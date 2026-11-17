If you've been following our posts, you might already know the work of Xibang, also known as Seebangnow . The Singapore-based artist creates simple but expressive comics that capture all kinds of moments, from the everyday struggles of adulthood to funny situations involving family, friends, and pets.

What makes his work fun to explore is the variety. One comic might poke fun at how our minds work, another might capture a familiar relationship dynamic, and the next could leave you with a surprisingly touching message about the bond between humans and animals. His storytelling often comes with an unexpected twist, and he knows how to make even the simplest situations memorable.

We've featured Xibang on Bored Panda several times, and today we're bringing you another selection of his comics.