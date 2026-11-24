Everyone goes on and on about accepting a partner’s imperfections. And while that is certainly true when it comes to drooling in your sleep or being a terrible cook, it doesn’t exactly apply when it comes to parenting.
That is why choosing the right person to spend your life with matters so much. But sometimes, the truth doesn't come out until you're already in too deep. That's exactly what happened when a woman on r/AmIOverreacting realized that her husband didn't want to be a father to their son. And along the way, he also seemed to have forgotten what it meant to be a husband to his wife.
For a relationship to work, both parties need to be on the same page
But a woman thought everything was going well until she realized that her husband's small lies were becoming more and more common
Readers had a hard time grasping why she was staying in the relationship in the first place
Dealing with relationship or dating drama like this? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic roles, boundaries, and rebuilding trust.
Francisca SantosWriter at Boredpanda.comView profile