#1
#2
I go to visit my guy. He's having some IT issues with his work equipment, I sit down with him and we get it sorted out, do some coaching, say our goodbyes.
I go to my car and hop on the phone with my boss to tell them how it went. While we're talking, homeboy walks out to his car, gets in, drives away. *While parked across from me.*
While on the phone, I go, "Hey, is he on lunch?" "No, why?" "...Because he just got in his car and drove off. Still clocked in. Oh my god, he's been stealing time."
Dude couldn't even wait for me to be out of the parking lot. Idiot. I went back in and finished his shift for him, apologized profusely to the store leadership. Turns out he'd only been showing up on days he thought I would, and when he thought he was in the clear, he'd bounce. He's been in this industry a LONG time and came with a lot of experience, so he likely knew all the little 'tricks' to fly under the radar, and is now blacklisted. If he had just been patient enough to wait more than 10 minutes after I 'left' I would have never caught him! Time theft happens a lot more in this field than others in my experience and I've caught it quite a bit, but only ever on surprise visits, not like this!! What a dummy.
eta: just to clear up some confusion, my bad. This is a retail sales floor job. They are paid to be present on the sales floor assisting our retail partners in sales, finance apps, etc. and are also asked to train retail employees on the product when they can. He cannot do this job from home or his car. His numbers WERE waning, which was one of the reasons I visited, in addition to his equipment troubles.
#3
A workplace firing can look sudden from the outside, especially when the incident that finally leads to termination seems relatively minor. However, Stratus HR explains that progressive discipline is designed to address problems before they reach that point. In cases like this, employees may begin with verbal feedback or warnings, move to written warnings or other corrective measures.
Eventually, the employer terminates the worker's employment if the behavior continues. The idea is not simply to punish an employee, but to make expectations clear and give them a reasonable opportunity to improve. At the same time, particularly serious misconduct can justify immediate termination rather than going through every stage of the process.
#4
People arrived outside and the woman starts going off about how the special needs employee just WENT OFF and got all violent.
Coincidentally, our security guy happened to be looking up at the monitors, saw it all go down, and was outside before the woman was done screaming about how she got attacked.
I don't think it was 15 minutes later that they hauled her freshly-fired a*s away in a squad car.
#5
A woman that works there adopted a child. Then had a house fire: the place collected money for her. She received good amount.
Then the child mysteriously d**d: and she again got donation money.
Everyone found out it was all a lie. Never was a child , fire or anything.
#6
That also helps explain why an employee might be dismissed over an incident that looks surprisingly minor on its own. Face2Face HR discusses the idea of a “last straw,” where a relatively small event can become significant because it follows a series of earlier problems.
Previous issues may not always have resulted in formal disciplinary action, but a pattern of ongoing difficulties can still matter when an employer assesses what has happened overall. In other words, the final incident may be less about its individual severity and more about whether it confirms that previous problems have not been resolved.
#7
he had a whole a*s house that he lived in with his parents. this was a part time summer job... but he wasn't like 'working homeless' sort of situation. he just wanted to go straight to a party after work without going home to shower.
it was so crazy.
#8
Got through his training. Made it two weeks in the branch when we fired him. Had to call the police because he wouldn't leave.
He spent that two weeks harrassing one of my coworkers. First asking her out on a date. (She has a boyfriend and two kids!). She said no. He kept asking she kept saying no.
Eventually he got threatening and started saying all kinds of gross s****l s**t to her at work. She finally told us and we fired him that day. He refused to leave hence the police.
He made threatening statements when he was removed so we had an armed security guard posted for six months after.
I wonder whatever happened to him. There usually isn't much hope for men like that.
