For more than two years, the family of Erica Carpenter struggled to understand how a seemingly healthy 40-year-old marathon runner could suddenly lose her life after an accident at home. Her husband, Benjamin Carpenter, claimed she had collapsed while doing laundry in their basement before falling down the stairs as he tried to carry her to safety. Investigators, however, never quite bought that version of events. Eventually, they uncovered a disturbing message from Erica that would change everything the family had believed up to that point. “What the f**k have you been doing to my water the past few days?!” she demanded. The discovery became part of a two-year investigation that ended just last week, on November 17, and placed the one person sworn to protect Erica as the main suspect. Erica Carpenter/Facebook Erica Ann Carpenter was born on July 11, 1984, and grew up in Wisconsin, where she attended Hartford Union High School. She was an active and curious woman, who continued her education at Marquette University before beginning a career in healthcare. In January 2005, she joined Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories, eventually becoming a Blood Bank Manager and a published medical laboratory scientist. Not limiting herself with professional achievements, Erica enjoyed spending time outdoors, particularly hiking and kayaking, and was equally passionate about cooking and creating handmade crafts for her family. Her energy eventually found an outlet in running, which became one of her greatest passions. Erica Carpenter/Facebook In April 2020, after months of training for her first marathon, Erica learned that the event had been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her determination once again shone through, as rather than abandoning her goal, she decided to organize the race herself. She mapped out a 26.2-mile route around Milwaukee and completed the distance on April 11. People who heard about her gathered along the course, holding signs to encourage her as she ran. The achievement attracted local media attention, making Erica something of a hometown hero. Her father, Michael Clarenbach, later recalled how determined she had been to finish what she started. “She ran the Milwaukee Marathon on her own during Covid,” he said. “Because she had prepared for it for six months, and she says, ‘I'm going to do it.’” Three years later, Erica completed the 2023 Chicago Marathon while raising money for the Organization for Autism Research. She was also raising two sons, Drew Rehlinger and Logan Carpenter, with her husband Benjamin. The couple lived together in West Allis, a Milwaukee suburb, and had been married for approximately 17 years by the time Erica passed away. Erica Carpenter/Facebook To those around them, there was no indication that their relationship was approaching a devastating end. They seemed to be the perfect couple. Her parents, Debra and Michael, were fond of Benjamin and considered him part of their family. “We had no inkling,” Debra later said about the problems investigators would uncover. However in the months leading up to Erica's passing, her husband had allegedly begun pursuing another relationship. Erica Carpenter/Facebook According to the criminal complaint, Benjamin met another woman at work several months before Erica's passing. The woman, identified in court documents only as A.M.V., allegedly became involved in an extramarital relationship with him. Then, in September 2024, she reportedly put Benjamin between a rock and a hard place, and asked him to make a decision about his marriage. She told him she had to leave Erica as soon as possible, or their relationship was finished. Benjamin said that he would, one way or another. Details uncovered after Erica’s passing would reveal that A.M.V. actually went through with her promise, and “pushed” Benjamin away after he wouldn’t deliver on his. The husband then told investigators that he had intended to ask Erica for a divorce during the weekend she suffered her fatal injuries. Both Erica and Benjamin kept everything inside the marriage, for everyone outside all seemed as perfect as usual. There was no sign of distress or fights, as per witnesses. But behind closed doors, things were starting to get dangerous and fast. Erica Carpenter/Facebook On September 18, 2024, less than four weeks before her passing, Erica sent Benjamin an angry message accusing him of putting a strange substance in “her water.” “Your water?” Benjamin responded, confused. “Yes, my water. There's been powdery s**t in it at least twice now,” she replied. Benjamin said that he had been using Liquid I.V., a powdered electrolyte supplement, in water intended for himself. “Are you drinking mine?” he asked. But Erica rejected his explanation. “That is not liquid I.V.,” she wrote. “And that is my cup, I don't know what you did with yours.” Erica Carpenter/Facebook Investigators later recovered the exchange while examining Benjamin's phone records, and while they could not establish what the unidentified substance was, they did find other information that made the conversation particularly concerning. His internet searches. On September 19, the day after Erica confronted him, Benjamin's Gmail account showed he had been inquiring about “losing someone” and “watching someone you love d*e.” Another search led to