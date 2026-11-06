“Think You Know English Inside Out?”: These 22 Questions Will Put That To The Test

Is your English really that good? It’s time to put that confidence to the test! 🧠

This 22-question quiz will take you through a mix of language challenges, from choosing the right words and spotting spelling errors to understanding tricky expressions and mastering grammar rules.

Some questions might seem easy at first, but don't be too quick to answer. A closer look at punctuation, sentence structure, and vocabulary could make all the difference. How many will you get right without second-guessing yourself?

That’s what we will find out 🔠