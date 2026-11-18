Traditional gender roles can also influence how husbands approach household responsibilities, even if they do not consciously believe that certain chores belong to women. Some may simply be less aware of everything involved in maintaining a home, from keeping track of groceries to remembering appointments and organizing family schedules.

Others become accustomed to waiting until their wives ask them to do something, especially when they know someone will eventually step in and handle it. Fear of criticism can also discourage them from taking initiative, while procrastination and deliberately avoiding unpleasant tasks can make it seem as though they are less capable than they really are.

In more extreme situations, repeatedly doing chores poorly or claiming an inability to complete them can become a way of avoiding responsibility altogether.