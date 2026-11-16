Wife Lets Couple’s Home Turn Into A Dump While Husband Is Deployed, He Gives Her A Week To Clean It Or Else

A lot can change in half a year. But as the military man and Reddit user ExpressRatio922 returned from his deployment, he expected to at least find his home in the same state he had left it.

When the soldier finally opened the door, however, he couldn't believe his eyes. The space that was so dear to him had become a complete dump.

Desperate for answers, he turned to the sole person who had been there while he was gone — his wife. But she had only excuses, so they got into a big fight, and now the man is wondering whether or not he overreacted. So he made a post on r/AITAH , describing the conflict and asking its members to share their opinions.

This military man couldn't even imagine how messy his wife could be

Until he left her alone at home for half a year

When he came back, he was so appalled by the mess she had been living in

One possible cause that can make it really hard to concentrate and get things done is depression

As some of the people who reacted to the man's story pointed out, failing to keep up with tasks can be a sign of depression.

“Living with depression can make it feel really, really challenging to do a lot of things, [and] keeping a living space clean may be just one of those,” says Gaby Teresa, associate marriage and family therapist at Kindman & Co. in Los Angeles.

"Going about your daily routine, which comes naturally to some, tends to feel nearly impossible to someone experiencing depression," Teresa adds.

So, tidying up can seem like an insurmountable task when you're experiencing chronic fatigue and a total lack of interest in pretty much every aspect of life.

"There can be a lot of shame tied to mess," Teresa explains. "My clients who experience depression sometimes say they feel inadequate when they struggle with daily tasks that come so easily to others."

Most people thought the guy wasn't being a jerk but said there might be more than meets the eye, too

Some, however, believe he definitely crossed the line

Soon after sharing his story, the man provided an update on his situation

The couple tackled the mess together

It could also be that the woman is struggling with a hoarding disorder

Of course, it's difficult to answer why the woman is behaving this way without her consulting a professional. However, experts say that the following symptoms are characteristic of a hoarding disorder:

There is a persistent difficulty discarding or parting with possessions, regardless of their value.

The difficulty of discarding possessions stems from the distress associated with getting rid of them.

The difficulty in discarding possessions leads to clutter in living spaces and compromises their intended use.

The hoarding creates clinically significant distress or impairment in functioning, including the ability to maintain a safe living environment.

So this condition could also be a possibility.

Whatever the case may be, there's definitely a toll on the marriage. A 2020 review of more than 100 studies found that household chaos was linked to various difficulties within families, including problems with people's thinking, behavior, and communication.

The husband answered some of the most frequently asked questions in the comments

But people still had plenty to say