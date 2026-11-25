#1 Who Else Misses Mr. Roger's Love And Kindness...(3 Pics)
#2 It's Too Soon Keith! Every Time You Smoke A Cigarette God Takes Five Minutes Of Your Life Away And Gives Them To Keith Richards
#3 The Kirby, Its Not Just A Vacuum It's An Adventure!
Did you know that nostalgia started out as a medical diagnosis? In 1688, a Swiss medical student named Johannes Hofer coined the word from the Greek for "homecoming" and "pain" to describe Swiss soldiers who got sick with homesickness while fighting abroad. Doctors reportedly prescribed leeches and opium, and the cure that worked best was sending the soldiers home. We've come a long way, because now you can get the same ache from a photo of a Game Boy Color.
#4 Life Before Google!
#5 60 Years Ago This Was Must See TV
#6 I'm So Old I Watched This Live (In B&W Of Course)
There's a reason those photos hit harder than yesterday's news. Memory researchers call it the reminiscence bump, and it means people remember their teens and twenties far better than any other stretch of life. Duke psychologist David Rubin has spent decades studying how autobiographical memory clusters in that window. So the stuff in this collection is far from random! They all represent the things that were playing while your brain was recording at its highest quality.
#7 Being Of A Certain Age (Fio) I Was Lucky Enough To Be Around For This Amazing Folk Singer, We Lost Him Way Too Early …
#8 You Know You’re Old When This Was Your Long Car Ride Entertainment
#9 When The Last Time You Balanced One Of These?
It also feels nice, and scientists have measured it. In a study led by researchers including Constantine Sedikides and Tim Wildschut, people sitting in a chilly room who wrote about a nostalgic memory felt warmer than those who wrote about an ordinary one. A comfort blanket and a throwback photo do roughly the same job.
#10 This Was My Friend's Mother's Vacuum Until She Moved To A Nursing Home Before The Pandemic Began. Still Working
#11 How Many Of You Had This Record?
#12 If You Know What This Is, You're Probably Really Old
Blockbuster is the biggest cautionary tale from this era for anyone who thought a business model would last forever. At its peak in the mid-2000s, the chain had around 9,000 stores. In 2000, Netflix reportedly offered to sell itself to Blockbuster for $50 million, and the executives passed. Today there's one Blockbuster left, in Bend, Oregon, and it is a bona fide tourist attraction for nostalgia seekers. Be kind, rewind.
#13 Toys Used To Be Made Of Metal. Indestructible
#14 If You Were Around When They Finally Revealed Who Shot This Loathsome Oil Baron, You’re Old
#15 If You Ever Stuck In A Pencil And Cranked, You’re Probably A Little Cranky Now
The early internet has aged just as badly. AOL's "You've Got Mail" voice belonged to a man named Elwood Edwards, whose wife was the one who gave him the idea to record it. By one account from the marketing exec who ran the campaign, at one point half the CDs produced worldwide had an AOL logo on them. The company finally shut down dial-up in September 2025.
Myspace has its own sad ending. In 2019, it confirmed that a server migration had wiped about 50 million songs uploaded by 14 million artists between 2003 and 2015. Tom was everyone's first friend, and he couldn't save the music.
#16 If Your New Car Had One Of These Speedometers, You May Be …
#17 As Kids From The 60s, We Decorated The Christmas Tree With Mercury Glass Ornaments Like These
#18 Did You Have A Set Of These?
Gadgets that were once in every house have vanished just as fast. Sony sold roughly 200 million cassette Walkmans before it stopped shipping them in Japan in 2010, three decades after the first one. The last company still making VCRs, Funai, gave up in 2016. Then something odd happened. In 2022, vinyl records outsold CDs in the US for the first time since 1987, so the format your parents kept in a crate was apparently just waiting for its turn.