked about the comparison on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Miley replied, “No, but I love that dress of hers.”
She also explained that she and her stylist chose the YSL piece because it suited the song, not to send a message to Lawrence.
Ultimately, the gold gown became memorable for more than the speculation surrounding it.
Flowers became a major commercial success, and Cyrus went on to win her first Grammy Awards in 2024, taking home Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
11points
#6 Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens arrived at the Bad Boys for Life premiere in Los Angeles in January 2020, wearing an extravagant white gown that looked straight out of old Hollywood.
The appearance came just hours after news broke that she and Austin Butler had split following nearly nine years together.
Rather than shy away from the cameras, the High School Musical star embraced the spotlight in a dramatic haute couture look.
Hudgens wore a showstopping Georges Hobeika gown from the Lebanese designer’s Fall 2019 Haute Couture collection.
The white dress featured a heavily embellished bodice covered in crystals and rhinestones, a dramatic halter-style neckline, and an ultra-high thigh slit that revealed a flowing, sheer chiffon skirt.
Its most distinctive feature was the extravagant white feather detailing that swept across her upper body and extended into a long train draped over her arm.
The look also had a surprising detail beneath all that feathered drama: the sheer skirt reportedly featured built-in lace underwear and a garter.
Styled by Jason Bolden, the look was completed with black Casadei platform sandals, diamond jewelry with emerald accents, and soft waves.
The timing made the outfit even more fascinating.
Vanessa and Butler had been together since 2011 and made their red-carpet debut as a couple in 2012.
Their separation was reported as due to conflicting filming schedules and time apart, though neither offered a detailed explanation at the time.
For her part, Hudgens did not describe the Georges Hobeika gown as a revenge dress, but seemed to have fun in it.
She worked the cameras in the dramatic feather train and later shared pictures of the ensemble on Instagram with the playful caption, “If ya need me I’ll be over here lol.”
The appearance came just hours after news broke that she and Austin Butler had split following nearly nine years together.
Rather than shy away from the cameras, the High School Musical star embraced the spotlight in a dramatic haute couture look.
Hudgens wore a showstopping Georges Hobeika gown from the Lebanese designer’s Fall 2019 Haute Couture collection.
The white dress featured a heavily embellished bodice covered in crystals and rhinestones, a dramatic halter-style neckline, and an ultra-high thigh slit that revealed a flowing, sheer chiffon skirt.
Its most distinctive feature was the extravagant white feather detailing that swept across her upper body and extended into a long train draped over her arm.
The look also had a surprising detail beneath all that feathered drama: the sheer skirt reportedly featured built-in lace underwear and a garter.
Styled by Jason Bolden, the look was completed with black Casadei platform sandals, diamond jewelry with emerald accents, and soft waves.
The timing made the outfit even more fascinating.
Vanessa and Butler had been together since 2011 and made their red-carpet debut as a couple in 2012.
Their separation was reported as due to conflicting filming schedules and time apart, though neither offered a detailed explanation at the time.
For her part, Hudgens did not describe the Georges Hobeika gown as a revenge dress, but seemed to have fun in it.
She worked the cameras in the dramatic feather train and later shared pictures of the ensemble on Instagram with the playful caption, “If ya need me I’ll be over here lol.”
11points
#7 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, in a dazzling mirrored silver gown.
The appearance came just over two weeks after the singer and actress filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, following months of speculation about their relationship.
The timing made it even more intriguing: she attended the premiere of Unstoppable, a sports drama co-produced by Affleck and his longtime friend Matt Damon, though Affleck was absent from the event.
With her marriage making headlines, Lopez arrived in an impossible-to-ignore look.
Designed by Tamara Ralph for her Fall/Winter 2024 Couture collection, the floor-length gown resembled a human disco ball, with reflective silver mirrored tiles arranged in a sleek column silhouette.
But its most daring feature was the construction.
Instead of conventional side panels, the dress was completely open on both sides, with the front and back held together by three oversized black velvet bows on each side, positioned at the shoulder, waist, and thigh.
Jennifer completed the look with metallic silver Dolce & Gabbana platform sandals, a matching mirrored box clutch by Judith Leiber, and diamond jewelry from Hassanzadeh.
Her caramel-highlighted hair was worn pin-straight down her back.
