Man Doesn’t Get How Genetics Works And Thinks His Wife Cheated, Ruins His Marriage With A Secret DNA Test

Infidelity is something that can totally wreck a whole family . However, baseless suspicion and lack of trust in your partner can also do the same. After all, any betrayal by your spouse can be painful. And sometimes, no matter how hard you try, nothing can heal what’s broken.

One man shared online how he destroyed his family because of his racist behavior towards his son who looked “different.” When his wife found out that he did a secret paternity test, she was beside herself with rage, but he acted surprised and claimed that she was overreacting. Here’s what happened…

Sometimes, racist behavior from a partner can’t be forgiven

One man did a secret paternity test of his son because of his darker skin color, then seemed surprised at his wife’s fury

Netizens called out his racist behavior towards his son and wife

An update revealed that his wife left him, but she agreed to go for couples counseling

His final update showed that she couldn’t forgive him and ended up leaving him eventually

Experiencing racism can have long-lasting physical and mental effects

Unfortunately, we live in a world that is still rife with racism, and we often hear about many unfair incidents on the news. People boast about living in a progressive society, but we can’t really speak about real progress when such social evils still affect the innocent.

According to a 2025 Gallup survey , 64% of Americans believe racism against Black people is widespread in the U.S. This figure ties with the previous reading in 2021, as the highest recorded in Gallup’s periodic measurements since 2008.

Experts highlight that experiences of racism can lead to mental health issues such as depression, stress, emotional distress, anxiety, and even PTSD. It adds that the fear of racism itself is harmful and that it can undermine good mental health characteristics, such as resilience, hope, and motivation.

Moreover, the stress from having a racist experience can also have long-lasting physical effects. It also explains that even if children do not directly experience racism themselves, they can be just as significantly affected by witnessing racism as those who experience it firsthand.

Lastly, it notes that intense, persistent stress can shape brain development, intensifying negative emotions such as fear and affecting learning and memory. The world is already unfair, but experiencing racism from a family member, much less a parent, can be utterly devastating.

After all, research indicates that children notice parental differential treatment from an early age. Such perceived parental favoritism has been associated with low self-esteem in children, as well as childhood anxiety, depression, and behavioral problems, including risky behavior.

Sometimes, betrayal can produce life-altering changes

The research also suggests a knock-on effect on emotional wellbeing that can lead to other, more indirect problems. Moreover, such blatant parental favoritism can harm the sibling bond over the life course and increase tensions and conflict between siblings.

This is especially worrying because strong sibling relationships are important for lifelong health and happiness. In the poster’s case, netizens felt that even after everything that happened, he still favored his daughter because of how he spoke about the two.

Moreover, he still found it hard to believe he was the sole reason his family fell apart. Also, he dismissed his wife’s feelings after the betrayal as an “overreaction.” According to a study , betrayal can be traumatic and cause considerable distress.

Its effects include shock, loss and grief, morbid preoccupation, damaged self-esteem, self-doubt, and anger. Not infrequently, betrayal can also produce life-altering changes. When the author’s wife asked for space after learning the truth, he quickly dismissed her feelings instead of giving her time to process the hurt.

The experts at Serenium Therapy & Wellness highlight that minimizing feelings, or emotional invalidation, is a documented psychological pattern, not a sign that you’re overly sensitive. They add that invalidating responses are linked to real physiological effects, including heightened emotional reactivity and reduced feelings of closeness.

“Partners who minimize feelings are often working from a learned coping style, such as a dismissive attachment pattern, rather than acting out of malice. Over time, repeated invalidation is associated with increased psychological distress, lower relationship satisfaction, and a tendency to doubt your own emotional reactions,” they sum up.

Some netizens felt the poster deserved what he got, but they still worried about his kids. What are your thoughts about it? Drop them in the comments. Also, feel free to check out another story about parental favoritism that we covered earlier.

Despite losing his family, netizens felt that the poster was still being racist toward his son