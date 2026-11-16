Iamsu!: Bio And Career Highlights

Iamsu!

6 ft 3 in (191 cm)

$2 million, 2026 est.

American

November 16, 1989

Richmond, California, US

37 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Iamsu!?



Sudan Ameer Williams is an American rapper and record producer originating from Richmond, California. His energetic vocal delivery and crisp West Coast beats helped redefine modern Bay Area hip-hop while inspiring a vibrant regional movement.





He gained national attention after featuring on the hit single “Up!” alongside LoveRance. The track surged into the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100, establishing his reputation as both a hitmaking lyricist and a prolific West Coast collaborator.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Richmond, California, Williams listened to diverse musical styles under the guidance of his mother. Her work as a dedicated local educator instilled in him a strong sense of community and personal discipline.





While attending Pinole Valley High School, he began producing beats and forming early rap groups with classmates. He later pursued higher education at California State University, East Bay while launching his professional recording career.

Notable Relationships



Over the past decade, Sudan Ameer Williams has kept his personal life remarkably private while focusing on his expanding music catalog. Public reports have rarely tied the artist to high-profile romantic relationships.





He currently has no public children and remains unmarried. Williams continues to maintain a low profile off the stage, directing his attention toward studio production and collaborative hip-hop projects.

Career Highlights



West Coast hip-hop gained fresh momentum as Williams co-founded the HBK Gang collective. He earned prominent guest spots on Billboard hits such as “Gas Pedal” and released his debut studio album, Sincerely Yours, which charted on the Billboard 200.





Beyond his solo releases, he established the production crew known as The Invasion to craft beats for regional stars. He also launched independent merchandise lines and spearheaded community events throughout the Bay Area.

Signature Quote



“I want to make music that energizes people and inspires everybody to live their best life.”