However, the outfit nearly didn't make it onto the red carpet.
Speaking to PEOPLE at TIFF, Lopez said her team debated whether the daring design was too revealing for the occasion.
Ultimately, she decided to wear it anyway, explaining, “I felt good. There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn't. And I was like, ‘f**k it.’”
After the appearance, she shared photographs of the look on Instagram with the caption “Unstoppable,” the same name as the film she was promoting.
The word took on an additional meaning for fans, many of whom interpreted it as a statement of confidence during a major personal transition.
Many even pointed out that the broken, metallic mirrored tiles coating the dress looked like a shattered rearview mirror, a visual representation of leaving a wrecked relationship behind.
And while some fans loved its daring design, others questioned the oversized bow detailing.
“The dress is confusing… I think it could work with a smaller side gap and metallic clasps or chains as the connectors,” one commenter suggested.
Another wrote, “Rare miss for her, those black side bows are a bit tacky...”
A third user commented, “Face card is unmatched but the dress…what was the vision. I am not getting it.”
Another comment read, “The bows ruin the dress, it would look better with just black straps and silver buckles.”
The criticism grew harsher in another reaction: “Worst revenge dress ever! She looks like a former adult actress.”
But not everyone was disappointed.
One admirer declared, “Ooh! It’s THE revenge dress. Just the right amount of s*xy without overdoing it.”
The appearance came just over two weeks after the singer and actress filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, following months of speculation about their relationship.
The timing made it even more intriguing: she attended the premiere of Unstoppable, a sports drama co-produced by Affleck and his longtime friend Matt Damon, though Affleck was absent from the event.
With her marriage making headlines, Lopez arrived in an impossible-to-ignore look.
Designed by Tamara Ralph for her Fall/Winter 2024 Couture collection, the floor-length gown resembled a human disco ball, with reflective silver mirrored tiles arranged in a sleek column silhouette.
But its most daring feature was the construction.
Instead of conventional side panels, the dress was completely open on both sides, with the front and back held together by three oversized black velvet bows on each side, positioned at the shoulder, waist, and thigh.
Jennifer completed the look with metallic silver Dolce & Gabbana platform sandals, a matching mirrored box clutch by Judith Leiber, and diamond jewelry from Hassanzadeh.
Her caramel-highlighted hair was worn pin-straight down her back.
However, the outfit nearly didn't make it onto the red carpet.
Speaking to PEOPLE at TIFF, Lopez said her team debated whether the daring design was too revealing for the occasion.
Ultimately, she decided to wear it anyway, explaining, “I felt good. There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn't. And I was like, ‘f**k it.’”
After the appearance, she shared photographs of the look on Instagram with the caption “Unstoppable,” the same name as the film she was promoting.
The word took on an additional meaning for fans, many of whom interpreted it as a statement of confidence during a major personal transition.
Many even pointed out that the broken, metallic mirrored tiles coating the dress looked like a shattered rearview mirror, a visual representation of leaving a wrecked relationship behind.
And while some fans loved its daring design, others questioned the oversized bow detailing.
“The dress is confusing… I think it could work with a smaller side gap and metallic clasps or chains as the connectors,” one commenter suggested.
Another wrote, “Rare miss for her, those black side bows are a bit tacky...”
A third user commented, “Face card is unmatched but the dress…what was the vision. I am not getting it.”
Another comment read, “The bows ruin the dress, it would look better with just black straps and silver buckles.”
The criticism grew harsher in another reaction: “Worst revenge dress ever! She looks like a former adult actress.”
But not everyone was disappointed.
One admirer declared, “Ooh! It’s THE revenge dress. Just the right amount of s*xy without overdoing it.”
Report
9points
#8 Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid made a statement at the 2017 Met Gala, swapping a traditional red-carpet gown for a daring, crystal-covered catsuit that left little to the imagination.
The model wore the custom Alexander Wang creation on May 1, 2017, at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, where celebrities gathered to celebrate the exhibition “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”
However, the timing of her appearance turned the outfit into a modern revenge-fashion moment.
Hadid had split from The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, in late 2016, and he arrived at the same event with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, shortly before Bella walked the red carpet alone.
