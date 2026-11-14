“Best flight delay ever”: Three Iconic 2000s Bands Transform Flight Chaos Into Unforgettable Concert As Passengers Sing Along

Flight delays can turn even the most exciting trip into a frustrating experience. Passengers often wait hours, wondering when they will finally reach their destination.

But travelers on a recent Southwest Airlines flight got a very different experience when an unexpected delay turned their plane into a concert venue.

Three popular rock bands from the 2000s took out their microphones and performed some of their biggest hits while passengers sang along.

Highlights Members of Hoobastank, The Used, and Simple Plan turned a Southwest Airlines flight into an impromptu concert.

The musicians performed some of their biggest hits, including “The Reason,” “All That I've Got,” “I'm Just a Kid,” and “Welcome to My Life.”

Passenger videos of the surprise performances went viral, with viewers calling it the “best flight delay ever.”

One viewer summed up the unusual experience by commenting, “ Best flight delay ever.”

Three popular rock bands turned grounded flight chaos into a surprise concert

Passengers aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Florida got an unexpected treat on Friday, November 13.

The plane was carrying members of Hoobastank , The Used, and Simple Plan , who were traveling to Florida for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour.

However, their journey did not go as planned. A nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) forced the aircraft to make an unexpected landing.

Rather than simply waiting for the disruption to end, the musicians decided to entertain everyone on board. They brought out their microphones and began performing some of their best-known songs right inside the cabin.

Videos shared by passengers showed the musicians singing under the plane's cabin lights as travelers joined in. What could have been a frustrating wait quickly turned into an unusual live music experience.

The tour's official Instagram account also shared footage of the performances, giving fans a glimpse of the surprise concert.

Hoobastank were the first band to bring music to the cabin

Lead singer Doug Robb and guitarist Dan Estrin performed two of the group's best-known songs, The Reason and Crawling in the Dark.

Both tracks were major hits in the early 2000s and remain familiar to fans of the era.

The Used also joined the impromptu concert, with frontman Bert McCracken performing near the front of the aircraft.

Guitarist Joey Bradford helped him deliver two of the band's popular tracks, All That I've Got and The Taste of Ink.

Released in 2004 and 2002, respectively, the songs brought another wave of early-2000s nostalgia to the flight.

Passenger videos showed McCracken singing as fellow travelers enjoyed the unexpected performance.

The musicians had originally boarded the plane to travel to the Vans Warped Tour.

Meanwhile, Simple Plan's Pierre Bouvier also took the opportunity to perform several of the band's popular songs.

His set included Perfect , the emotional 2002 track from the band's debut album, No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls, and I'm Just a Kid.

He also performed Welcome to My Life , released in 2004, along with the theme song from What's New, Scooby-Doo?

The energetic moment happened as the musicians were heading from Los Angeles to Florida for the Orlando stop of the Vans Warped Tour

Simple Plan and Hoobastank were scheduled to perform on Saturday, November 14, while The Used was part of the lineup for Sunday, November 15.

The flight also appeared to be part of a special fan experience organized by Southwest Airlines, a tour sponsor. Several passengers had shared pictures and videos from a pre-flight meet-and-greet with the bands.

The unusual concert happened during a major disruption to air travel across the United States.

On Friday, November 13, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop, temporarily halting flights because of what it described as "extraordinary circumstances."

The initial alert came shortly before 4 p.m. ET. An FAA spokesperson told People that the agency was dealing with "communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers."

The disruption was particularly significant because nationwide flight stoppages are extremely rare.

According to CNN , the only other time the FAA had halted all domestic departures since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks was on January 11, 2023. That earlier pause lasted less than two hours.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication that the latest disruption involved a deliberate attack.

"There was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us. It's just a telecommunications outage as of right now," he told reporters outside the White House on Friday.

He also reassured the public that "everybody's safe."

The nationwide ground stop was lifted at 8:15 p.m. ET, more than four hours after it began, according to ABC News.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later pointed to outdated technology as a possible factor behind the disruption. However, he said officials were still investigating what had gone wrong.

He also said the outage did not appear to be the result of a cyberattack.

As the videos of the concert went viral online, netizens called it the “best flight delay ever”

One person wrote, “In my opinion, this is exactly the purpose of entertainers, to ease the stress of reality.”

Another commented, “The reason humanity will continue to thrive is here in this video.”

Some viewers were particularly jealous of the passengers. One person admitted, “I’m not the jealous type, but this makes me very, very jealous.”

Another viewer reflected on how the passengers had handled the unexpected disruption, writing, “All the videos I’ve seen of this debacle have shown humanity at its best just being resilient, having fun in a tough situation, and I know that was not everyone’s reality, but honestly, I think we’re going to be alright.”

Others joked about how unusual the situation was. One comment read, “The ONE time people are mad they're not stuck on a delayed flight”.

Another person pointed out, “Crazy how ‘disruptions’ cause us to stop and actually enjoy each other.”

One viewer even wrote, “My younger self would’ve said ‘this is the way I want to go.’”

"What a dream flight," wrote one netizen