Guy Keeps Being Manipulated By Wife’s Family, Demands She Cut Them Off After Realizing The Truth

The best part about having a partner is knowing that someone will always have your back, no matter what. And as long as couples stay a team, they can take on any challenges that come their way. However, things can get problematic if your partner won’t stand up for you.

Speaking of unsupportive partners, one man shared online that his in-laws always disrespected him, and his wife never really objected. But when he finally grew a spine and stood up to them, drama erupted. He was left questioning his whole relationship, and even their child’s well-being. Here’s what happened…

Toxic in-laws can be dealt with if the partner is supportive

But one man’s wife didn’t say anything when her family kept disrespecting her husband and even hijacked their honeymoon

He didn’t escalate the matter, as his friends and family told him to let it go

He provided more details and clarified netizens’ doubts

The author soon shared that he spoke to his wife, and they agreed not to go to his in-laws for their child’s sake

People online told him that he had a “wife problem” as he answered more questions

He conversed with his wife again and gave her a much-needed reality check about her family

Netizens advised the couple to go no-contact with his toxic in-laws

A final update revealed that they were keeping their distance from her family and going for couples counseling

Toxic in-laws can affect a person emotionally, mentally, and physically

Cam and Mitch from Modern Family are one of the most chaotic and loving couples in television history. But no matter how ridiculous the issue, they always stand up for each other. Even when it’s the bare minimum expectation from any spouse, not everyone has the spine to do it, especially when people have to fight their own family who disrespect their partner.

In such cases, dealing with an in-law can become really problematic. Research highlights that 75% of couples reported having problems with an in-law, and a woman and her mother-in-law are more likely to clash than male members of the family. Despite this, 15% of mother-in-law/son-in-law relationships were described as tense.

Nobody likes fighting with family, but it’s unavoidable when relatives or in-laws are toxic. Mental health professionals emphasize that toxic in-laws can quietly wear you down, emotionally, mentally, and even physically.

They explain that constant criticism, comparisons, or boundary-pushing can create tension at home, make you question yourself, and slowly strain your connection with your partner. It often shows up as stress, frequent arguments, or feeling like you’re never good enough, no matter how hard you try, they add.

In most cases, such toxic family members or in-laws don’t feel any remorse when they disrespect, act rudely, or even verbally harass a person. According to the experts at Charlie Health, verbal cruelty is one of the most damaging yet often overlooked forms of emotional mistreatment. They stress that unlike physical cruelty, which leaves visible wounds, verbal aggression operates in the shadows, chipping away at a person’s self-esteem, confidence, and mental health.

“It can occur in romantic relationships, families, workplaces, and friendships, making its impact widespread and deeply personal. Yet, because it doesn’t leave physical scars, it is often dismissed or minimized. Words matter—and when used to harm, they can leave lasting emotional wounds,” they add.

An unsupportive partner can increase your cortisol levels

In the poster’s case, it was clear that he was extremely hurt because of the cruel behavior of his in-laws. However, his wife’s silence seems to have impacted him more. After all, she should have stood up for him when her family was giving him such a hard time. Also, her letting them hijack their honeymoon was truly shocking.

Well, it’s hardly surprising that a study has found that an unsupportive partner can increase your cortisol levels and physically stress you out. Researcher Richard Mattson explained, “We found that wives who received support more negatively felt less understood, validated, and cared for by a partner, which had a ‘stress-amplifying’ effect, meaning cortisol increased across the interaction.”

The author must have experienced this when his wife remained silent about her family’s cruelty towards him. However, netizens were glad that she at least saw some sense in the end and agreed to keep contact with her family to a minimum. The poster also clarified that she was a victim of her family’s manipulative behavior, so accepting their true colors was difficult for her.

Research highlights that people with manipulative parents reported struggling with forming relationships without losing their independence later. These challenges continued even in adulthood, showing that the damaging effects of parental manipulation are lingering. It also found that many people who have dealt with parental manipulation experience low self-esteem, resentment and anger, self-doubt, shame or guilt, and a deep/painful sense of having been betrayed.

Well, it explains why she behaved the way she did, but it’s no excuse for letting the poster suffer. Although people told him that he had a “wife problem,” they were glad that at least the couple was seeking help and things had improved after she went low contact with her family. What did you think of the story? Let us know in the comments. Also, feel free to check out another in-law story that we covered earlier.

People online sided with the poster and called out his wife and her family

Some even felt that he also needed to grow a spine sooner