22 Christmas Gifts For Teen Girls That Are Cool Enough To Pass The Group Chat Inspection

Shopping for a teenage girl means decoding a language where "it's fine" can mean anything from "I love it" to "please never do that again." Her taste changes weekly, her room is a carefully curated mood, and the thing she begged for in August is now officially embarrassing.

We rounded up foolproof gifts that earn a real reaction. Some are cozy, a few are cute enough to get borrowed by her friends before New Year's, and all of them skip the dreaded "gift card in an envelope" energy. Shop here and survive the unwrapping.