The early internet has aged just as badly. AOL's "You've Got Mail" voice belonged to a man named Elwood Edwards, whose wife was the one who gave him the idea to record it. By one account from the marketing exec who ran the campaign, at one point half the CDs produced worldwide had an AOL logo on them. The company finally shut down dial-up in September 2025.

Myspace has its own sad ending. In 2019, it confirmed that a server migration had wiped about 50 million songs uploaded by 14 million artists between 2003 and 2015. Tom was everyone's first friend, and he couldn't save the music.