The custom catsuit was made from sheer black mesh covered in shimmering crystals, with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a dramatic, plunging open back.
Its second-skin silhouette extended down into built-in stiletto boots, creating one uninterrupted line from her shoulders to her feet.
Hadid paired the look with diamond jewelry from Messika and debuted a sharp, shoulder-length bob.
The outfit quickly became one of the evening's most talked-about looks due to its revealing design.
Hadid later revealed that wearing the catsuit came with some unexpected challenges.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she explained that Wang had largely made the decision for her, saying, “Alex made just one piece for me and didn't really give me a choice. Once I put it on, I loved it.”
“He knew I’d be worried to wear it, but he wanted to put me in that piece, so I obviously wasn't going to say no.”
Getting into the intricate outfit was not entirely straightforward, either.
“I put my foot in the wrong part of the leotard at one point, so I had to take it off and put it back on again. It was a hassle, but worth it,” she recalled.
“I couldn't pee because I was sewn in from the top,” Hadid also admitted, revealing just how much commitment the look required.
Despite the attention the outfit received, not everyone was impressed by the daring design.
One critic asked, “What the hell is she wearing??? Not high fashion at all, it looks like one of those weird sheer lingerie pieces. Cheap!”
Another user questioned, “It's ok to wear it at MTV Movie Awards or Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but the MET gala?”
A third compared the look to a costume, commenting, “She looks like a kid playing Catwoman or something.”
Others chimed in, “I don't understand how you could possibly be comfortable wearing that with all of those people around taking photos. And that thong looks like it hurts.”
The model wore the custom Alexander Wang creation on May 1, 2017, at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, where celebrities gathered to celebrate the exhibition “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”
However, the timing of her appearance turned the outfit into a modern revenge-fashion moment.
Hadid had split from The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, in late 2016, and he arrived at the same event with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, shortly before Bella walked the red carpet alone.
The custom catsuit was made from sheer black mesh covered in shimmering crystals, with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a dramatic, plunging open back.
Its second-skin silhouette extended down into built-in stiletto boots, creating one uninterrupted line from her shoulders to her feet.
Hadid paired the look with diamond jewelry from Messika and debuted a sharp, shoulder-length bob.
The outfit quickly became one of the evening's most talked-about looks due to its revealing design.
Hadid later revealed that wearing the catsuit came with some unexpected challenges.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she explained that Wang had largely made the decision for her, saying, “Alex made just one piece for me and didn't really give me a choice. Once I put it on, I loved it.”
“He knew I’d be worried to wear it, but he wanted to put me in that piece, so I obviously wasn't going to say no.”
Getting into the intricate outfit was not entirely straightforward, either.
“I put my foot in the wrong part of the leotard at one point, so I had to take it off and put it back on again. It was a hassle, but worth it,” she recalled.
“I couldn't pee because I was sewn in from the top,” Hadid also admitted, revealing just how much commitment the look required.
Despite the attention the outfit received, not everyone was impressed by the daring design.
One critic asked, “What the hell is she wearing??? Not high fashion at all, it looks like one of those weird sheer lingerie pieces. Cheap!”
Another user questioned, “It's ok to wear it at MTV Movie Awards or Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but the MET gala?”
A third compared the look to a costume, commenting, “She looks like a kid playing Catwoman or something.”
Others chimed in, “I don't understand how you could possibly be comfortable wearing that with all of those people around taking photos. And that thong looks like it hurts.”
8points
#9 Lilly Allen
Lily Allen gave revenge dressing a distinctly modern twist when she stepped onto the red carpet at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on November 3, 2025.
The British singer attended the ceremony just days after releasing West End Girl, her raw, deeply personal album exploring the breakdown of her four-year marriage to actor David Harbour.
With the record drawing attention to her relationship struggles, Allen’s first major red-carpet appearance became a moment of her own.
Vogue described the look as reminiscent of Princess Diana’s famous revenge dress, linking the two women’s headline-making appearances after painful relationship experiences.
Designed by Colleen Allen, the ivory ensemble featured a delicate silk bralette with intricate lace detailing that left Lily’s midriff exposed, paired with a floor-length satin skirt featuring a sheer lace panel at the back.
She completed the look with an oversized satin opera coat draped off her shoulders, understated gold jewelry, minimal makeup, and her dark hair swept into an updo with her signature bangs.
