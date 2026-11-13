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78 Perfectly Timed Photos That Might Make You Wonder How People Got So Lucky
CuriositiesNOV 14, 2026

78 Perfectly Timed Photos That Might Make You Wonder How People Got So Lucky

Mantas KačerauskasOleksandra KyryliukRugilė Žemaitytė
Mantas Kačerauskas, Oleksandra Kyryliuk and Rugilė Žemaitytė
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Taking a photo might seem simple enough. You pull out your phone or camera, point it at whatever caught your attention, get everything in focus, and press the button. But all of that takes time, and sometimes, even a second can make the difference between an ordinary photo and an incredible one.
Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of photographs taken at just the right moment. From beautiful coincidences to hilarious accidents, these images are truly something special. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorites!

#1 Bro

Seagull stealing an ice cream cone on the beach in a perfectly timed photo
defastdecurious69
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8points

#2 Nice Jump

A perfectly timed photo of a dog mid-air leaping over a small mouse on a grassy field.
spaceboy42
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7points

#3 I Asked My Boyfriend To Get A Cute Picture Of Me By The Ocean At Brimketill, Iceland

A perfectly timed photo of a woman screaming as a large wave crashes over a sea wall creating foam spray.
NursRatched_
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6points

Taking a great photo isn’t always about having the best camera or knowing all the tricks of photography. Sometimes, it simply comes down to being in the right place at the right time and remembering to press the button.

Of course, whether that’s pure coincidence or something more is another question entirely. After all, some people believe that certain things happen for a reason.

#4 A Pigeon Flew Into The House As My Sisters Friend Was Doing Yoga

A woman doing yoga indoors as a pigeon flies past her back in a perfectly timed photo.
dracarysbitch
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6points

#5 Fisherman Pinning A Fish With His Spear, New Caledonia

A perfectly timed photo of a man spear fishing mid air split above and underwater.
TheCocksmith
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6points

#6 When The Moon Perfectly Aligned With The Olympic Rings

A perfectly timed photo of the full moon aligned as one of the Olympic rings.
benp242
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6points

In fact, according to Pew Research Center, 44% of American adults believe in fate, meaning they think the course of their lives is predetermined. Interestingly, women were more likely to hold this belief than men, with 51% saying they believed in fate compared to 35% of men.

So perhaps some of the incredible pictures in this collection were simply meant to happen. We’ll leave that up to you to decide.

#7 The Moment A Bubble Is Popped

A perfectly timed photo of a finger popping a soap bubble right as it dissolves.
tkmj75
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6points

#8 I Don't Think I Have Ever Seen Anything So Majestic

A funny dog face-planting into the dirt captured in one of many perfectly timed photos of silly pet moments.
shivdas
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6points

#9 Thought It Belonged Here

Golden retriever falling backwards into a swimming pool in a perfectly timed photo
HeyZeusCrisco
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6points

One thing we can say for certain, though, is that camera technology has made capturing these fleeting moments much easier.

For example, according to Sony, the time between fully pressing the shutter button and a camera actually capturing an image can be as little as 9 or 10 milliseconds when the focus is already set. That’s just one-hundredth of a second!

Of course, the exact speed depends on the camera and its settings, but it’s pretty impressive considering how much happens in such a short space of time.

#10 Horse Yawning With A Person Holding Its Head

Horse yawning in front of a person creating an optical illusion in a perfectly timed photo
GallowBoob
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5points

#11 It Took My Friend And Me A Lot Of Time, Patience And Goes To Get This Photo... So Worth It Though!

A perfectly timed photo capturing the exact second a needle pops a water balloon mid-burst.
hburger
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5points

#12 Headless Gymnast

A perfectly timed photo capturing a gymnast mid-air bending so far back her head disappears.
megandharma
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5points

Then there’s shutter speed, which is something slightly different. It refers to how long a camera’s shutter stays open to let light in, and it plays a big role in how moving objects appear in photographs.

A slower shutter speed can make movement look blurry, whereas a faster one can freeze the action, allowing photographers to capture things our eyes might barely register.

According to Nikon, some high-end cameras can achieve shutter speeds of up to 1/32,000 of a second. That’s fast enough to capture astonishing detail in something that happens almost instantaneously.

#13 Perfect Timing

A perfectly timed photo of a bird aligning with a reflection of a person taking a smartphone selfie.
ljz2018
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5points

#14 Fighting Cats Look Like They're Dancing

Two cats standing on hind legs facing each other outdoors in a perfectly timed photo.
Koric5733
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5points

#15 Wcgw If I Take A Picture With This Gopher Snake I Found In The Road?

Man wincing as a snake boops his nose in a perfectly timed photo.
drewstrummer
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5points

Modern photography has another huge advantage: we can see our pictures almost immediately after taking them. If the shot didn’t turn out quite right, we can simply try again, provided whatever we’re photographing hasn’t already disappeared.

We can also take dozens of pictures without worrying about wasting film. It’s easy to take all this convenience for granted, considering how much effort photography used to require.

#16 An Angel Npc Spawned, But Has The Role Of A Fireman. Is This A Glitch?

A perfectly timed photo of a firefighter on a ladder aligned with sculpted wings behind him.
Fleet_Admiral_Auto
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5points

#17 Perfect Fish Photobomb

A perfectly timed photo of a pufferfish aligned in front of a diver head underwater.
GeoffTheRobot
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5points

#18 When My Husband Thought It Was A Good Idea To Pick Me Up While Standing Dangerously Close To The Creek After Our Wedding

A perfectly timed photo capturing a groom carrying his bride who looks shocked near a river.
bixnok
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5points

Before digital cameras became widespread, most photographers relied on film, which had to be loaded into the camera and developed before anyone could see the results. You couldn’t simply check the screen to see whether someone had blinked or accidentally walked into the frame.

Instead, you had to finish the roll and process it yourself or take it to a photo lab. Even today, some professional film-processing services quote turnaround times of one or two business days for standard color film. Imagine waiting that long only to find out that your favorite picture was completely out of focus!

#19 Running Dog

A happy brown dog running on grass in one of many perfectly timed photos captures an energetic moment.
adamZOMGhuit
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5points

#20 Exact Moment

Baseball bat flying into the crowd during a game in a perfectly timed photo
jig309
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5points
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Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas KačerauskasBoredPanda Staff