22 Christmas Gifts For Teen Girls That Are Cool Enough To Pass The Group Chat Inspection

Shopping for a teenage girl means decoding a language where "it's fine" can mean anything from "I love it" to "please never do that again." Her taste changes weekly, her room is a carefully curated mood, and the thing she begged for in August is now officially embarrassing.
We rounded up foolproof gifts that earn a real reaction. Some are cozy, a few are cute enough to get borrowed by her friends before New Year's, and all of them skip the dreaded "gift card in an envelope" energy. Shop here and survive the unwrapping.
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#1 Doe Print Anything Is All The Rage Right Now, So Why Not Let Her Get Cozy Under This Faux-Doe Furry Blanket
Review: "I really love this blanket! It is incredibly soft and cozy without being overly heavy, making it perfect for curling up on the couch on a chilly evening. The faux fur feels plush and comfortable against the skin, and it provides just the right amount of warmth without making me feel overheated." - Amy Cantrell
8points
#2 Her Hairbrush With A Fun Inlay Is Jewelry For The Bathroom Counter. It Also Gets The Knots Out, Which Is A Nice Bonus
Review: "I bought this for a gift for a friend and I then ended up buying myself and my son one. It’s absolutely the perfect size not just for home but travel." - Tasha Shelly
8points
#3 The Bondi Boost 6-In-1 System Is A Fabulous Gateway To Haircare, Allowing Your Teen To Experiment Without Scorching Her Tresses
Review: "I absolutely love how this system has everything you need for doing hair. Even if traveling the convenience and smart design make it a game changer! Love the air styling as well! Helps keep hair healthy and cuts back the frizz alot! " - Amber Hollifield
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8points
#4 Breakout Spotted At 7 A.m. Starface Pimple Patch Compact Deployed. Tiny Yellow Star On Her Chin, Crisis Handled
Review: "Super cute way to keep me from picking at my pimples / exposing them to sun damage." - Pardis
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8points
#5 Her Camera Roll Holds 14,000 Photos And Zero Of Them Are Printed. The Liene Pearl K100 Photo Printer Fixes That Fast, And Her Mirror Is About To Get Very Crowded
Review: "This is such a great tool when you are journaling and need some pictures to be printed out. I use this mostly for my reading journals and it's been fun printing all my bookcovers to stick onto my journal considering how many books I've been devouring as of late. " - Cin
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8points
#6 Wearing Her Own Name Around Her Neck Is The Ultimate Main Character Move. A Custom Name Necklace Will Probably Stay On Until College
Review: "I bought this for my granddaughter. A self-disclosure, her legally first name is Princess. So, I am a little bias in making this review. This necklace is perfect for her. I really like the font used in the name. She is barely a teenager, so I did not want to get an expensive necklace for her until she proves that she can take care of one. " - Athena Moore
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8points
#7 Taylor Swift Thrust Snap Cam's Digital Cs-8 Camera Onto Every Teen Girl's Wish List, And We Can't Blame Them For Yearning For A Simpler Time
Review: "The camera itself looks fantastic and is very easy to use" -Mr. Nicky G. Woodward
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7points
#8 Hand Her A Collage Kit And Watch One Blank Wall Turn Into A Full Personality Showcase. Her Friends Will Pretend They Aren't Jealous
Review: "SO MANY SNIPPETS!
The images are vibrant, and every one is excellent quality.
What a great deal for a such a treasure trove of material, especially for someone who is just starting on collaging!" - Kate
7points
#9 Good Lighting Matters When Eyeliner Is Involved. The Light Up Magnifying Vanity Mirror Shows Every Detail So Nobody Leaves The House With One Wing Longer Than The Other
Review: "Great lighting, not too bright, not too dark. Super light to bring around, and still easy to use. I love the three different ways to look through! I plug it in using the given charger so that it lights up." - Hannah Nguyen
7points
#10 These Fuzzy Slippers Are Loud On Purpose. Her Feet Will Be The Most Interesting Thing In Any Room
Review: "I love them! They feel sturdy and I haven’t noticed any defects. The colors are vibrant and true to picture! The slippers are warm and squishy and definitely worth the money!" - Carrie Wulf
7points
#11 Why Does Staring At A Lava Lamp Feel Like A Full Hour Of Therapy? Nobody Knows, But Her Bedroom Is About To Get Very Moody And Very Cool
Review: "I love it so much I am buying one for everyone in my family. I love this thing!" - PinkyFloyd
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6points
#12 Nobody Wants To Haul A Whole Bathroom Shelf To A Sleepover, So The e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Travel Size Set Packs Her Routine Into Something That Fits In A Tote
Review: "Loved the travel size products. I noticed a visible difference in my skin after 3 days of use. Made my skin so hydrated and plump. Also helped gently reduced my white and black heads. Will be getting full size products of everything." - Natasha
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6points
#13 Her Favorite Album Changes Every Week, And Quick Change Record Frames Let Her Swap The Cover On The Wall In About Four Seconds
Review: "Albums are easily accessible, from the wall, with these frames. I love the way they look displayed and have purchased more. Super great gift idea. " - Thomas
6points
#14 Every Teen Girl's Backpack Eventually Gets An Owala, And This One Comes In A Mauve Striped Design That Matches Everything. Expect It To Be Named, Then Guarded With Her Life
Review: "Absolutely love this Owala water bottle! The 24 oz size is perfect for everyday use, whether at home, work, or on the go." - Rafael M Peralta
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6points
#15 Wrap Up Wet Hair In The Kitsch Xl Microfiber Towel And Shower Cap Combo Set And It Feels Like Leaving A Spa Instead Of Just Finishing A Normal Shower. Extra Large Means It Actually Stays On Her Head
Review: "I love this set! The design of the shower cap is the best! The fact that you can pull it from the bottom up helps get all the little baby hairs on my neckline and the satin lining keeps my style intact. The towel is also the best one I have. It's large so it works for so many hair lengths and it stays in place. My hair dries so much faster with this towel which makes my blowouts go faster. Definitely recommend" - Jenna L
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5points
#16 Ugg Clogs Come With Instant Social Approval And Truly Comfortable Footing. Expect Them To Be Worn To School, Then Straight To Bed
Review: "These slippers are everything! So cozy and warm, the Tasman II is perfect for lounging around the house or quick errands. " - Norma Lee
5points
#17 Checkered Makeup Bag
Review: "I love these makeup bags! They're spacious, well made, and the black checkered design is stylish and cute. They hold all of my everyday makeup and travel essentials without feeling bulky. Great quality for the price, and having two bags is a bonus!" - Mackenna M.
5points
#18 Her Initials Go Right On The Monogrammed Claw Clip, So When Six Friends Leave Identical Clips On The Same Couch, Hers Gets Reclaimed Without A Fight
Review: "These clips were such a great stocking stuffer for my little girls. I got to mix and match the colors so they were matching without matching! The quality is super sturdy and not cheap feeling at all. I love how shiny but neutral they are" - Caylee Standlee
5points
#19 Finally, Someone Can Tell Her What The Dream About Showing Up To School Without Pants Actually Means. 12000 Dreams Interpreted Has Answers, And She Will Read Them Out Loud At Breakfast Whether You Asked Or Not
Review: "This book made me understand my dreams more in depth. Wonderful purchase. Definitely recommend." - Samantha
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4points
#20 Five Refills Come With The Athena Club Razor Kit, So She Can Stop Borrowing Dad's Razor For Good. The Fun Colors And Metallic Accents Are Cute Enough To Leave On Display
Review: "I've tried a few different razor clubs and brands as woman with thicker hair it's hard to find the right fit, Athena is it. It is budget friendly, a smooth and quality shave every time, and couldn't recommend more!" - yesitskatie
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4points
Louise PieterseCopywriterView profile