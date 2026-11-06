From Princess Diana’s Daring Dress To Miley Cyrus’ Post-Divorce Look, 12 Iconic Celeb Revenge Fashion Moments

The best revenge is said to be living well, but in Hollywood, a showstopping, ultra-glamorous, often daring outfit can say it without a word.

From Princess Diana’s iconic black dress to Bella Hadid’s glittering Met Gala appearance after a high-profile breakup, celebrities have repeatedly turned personal heartbreak into unforgettable fashion moments.

The phenomenon, now known as revenge dressing , often traces back to June 1994, when Diana stepped out in a daring off-the-shoulder dress, defying royal fashion conventions the same night then-Prince Charles publicly acknowledged his infidelity .

What could have been a night dominated by his confession instead became one of the most iconic fashion moments in modern royal history, helping cement the look’s place in pop culture.

Three decades later, sheer gowns, dramatic cutouts, and showstopping red-carpet ensembles continue to turn post-breakup appearances into viral talking points.

Yet not everyone sees revenge dressing as an empowering statement.

In a December 2024 ELLE UK essay titled “It’s Time To Retire The Concept Of Revenge Dressing,” editor Megan Wallace questioned whether the practice truly liberates women or pressures them to appear flawless and entirely unbothered while dealing with heartbreak.

She argued that the concept has morphed from an act of rebellion into a modern “patriarchal con,” leaving little room for genuine grief or anger, suggesting that healing need not become a public fashion performance.

Whether it signals independence, reclaims the spotlight, or simply lets someone wear an outfit that makes them feel incredible, revenge dressing still remains a compelling part of celebrity culture.