a page titled “D**th of a Loved One: Quotes, Poems, and Resources.” Police subsequently examined another exchange between the couple concerning medication. Less than two weeks before her passing, Benjamin allegedly asked Erica to research something that might help them sleep, saying they had both experienced a difficult night. But Erica disagreed with his description. “I actually thought I slept pretty good for once,” she replied. “You tossed a lot,” Benjamin responded. Then, on October 13, 2024, authorities discovered an even more damning search in Benjamin's history. “Can I crush pills and take them in water?” That same evening, Erica suffered the medical emergency from which she would never recover. Erica Carpenter/Facebook At approximately 10:38 pm on October 13, police were dispatched to the Carpenters' home near South 95th Street and West Dakota Street in West Allis. The initial report concerned a woman who had fallen and was bleeding from her head. When emergency responders arrived, they found Benjamin performing CPR on Erica at the bottom of the basement stairs. Her face had reportedly turned blue. Benjamin told officers that his wife had been feeling unwell throughout the day and had taken several naps. According to his account, they had been doing laundry together in the basement when she suddenly collapsed. He claimed Erica struck her head against the carpeted floor, describing the impact as “mildly hard.” Erica Carpenter/Facebook The sound, he reportedly told police, was loud enough to wake their son, who was sleeping upstairs. Benjamin said Erica was still breathing but unconscious, so he attempted to carry her up the basement stairs. However, he claimed that he slipped while holding her, causing them both to tumble down the staircase. During the fall, Erica allegedly struck her head against a cinder-block wall. Their son would later tell investigators that he remembered hearing a scream followed by a loud thud. Paramedics took over resuscitation efforts before transporting Erica to the hospital. At 5:14 am on October 14, 2024, she was pronounced deceased. She was just 40 years old. The sudden loss was incomprehensible for everyone who knew her, Her mom, Debra, struggled to understand how a woman who regularly ran marathons could suffer such a catastrophic medical emergency. She explained how she was “a marathon runner, didn't smoke,” and described her as “the epitome of health.” “How could that happen?” she asked. Erica Carpenter/Facebook When officers initially questioned Benjamin about his marriage, he offered a brief response. “It's… good,” he said, then consented to searches of three mobile phones, providing investigators with their passcodes. When asked whether he had deleted anything from the devices in the previous 24 hours, he denied doing so. But his accounts of the basement incident began raising questions. According to the complaint, Benjamin gave differing descriptions to police officers and firefighters about Erica's condition when he tried to carry her upstairs. In one version, she was unconscious. In another, she was awake but drowsy. His descriptions of their fall were also inconsistent, including whether he landed on top of Erica or underneath her. Erica Carpenter/Facebook Some emergency responders believed he appeared unusually unconcerned about his wife's condition. One firefighter reportedly said Benjamin “appeared more upset about how he was being asked questions” than about the emergency involving Erica. More damningly, the medical examiner's investigative report also noted that Benjamin did not want an autopsy performed. Then, on October 22, 2024, a witness contacted police with information about his affair. Investigators learned that Benjamin had reportedly spent a night at A.M.V.'s home shortly after his wife's passing. Then the couple's son shared a troublesome detail. His father introduced him to the woman just a day after Erica lost her life. He had no time to process the loss. Erica Carpenter/Facebook On October 25, 2024, relatives gathered at Church and Chapel Funeral Home in Waukesha for Erica's visitation and memorial service. “Her ability to cherish every moment, whether it be a day in the city, the woods, on the lake, or a quiet night at home, made her a joy to be around,” the tribute read. The obituary identified Benjamin as her loving husband. Investigators, however, believe that Benjamin was already preparing for a future with another woman. On October 28, just three days after Erica's funeral, he reportedly spent $3,754.74 on a diamond bracelet at Jared Jewelers. According to the criminal complaint, the store's assistant manager later told investigators that Benjamin referred to Erica as his “ex-wife.” He allegedly claimed she had passed away from “complications from a flu shot.” The assistant manager also told police that Benjamin had discussed shopping for an engagement ring. “Benjamin Carpenter also advised he had a new girlfriend,” investigators wrote in the complaint. Between October 28 and November 13, Benjamin allegedly spent more than $4,000 at the jewelry store. Then, two days after buying the bracelet, he reportedly contacted his insurance company, claiming that his wife's funeral expenses had left him unable to pay his mortgage and vehicle costs. Erica Carpenter/Facebook Making matters worse, Benjamin promoted