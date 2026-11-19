When someone betrays your trust, the temptation to get revenge can be hard to resist. But when that person happens to be your spouse, things get a little more complicated. After all, how can you rebuild a marriage when one of you is still looking to settle the score?

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That's exactly what one couple struggled with. A woman shared how she and her husband had decided to give their marriage another chance after her affair. She genuinely believed things were getting better, until an unexpected discovery revealed what her husband had been up to. Read on to find out how far he went to get even.

Cheating in any form can cause lasting damage to a relationship

A woman poured her heart out about how her husband cheated on her with a close friend

The woman confronted her husband after discovering his infidelity

She then revealed how the couple decided to seek therapy seriously to repair their marriage

Poor boundaries and the opportunity to cheat are among the factors that can contribute to infidelity

Most people don't enter a marriage expecting their partner to cheat on them. Yet, Psychology Today estimates that between one in four and one in five spouses will be unfaithful at some point in their relationship.

Why do people cheat? Some feel emotionally disconnected from their partners, while others crave excitement or attention. Opportunity can play a role, too. For instance, spending considerable time alone with someone you're attracted to and failing to establish boundaries could lead to an affair.

Interestingly, the relationships we witnessed growing up can also influence our behavior as adults. A study published in the Journal of Family Issues found that people who experienced parental infidelity were more likely to cheat in their own relationships.

Therapist Maggie Martinez, LCSW, explains , “If you grew up in a household where cheating was the norm, this might desensitize you to the act of cheating.” However, that doesn't mean someone is destined to repeat their parents' mistakes.

It's also worth considering what people actually regard as cheating. For some, kissing another person is enough to end a relationship. Others might consider secretly exchanging romantic messages with someone equally upsetting.

Emotional infidelity , for instance, doesn't necessarily involve physical contact. A person might start sharing intimate thoughts with someone outside their marriage, confiding in them about relationship problems, or secretly developing romantic feelings for them. Eventually, they may begin turning to that person for the emotional support they once sought from their spouse.

Cheating doesn't always involve a physical or romantic affair

Take financial infidelity , for example. Someone might secretly run up thousands of dollars in credit card debt while assuring their spouse that their finances are in order. Others might hide expensive purchases or maintain secret bank accounts. Discovering such lies can be particularly upsetting when a couple has been working toward shared financial goals.

Social media has also complicated things. There's a term for certain questionable behavior online: micro-cheating . Constantly flirting with someone online, deleting conversations, or hiding interactions from a partner might fall into this category. Of course, liking someone's Instagram photo doesn't automatically count as cheating. However, deliberately hiding conversations from a spouse is another matter.

Discovering an affair can also change the way someone behaves around their partner. They might suddenly question why their spouse came home late, who they're texting, or whether previous business trips were actually work-related. Things they never worried about before can become a constant source of anxiety

While some people immediately end their relationships after discovering infidelity, others decide to give their partners another chance. However, agreeing to stay together doesn't mean the betrayed partner has suddenly forgiven everything. The person who cheated needs to take responsibility for their actions and understand that rebuilding trust could take considerable time.

Coming back to today's story, both partners had been unfaithful. However, discovering that her husband had slept with two people who were still part of their everyday lives made things particularly difficult for the author. Cutting ties with a stranger is one thing. Regularly encountering someone your spouse had an affair with is another.

What do you think, Pandas? Could you rebuild your marriage under such circumstances, or would this be a deal-breaker for you?

Many readers suggested that the woman leave her husband

The woman also explained the boundaries she had established with her neighbor