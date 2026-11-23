I've been working in hotels since 1988 both on sales and in operations and was a General Manager at a mid-scale, award winning, extended stay hotel for the past 13 years. I've seen and experienced a lot over the years some good and some not so good.



Some guests are just gross:



One extended stay guest would eat chicken wings and throw the bones behind the TV cabinet, we found the pile when cleaning the room at check out.



We would find plenty of sheets that were stained or wet with urine or feces when the rooms were being stay over cleaned, these were rooms that were being occupied only by an adult middle age guest, usually male. More than likely it was due to their being drunk, we had a lot of extended stay guests who would get together in the lobby or patio and drink until late in the evening. Our beds had mattress protectors so the liquid never got to the mattress. Those mattress protectors also helped with bedbug prevention since they covered the books and crannies in the mattress trim..



Some guests were just slobs-dishes piled in the sink, food and trash just left on the floor, beard and hair trimmings all over the bathroom, dirty clothes piled up on the floor and furniture, etc. I honestly don't know how someone could live in a hotel room for months and constantly love like that. We provided two regular stay over cleans and one full clean per week for long term guests and despite the room being cleaned thoroughly, two days later the room was back in the same condition.



The quality of room cleaning is dependent on the quality of the room inspectors and housekeeping manager. If the inspection is done properly any cleaning issues will be caught and corrected before a guest ever steps into the room. Inspectors who do a cursory walk through a clean room will never find all the issues.



It is very difficult to get the smell of smoke out of a room, at my hotel smoking in a room got you $350 smoking fee added to your bill. We didn't even need evidence of smoking although we typically found evidence. Even if you are blowing smoke out a window, we would usually find ashes on the sill. Also bathroom exhaust fans do not remove the smoke smell no matter how long you run them.



Maintenance cannot be in every room every day, if something is broken or not working properly, report it to the front desk, it will usually be corrected the same day. Don't wait until check out to let someone know.



Despite guests with non service animals paying a pet cleaning fee, at some hotels (not mine ) pet rooms are not cleaned as thoroughly as they should be. There is a full pet room protocol that needs to be followed which includes shampooing the carpet, among other things, that cannot be done if a room is being turned over for a new guest later that day. At my hotel we get in the room as soon as the guest left and would put blowers on the carpet to dry it before the next guest.



Speaking of security cameras, they are usually not monitored and are used more as a deterrent and to record video for later playback if necessary. Because they are not monitored, typically there is not a camera pointed at the pool in order for the hotel to avoid liability in case of a drowning or injury.



Being nice to a front desk agent and other staff usually gets you an upgrade, better room cleaning and freebies from the market or Internet speed upgrades. My staff would do practically anything for guests who treated them with respect and were friendly and kind to them, typically tips weren't necessary. Guests who were not friendly usually got the bare minimum.



Guest surveys are not always looked at individually, the hotel is provided access to them and I would read the comments and the bad surveys but the ones that had 9's or 10's got a quick glance. Also, anything less than 9 has a negative impact on overall score and ranking so if you have a good stay, don't put an 8 put a 9 or 10.



If you have a credit card that declines or you owe a balance at check out and the card can't be charged for the full amount, we will put your charges in a house account and will continue to try and charge it regularly. We also will do incremental charges, we would start with the full amount then lower the amount incrementally until we could get something to go through. We would keep doing this every few days especially on Fridays when people got paid or they have money in their account for the weekend.