a GoFundMe campaign associated with Erica's passing which raised more than $22,000, while a separate fundraising pub crawl brought in approximately $6,000. It was at the pub crawl that witnesses reportedly saw Benjamin and A.M.V. behaving openly as a couple. “It just didn't seem right,” one said in an interview with CBS. “And then he's out taking these vacations. He's buying a Corvette.” He wasn’t even trying to hide it. Wisconsin Department of Corrections By November 6, Benjamin had reportedly made another internet search that investigators would later examine. “The hardest thing in the world is watching someone you love slowly d*e right in front of you.” The following month, during a December 2024 interview, police questioned him about his finances. There, investigators learned that he had collected approximately $220,000 to $230,000 through Erica's life insurance. A separate joint policy worth $350,000 had not yet been paid out. According to the criminal complaint, Benjamin initially told police that he was uncertain whether Erica had life insurance through her employer. However, when investigators contacted the employer, they learned he had already made inquiries about the policy. His plan was already becoming crystal clear in the eyes of investigators. According to his son, Benjamin removed Erica's photographs from the kitchen approximately four weeks after her passing. A.M.V. subsequently moved into the home around December 2024 or January 2025. Erica Carpenter/Facebook In May 2025, West Allis police were called to the Carpenter home following another disturbing allegation. A.M.V., who was living with Benjamin at the time, claimed he had placed his hand around her neck and strangled her. According to investigators, she subsequently told an Uber driver that if she were to lose her life, Benjamin would be responsible. She reportedly showed the driver his contact information. Later in 2025, Benjamin faced a separate domestic-violence case involving A.M.V. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge arising from an October incident. He subsequently pleaded guilty in another case after being seen with the woman at a bar in violation of a no-contact order. Those proceedings were separate from the investigation into Erica's passing. But by then, detectives had begun uncovering evidence from the couple's devices that would become central to the eventual homicide charge. Erica Carpenter/Facebook The investigation into Erica's passing continued throughout 2025. Erica's autopsy documented blunt-force injuries to her head and neck, along with petechial hemorrhaging, small areas of bleeding that can sometimes occur when a person is deprived of oxygen. The medical examiner noted that the findings could be consistent with asphyxia. Investigators also discovered hydrocodone, an opioid pain medication, in Erica's system, despite her not having a prescription for the medication. Doxylamine, an antihistamine commonly used as a sleep aid, was also detected. The medical examiner also questioned Benjamin about how he had been holding his wife when they reportedly fell down the stairs. Benjamin explained that his forearm had been across her neck during the fall. But according to the complaint, the medical examiner concluded that his account “would not explain why Erica Carpenter's heart stopped beating.” The examination was subsequently described as “highly suspicious and concerning for a d**th resulting from asphyxia.” Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office By November 2026, investigators believed they had gathered sufficient evidence to establish probable cause. The criminal complaint alleged that Benjamin had planned Erica's passing during the month before she lost her life. “Based on the above text conversations, it shows Benjamin Carpenter planned the d**th of Erica Carpenter within a month prior to the date she died on October 14th, 2024,” investigators wrote. The complaint cited her messages about the drinking water and the medication-related searches as part of the evidence supporting that allegation. On November 17, 2026, West Allis police arrested 45-year-old Benjamin Carpenter. Erica Carpenter/Facebook For Erica's parents, the arrest was devastating as they had spent more than two years mourning their daughter without suspecting that their son-in-law would be accused of taking her life. “Just utter shock,” Debra said. “My body has just completely shut down like it did when we learned she d*ed.” Her husband, Michael, was equally stunned. “Completely blindsided,” he added. “It seemed like Ben had a dark side that we didn't know about.” “The affair," Debra said. "That was the most deceitful that a human being can be towards another human being." “It was like the wounds were starting to heal, and they ripped the bandage off again,” Michael continued. The parents nevertheless expressed gratitude to the detectives. “They turned over one rock, there was another rock, another rock,” Debra recalled. “They kept digging and digging.” Erica Carpenter/Facebook On November 18, Benjamin appeared in Milwaukee County court, where his cash bond was set at $500,000. As of November 27, 2026, the husband has not been convicted in connection with Erica's passing. His attorney has said he intends to plead not guilty, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 8.