The lingerie-inspired details and classic eveningwear created a striking contrast, while the skirt's revealing back added another daring element.
Lily arrived on the red carpet alongside Colleen, who was nominated for the Google Shopping American Emerging Designer of the Year award.
During red carpet interviews, the two also played a viral social media game called “Who's That Allen?” and laughed that they shared a last name despite having no family relation.
However, not everyone was convinced the ensemble worked.
One critic wrote, “Personally, I feel whoever let Lily Allen wear that was NOT her friend.”
Another was more specific about the design, saying, “If the back wasn't saying 'cheap lingerie' and the length was right for her, the skirt could be great.”
A third added, “Does it work? No. But is it interesting? Also no. But can you at least see what they were going for? Still no!”
Others appreciated the cheeky reference to the revenge-dressing tradition, even if they were less enthusiastic about the final result.
“It’s Diana’s revenge dress interpreted via 2025’s sheer-obsessed hellscape. Is it fashion? Hardly. Is it petty in a way I kind of love? Absolutely,” one commenter observed.
Another joked, “It looks like something I made for my Barbie when I was 10. Perhaps I should pursue a career in fashion…”
The British singer attended the ceremony just days after releasing West End Girl, her raw, deeply personal album exploring the breakdown of her four-year marriage to actor David Harbour.
With the record drawing attention to her relationship struggles, Allen’s first major red-carpet appearance became a moment of her own.
Vogue described the look as reminiscent of Princess Diana’s famous revenge dress, linking the two women’s headline-making appearances after painful relationship experiences.
Designed by Colleen Allen, the ivory ensemble featured a delicate silk bralette with intricate lace detailing that left Lily’s midriff exposed, paired with a floor-length satin skirt featuring a sheer lace panel at the back.
She completed the look with an oversized satin opera coat draped off her shoulders, understated gold jewelry, minimal makeup, and her dark hair swept into an updo with her signature bangs.
The lingerie-inspired details and classic eveningwear created a striking contrast, while the skirt's revealing back added another daring element.
Lily arrived on the red carpet alongside Colleen, who was nominated for the Google Shopping American Emerging Designer of the Year award.
During red carpet interviews, the two also played a viral social media game called “Who's That Allen?” and laughed that they shared a last name despite having no family relation.
However, not everyone was convinced the ensemble worked.
One critic wrote, “Personally, I feel whoever let Lily Allen wear that was NOT her friend.”
Another was more specific about the design, saying, “If the back wasn't saying 'cheap lingerie' and the length was right for her, the skirt could be great.”
A third added, “Does it work? No. But is it interesting? Also no. But can you at least see what they were going for? Still no!”
Others appreciated the cheeky reference to the revenge-dressing tradition, even if they were less enthusiastic about the final result.
“It’s Diana’s revenge dress interpreted via 2025’s sheer-obsessed hellscape. Is it fashion? Hardly. Is it petty in a way I kind of love? Absolutely,” one commenter observed.
Another joked, “It looks like something I made for my Barbie when I was 10. Perhaps I should pursue a career in fashion…”
8points
#10 Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin made a striking red-carpet appearance in April 2026, turning heads in a sparkling silver gown and a dramatically shorter hairstyle.
The Full House alum attended the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Opening Gala for the David Geffen Galleries with her daughter, influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli.
But while the mother-daughter duo made a stylish entrance, with Lori’s marriage to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli already over in all but name, some viewers interpreted the glamorous outing as a post-breakup glow-up.
Loughlin wore a silver sequined Rebecca Vallance gown, reportedly priced at $1,360, featuring a square neckline, sparkling crystal straps, an open back, and a thigh-high slit.
She completed the look with silver ankle-strap stilettos and diamond stud earrings, while her daughter opted for a black Elie Saab gown with a structured lace bodice and a voluminous satin skirt.
The biggest surprise, however, was Lori’s new haircut.
Celebrity hairstylist David Robert Naumann gave her a layered, above-the-shoulder bob with sideswept bangs, a dramatic departure from the long, caramel-highlighted hair she had worn for years.
The change was so striking that some social media users wondered whether she was wearing a wig.
