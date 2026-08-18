My coworker who I'll call Brian, got fired over a hat after this bizarre meeting with our manager, I'll call Mr. Andrews.



Brian was wearing this fedora with safari flaps in the back.

Mr Andrews made Brian take off his hat. He said it was distracting. He said if anyone disagreed, he’d let Brian keep the hat on. Nobody said s**t dude. Nobody said s**t.



He took the hat off and he hid his head in his hands. You could tell he was crying. He kept saying under his breath, “you can’t f*****g do that”. Then Mr Andrews said “what’s that, Brian?” and he said nothing. And then a minute later, he said “it’s not a distraction. The guy at the store said I’m the only guy he’s ever seen pull it off”.



Mr Andrews asked him how much it cost, and he said “it’s illegal for you to ask me that.” And Brian said “I’m putting the hat back on, I don’t care what happens to me. Mr andrews said “just take the hat off Brian”. “No I’m not taking the f*****g hat off”. Then he stood up and said “I’ve never fought for anything in my entire life. I’m fighting for this hat.”



He went to slam his hand down on the table but he hit his water bottle and it spilled all over his laptop and then I swear to f*****g god, he tried to roll the hat down his arm like Fred Astaire but the back flap got trapped around this coworker ( Rick's) wheelchair, and then it took him forever to get the flap out of the wheelchair. He was f*****g beet red. I thought he was going to have a heart attack. One of the flaps got wheel grease on it and he said “what the f**k is all this stuff? You have to grease these wheels?” And Rick said “yea you have to keep the wheels lubricated”. And he said “yea well I’m not supposed to get grease on this hat.”



Another coworker was just sitting there slightly in his way towards the door, and as he walked towards her he said “move” and right when he said it, he realized he had gone too far. So he said in a jokey voice “WHO SAID THAT?”.