#9
So this was at a customer support desk for a mid cap software company, he was on our graveyard shift, which is basically a trusted shift because no management was in office and it’s a skeleton crew of like 3 people and it’s a boys club basically. One day I get a call from a customer in the middle of the night (I’m on call) saying they keep calling into the help desk and no one is answering. My VP is closer to the office so I call him and ask him to check out what’s happening since we can’t reach anyone in the office. We come to the office and homie is *asleep on the floor in a sleeping bag*. Straight up catching zzz and was clocked in for hours. I wasn’t there but the word is when my VP showed up it was a huge commotion and dude started freaking out. We checked the security and sure enough he was asleep all shift. But then we noticed something else, dude arrived in the office 1 hour after his shift started. So I checked another day, same thing. Sure enough, dude was clocking in remotely from his phone and arriving *hours* later to his shift routinely. We obviously had to terminate him, and the company did a claw back for the missing hours and he actually signed off on it in lieu of formalizing it as wage theft.
Before reaching that point, however, an employer should ideally establish what actually happened rather than making a decision based on an angry reaction or a single accusation. Employment attorney Aaron Hall emphasizes that workplace investigations involve gathering evidence, speaking with relevant people, documenting the findings, and approaching the situation objectively.
This gives the employer a better basis for deciding whether misconduct actually occurred and what response is appropriate. It also helps prevent a bizarre-sounding allegation from automatically becoming a bizarre firing without the facts being properly examined.
#10
She filled me in. He is from Haiti, and his TPS has expired. He's been working here for over 2 years, and he's not only a great employee, but a great man. He hasn't been able to secure new documentation, so I had to pull him from the schedule and his employment will be separated on the 27th of this month, 30 days from the date that his TPS expired. The company does not offer sponsorships.
He will ultimately be deported back to Haiti, along with his wife and their daughter.
That was the f*****g worst. The only time I've become emotional in any type of situation regarding separation of employment.
#11
Sears had a policy that if you clocked out late for lunch you'd get termed after three strikes, they never reset.
The best salesman in electronics clocked out a minute late while finishing a very large sale, turns out that it was his third overrun in many years and was fired the next day.
Top sales metrics, worked there for years, trained most of the staff, really nice guy too, not sleazy like a lot of sales people. My supervisor (who he had trained when she started) cried while she let him know.
His response was great "okay, bye", then he walked out the door.
#12
Brian was wearing this fedora with safari flaps in the back.
Mr Andrews made Brian take off his hat. He said it was distracting. He said if anyone disagreed, he’d let Brian keep the hat on. Nobody said s**t dude. Nobody said s**t.
He took the hat off and he hid his head in his hands. You could tell he was crying. He kept saying under his breath, “you can’t f*****g do that”. Then Mr Andrews said “what’s that, Brian?” and he said nothing. And then a minute later, he said “it’s not a distraction. The guy at the store said I’m the only guy he’s ever seen pull it off”.
Mr Andrews asked him how much it cost, and he said “it’s illegal for you to ask me that.” And Brian said “I’m putting the hat back on, I don’t care what happens to me. Mr andrews said “just take the hat off Brian”. “No I’m not taking the f*****g hat off”. Then he stood up and said “I’ve never fought for anything in my entire life. I’m fighting for this hat.”
He went to slam his hand down on the table but he hit his water bottle and it spilled all over his laptop and then I swear to f*****g god, he tried to roll the hat down his arm like Fred Astaire but the back flap got trapped around this coworker ( Rick's) wheelchair, and then it took him forever to get the flap out of the wheelchair. He was f*****g beet red. I thought he was going to have a heart attack. One of the flaps got wheel grease on it and he said “what the f**k is all this stuff? You have to grease these wheels?” And Rick said “yea you have to keep the wheels lubricated”. And he said “yea well I’m not supposed to get grease on this hat.”
Another coworker was just sitting there slightly in his way towards the door, and as he walked towards her he said “move” and right when he said it, he realized he had gone too far. So he said in a jokey voice “WHO SAID THAT?”.
And there is another reason some of these cases can be confusing: being excellent at a job does not necessarily compensate for serious problems with conduct. Workplace expectations involve more than productivity, and Experian’s own corporate reporting illustrates this distinction by noting that concerns about potential policy or ethical violations are investigated and can lead to disciplinary action, including dismissal.
An employee can therefore be highly productive while still creating problems involving trust, safety, ethics, or workplace standards. Ultimately, keeping someone employed is not simply a question of whether they get good results, but whether their overall behavior allows them to remain a reliable and safe part of the organization.