Naumann quickly shut down the speculation, replying to one commenter on Instagram, “It's not a wig. I'd know.”
He also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the cut, captioned, “Chop chop for Lori yesterday.”
Loughlin and Giannulli, who married in November 1997 and share two daughters, had separated in August 2025 after nearly 28 years together.
Their split became public that October, when a representative confirmed they were living apart and taking a break from their marriage.
Lori filed for divorce in September 2026, citing irreconcilable differences.
Their relationship had also faced intense public scrutiny after the 2019 college admissions scandal, in which both pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and served prison sentences.
By the time of the LACMA gala, Loughlin was making a high-profile appearance as a newly single woman, and her dramatic styling led some outlets and fans to frame it as a fresh-start moment.
Rumors about cosmetic procedures also spread after the event, with some online commenters speculating that she had undergone a facelift.
However, the actress has not publicly confirmed having cosmetic surgery.
One person declared, “BEST plastic surgeon EVER! So much better than the 'mar a lago' face that seems so popular.”
Another wrote, “She looks at least 20 years younger, must have cost a fortune, but totally worth it.”
Not everyone was convinced, however.
“Plastic surgery is not a revenge body. It looks strange!” one commenter argued, while another said, “She looks great! That new hairstyle is very flattering.”
Others wrote, “She looks like Cindy Crawford. Totally changed her face with the post-divorce.”
And one viewer had a concern about the sparkling gown, quipping, “I wouldn't go out dressed in that dress during a thunder/lightning storm!”
The Full House alum attended the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Opening Gala for the David Geffen Galleries with her daughter, influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli.
But while the mother-daughter duo made a stylish entrance, with Lori’s marriage to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli already over in all but name, some viewers interpreted the glamorous outing as a post-breakup glow-up.
Loughlin wore a silver sequined Rebecca Vallance gown, reportedly priced at $1,360, featuring a square neckline, sparkling crystal straps, an open back, and a thigh-high slit.
She completed the look with silver ankle-strap stilettos and diamond stud earrings, while her daughter opted for a black Elie Saab gown with a structured lace bodice and a voluminous satin skirt.
The biggest surprise, however, was Lori’s new haircut.
Celebrity hairstylist David Robert Naumann gave her a layered, above-the-shoulder bob with sideswept bangs, a dramatic departure from the long, caramel-highlighted hair she had worn for years.
The change was so striking that some social media users wondered whether she was wearing a wig.
Naumann quickly shut down the speculation, replying to one commenter on Instagram, “It's not a wig. I'd know.”
He also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the cut, captioned, “Chop chop for Lori yesterday.”
Loughlin and Giannulli, who married in November 1997 and share two daughters, had separated in August 2025 after nearly 28 years together.
Their split became public that October, when a representative confirmed they were living apart and taking a break from their marriage.
Lori filed for divorce in September 2026, citing irreconcilable differences.
Their relationship had also faced intense public scrutiny after the 2019 college admissions scandal, in which both pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and served prison sentences.
By the time of the LACMA gala, Loughlin was making a high-profile appearance as a newly single woman, and her dramatic styling led some outlets and fans to frame it as a fresh-start moment.
Rumors about cosmetic procedures also spread after the event, with some online commenters speculating that she had undergone a facelift.
However, the actress has not publicly confirmed having cosmetic surgery.
One person declared, “BEST plastic surgeon EVER! So much better than the 'mar a lago' face that seems so popular.”
Another wrote, “She looks at least 20 years younger, must have cost a fortune, but totally worth it.”
Not everyone was convinced, however.
“Plastic surgery is not a revenge body. It looks strange!” one commenter argued, while another said, “She looks great! That new hairstyle is very flattering.”
Others wrote, “She looks like Cindy Crawford. Totally changed her face with the post-divorce.”
And one viewer had a concern about the sparkling gown, quipping, “I wouldn't go out dressed in that dress during a thunder/lightning storm!”
8points
#11 Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix turned a painful breakup into one of reality TV’s most memorable fashion moments when she arrived at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion in a striking lipstick-red ensemble in March 2023.
Just weeks earlier, her nine-year relationship with Tom Sandoval had imploded after she discovered his affair with their castmate Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, triggering the scandal that became known as “Scandoval.”
With the reunion marking a highly anticipated confrontation between the former couple, Madix arrived looking confident in a daring outfit.
Reunion host Andy Cohen immediately told her upon her entrance, “She's like Princess Diana,” while Lisa Vanderpump declared, “That's a revenge dress if I ever saw one.”
The outfit, which looked like a dress at first glance, was actually a two-piece creation by Lebanese fashion label MÔNOT.
It featured a structured, long-sleeved cropped jacket and a matching floor-length pencil skirt with dramatic cutouts that exposed Madix’s toned midriff.
Styled by Emily Men, the bold red ensemble was paired with metallic strappy heels and statement diamond rings.
The reality star later explained to PEOPLE that the look “wasn't planned.”
“I just wanted to have something that I felt good in, that I felt strong in,” she said.
She also clarified that she had never personally called it a revenge dress, explaining that Cohen used the label during the reunion.
Still, she admitted the outfit gave her a sense of emotional protection, saying, “And yeah, it was a moment that it helped me feel like I had some sort of armor.”
That sense of armor was particularly fitting given the circumstances.
Madix had to confront Sandoval and Leviss in front of cameras after learning that the affair had unfolded behind her back while she believed she was in a committed relationship.
The vivid color, revealing cutouts, and confident styling made the outfit an unmistakable statement, even if Madix hadn't intended it as one.
The look became so closely associated with her post-breakup transformation that she revisited it later that year, wearing a glittering, ballroom-ready interpretation with a thigh-high slit for her debut on Dancing with the Stars in September 2023.
Reacting to her red look, one disappointed viewer wrote on Reddit, “Ariana needed to do something with that hair and the fit wasn’t great imo.”
Another offered a more mixed verdict: “I also hate Ariana’s dress. She makes it look good because she’s hot af, but the color and cut of that dress is so ugly to me.”
A third felt the outfit received more attention than it deserved, commenting, “Ariana’s dress is so overhyped. Not that great, to be honest. Ariana looked WAY hotter when she went on WWHL after this. Totally blew this away.”
Just weeks earlier, her nine-year relationship with Tom Sandoval had imploded after she discovered his affair with their castmate Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, triggering the scandal that became known as “Scandoval.”
With the reunion marking a highly anticipated confrontation between the former couple, Madix arrived looking confident in a daring outfit.
Reunion host Andy Cohen immediately told her upon her entrance, “She's like Princess Diana,” while Lisa Vanderpump declared, “That's a revenge dress if I ever saw one.”
The outfit, which looked like a dress at first glance, was actually a two-piece creation by Lebanese fashion label MÔNOT.
It featured a structured, long-sleeved cropped jacket and a matching floor-length pencil skirt with dramatic cutouts that exposed Madix’s toned midriff.
Styled by Emily Men, the bold red ensemble was paired with metallic strappy heels and statement diamond rings.
The reality star later explained to PEOPLE that the look “wasn't planned.”
“I just wanted to have something that I felt good in, that I felt strong in,” she said.
She also clarified that she had never personally called it a revenge dress, explaining that Cohen used the label during the reunion.
Still, she admitted the outfit gave her a sense of emotional protection, saying, “And yeah, it was a moment that it helped me feel like I had some sort of armor.”
That sense of armor was particularly fitting given the circumstances.
Madix had to confront Sandoval and Leviss in front of cameras after learning that the affair had unfolded behind her back while she believed she was in a committed relationship.
The vivid color, revealing cutouts, and confident styling made the outfit an unmistakable statement, even if Madix hadn't intended it as one.
The look became so closely associated with her post-breakup transformation that she revisited it later that year, wearing a glittering, ballroom-ready interpretation with a thigh-high slit for her debut on Dancing with the Stars in September 2023.
Reacting to her red look, one disappointed viewer wrote on Reddit, “Ariana needed to do something with that hair and the fit wasn’t great imo.”
Another offered a more mixed verdict: “I also hate Ariana’s dress. She makes it look good because she’s hot af, but the color and cut of that dress is so ugly to me.”
A third felt the outfit received more attention than it deserved, commenting, “Ariana’s dress is so overhyped. Not that great, to be honest. Ariana looked WAY hotter when she went on WWHL after this. Totally blew this away.”