#13
also i had a crazy woman who shadowed our people who had been around for a while. she was with woman A for a couple days and then woman B for a few and then back to woman A. she told woman B that woman A talked so much s**t about her and told woman A that woman B talked s**t about her. woman A and B were in their 30s and had been best friends since they were like 5. we didn't technically fire her we just didn't let her passed her initial training period. .
#14
supporting another manager that was firing a guy for s****l harassment.
Everything is lined up, every process followed, none of this is a surprise to anyone attending. Appropriate support all around (strong employee protections in my country), things have been calm and negotiated clearly the entire time.
Final meeting and the Dude getting fired suddenly loses it, goes on an a rant defending his behaviour which accidentally outs him doing worse behaviour we didn't have on camera. Before anyone can say anything he realises he's f****d up, throws a punch at my head and runs for the door.
#15
The most f****d up though was when they cornered the sweetest 60-ish yr old man in our department, and listening to him weep about how he was only 2yrs from a pension.
Edit: For those asking about the pension, I've got no f*****g clue about those details just that he was devastated about it. At GM the only people that qualify for pensions are the old timers with 30-40+ yrs who were grandfathered in before GM stopped offering it to new hires. So, I have no idea what legalese might be in their salary contracts that f***s them over if they dont stay X amount of years.
At the heart of these stories, workplace firings aren’t always about one dramatic mistake. Rather, they’re often the result of decisions, patterns, and moments that finally push a situation too far. Whether it’s blatant misconduct, repeated bad judgment, or behavior that leaves everyone wondering what they just witnessed, these cases show just how quickly an ordinary workday can turn into an HR headache.
Sometimes, the strangest part isn’t that someone was fired, but that things somehow went on for as long as they did. Of course, every workplace has its own rules, policies, and circumstances, so what earns one employee a warning might earn another a one-way trip out the door.
#16
Work in a warehouse with a cold side and a dry side. One of the guys from the dry side had to go to the cold side's freezer to do some work. Maybe 20 minutes in under freezing temperatures. Being as he works dry side, he doesn't have a coat which is not unusual for the place. He sees a random hoodie on a safety pole (yellow concrete pylon) and wears it into the freezer.
Guy who's hoodie it was comes over for it while the first guy is working. Instantly assumes someone stole it and went up to HR. While he's up there complaining and they're going to check cameras he finishes his work and puts the hoodie back on the same pole he got it from.
They identified him and about an hour later pulled him up to chat and let him go for stealing the hoodie he put back after he was finished working in that area.
Like yeah he technically stole but it's also not too far out there to assume someone left their stuff and he put it back. Guy just didn't want to freeze his a*s off.
#17
One that does stand out to me was a termination for a mouse jiggler he was using to make it look like he was working on remote days which we discovered after his manager came to us saying he wasn't producing any work when he wasn't in the office. I brought him in and basically said we know you are using a mouse jiggler, and he immediately said something like, "No, I would never do that,that's not me." yadayada.
So I bring out the screenshots of him sitting on the same screen for hours a day multiple remote days in a row, after that he finally just says, "okay, that's fair enough."
Was a pretty quick about face from "no, I would never do that" to "ok, you got me".
#18
Two of his coworkers could never see eye to eye. Don’t want to get into the backstory but it culminated in one employee coming up behind and LICKING the bald head of the other guy.
There are reasons for those weird “you cannot lick your coworker” items in your employee handbooks.
HR professionals are often left balancing fairness, company policy, and the impact an employee’s actions have on everyone around them. So, which of these cases do you think would have been an instant firing in your workplace, and which ones would have earned a second chance? We would love to know!
#19
It's a good reason why we should all unionize. These guys would have been fired with no recourse if they weren't unionized.
#20
1. Not 5' 10" or a size 2.
I saw a note about me written in the office, "she is only 5' 8, maybe size 4. The girls from Miami should be a bit taller and slimmer. Have her train them first."
2. Not f-ing the owner's 60 yr old business associate from out of town and having "no sense of adventure."
I was young, a host at a trendy restaurant in NYC, and did not understand the lawsuit I should have filed.