7points
#12 Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde made headlines at the 2022 People's Choice Awards when she stepped onto the red carpet in a completely sheer black Dior gown.
The daring look quickly became dubbed an iconic revenge dress, with media outlets speculating that Wilde was making a statement just weeks after her reported split from singer Harry Styles.
The former couple had met while working on Olivia’s psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.
But while the internet was busy interpreting her outfit as a message to her ex, Wilde was at the event to accept the Drama Movie of 2022 award on behalf of the film she directed.
Her floor-length gown came from Dior's Resort 2023 collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.
The transparent black lace featured a plunging neckline, delicate straps, and intricate detailing throughout, creating a lingerie-inspired silhouette.
She wore it over high-waisted black briefs and added a chunky black Christian Dior belt with a buckle and a small pouch, along with simple black strappy heels and minimal jewelry.
Styled by Karla Welch, the ensemble embraced the sheer-dress trend that dominated red carpets in 2022.
One of the most talked-about details, however, was just how transparent the gown appeared under the bright lights.
During the ceremony, the NBC broadcast reportedly digitally blurred Wilde's chest as she took the stage to accept the award, prompting further discussion about the gown's transparency.
Meanwhile, Welch pushed back against the idea that her client's fashion choices should be reduced to a reaction to a man.
Responding to the revenge-dress narrative on Instagram, the stylist wrote, “What's revenge? We dress for the f**king matriarchy.”
Although Wilde’s split became public in November 2022, no one confirmed the exact reasons for the separation, and reports at the time described it as an amicable breakup.
The timing also revived scrutiny of Wilde's previous relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children.
Rumors that she had cheated on Sudeikis with Styles circulated widely, but Olivia denied the allegations.
In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, she rejected the claim that she had left Sudeikis for Styles, calling it “the complete horses**t idea” and insisting that the timeline being circulated was inaccurate.
Against that backdrop, reactions to her Dior gown online were divided.
“Revenge for what lmao she's the one who cheated...” one commenter wrote, while another argued, “Lol there is nothing revengy about this dress.”
A third viewer joked, “Then Harry showed up wearing his revenge dress as well,” turning the revenge-dress narrative back on Styles.
The daring look quickly became dubbed an iconic revenge dress, with media outlets speculating that Wilde was making a statement just weeks after her reported split from singer Harry Styles.
The former couple had met while working on Olivia’s psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.
But while the internet was busy interpreting her outfit as a message to her ex, Wilde was at the event to accept the Drama Movie of 2022 award on behalf of the film she directed.
Her floor-length gown came from Dior's Resort 2023 collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.
The transparent black lace featured a plunging neckline, delicate straps, and intricate detailing throughout, creating a lingerie-inspired silhouette.
She wore it over high-waisted black briefs and added a chunky black Christian Dior belt with a buckle and a small pouch, along with simple black strappy heels and minimal jewelry.
Styled by Karla Welch, the ensemble embraced the sheer-dress trend that dominated red carpets in 2022.
One of the most talked-about details, however, was just how transparent the gown appeared under the bright lights.
During the ceremony, the NBC broadcast reportedly digitally blurred Wilde's chest as she took the stage to accept the award, prompting further discussion about the gown's transparency.
Meanwhile, Welch pushed back against the idea that her client's fashion choices should be reduced to a reaction to a man.
Responding to the revenge-dress narrative on Instagram, the stylist wrote, “What's revenge? We dress for the f**king matriarchy.”
Although Wilde’s split became public in November 2022, no one confirmed the exact reasons for the separation, and reports at the time described it as an amicable breakup.
The timing also revived scrutiny of Wilde's previous relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children.
Rumors that she had cheated on Sudeikis with Styles circulated widely, but Olivia denied the allegations.
In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, she rejected the claim that she had left Sudeikis for Styles, calling it “the complete horses**t idea” and insisting that the timeline being circulated was inaccurate.
Against that backdrop, reactions to her Dior gown online were divided.
“Revenge for what lmao she's the one who cheated...” one commenter wrote, while another argued, “Lol there is nothing revengy about this dress.”
A third viewer joked, “Then Harry showed up wearing his revenge dress as well,” turning the revenge-dress narrative back on Styles.
6points
Lei RVBoredPanda StaffView profile