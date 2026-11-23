#1
Also, I hope everyone is reading these with a grain of salt. The question itself is selecting for things that will “shock” you so all these hotel workers are giving their gross stories. I’ve been in the business for 20 years and I promise you, at least at my place, we wash the glasses in the room and the extra pillows, and the upholstery etc. and the housekeepers have plenty of time to clean the rooms - they are not rushed. Also never a single case of bed bugs.
Just figured I’d balance the perspective a bit.
#2
#3
From clogged toilets to dirty bedsheets, I can’t even imagine the horror the hotel staff deals with almost every day. Honestly, it seems like a really tough job that tests your patience in many ways. And don’t even get me started on some of the guests that they have to deal with. We all know that people act unreasonably at times. But no matter how annoyed they are, the hotel staff have to maintain a pleasant facade.
Well, this job doesn’t seem for the faint-hearted. After all, handling difficult people takes guts, self-control, and emotional energy. Also, you can’t always blame the guests, because sometimes the hotel’s policies themselves can be pretty crooked. So this list might be an eye-opener for many people.
#4
Some guests are just gross:
One extended stay guest would eat chicken wings and throw the bones behind the TV cabinet, we found the pile when cleaning the room at check out.
We would find plenty of sheets that were stained or wet with urine or feces when the rooms were being stay over cleaned, these were rooms that were being occupied only by an adult middle age guest, usually male. More than likely it was due to their being drunk, we had a lot of extended stay guests who would get together in the lobby or patio and drink until late in the evening. Our beds had mattress protectors so the liquid never got to the mattress. Those mattress protectors also helped with bedbug prevention since they covered the books and crannies in the mattress trim..
Some guests were just slobs-dishes piled in the sink, food and trash just left on the floor, beard and hair trimmings all over the bathroom, dirty clothes piled up on the floor and furniture, etc. I honestly don't know how someone could live in a hotel room for months and constantly love like that. We provided two regular stay over cleans and one full clean per week for long term guests and despite the room being cleaned thoroughly, two days later the room was back in the same condition.
The quality of room cleaning is dependent on the quality of the room inspectors and housekeeping manager. If the inspection is done properly any cleaning issues will be caught and corrected before a guest ever steps into the room. Inspectors who do a cursory walk through a clean room will never find all the issues.
It is very difficult to get the smell of smoke out of a room, at my hotel smoking in a room got you $350 smoking fee added to your bill. We didn't even need evidence of smoking although we typically found evidence. Even if you are blowing smoke out a window, we would usually find ashes on the sill. Also bathroom exhaust fans do not remove the smoke smell no matter how long you run them.
Maintenance cannot be in every room every day, if something is broken or not working properly, report it to the front desk, it will usually be corrected the same day. Don't wait until check out to let someone know.
Despite guests with non service animals paying a pet cleaning fee, at some hotels (not mine ) pet rooms are not cleaned as thoroughly as they should be. There is a full pet room protocol that needs to be followed which includes shampooing the carpet, among other things, that cannot be done if a room is being turned over for a new guest later that day. At my hotel we get in the room as soon as the guest left and would put blowers on the carpet to dry it before the next guest.
Speaking of security cameras, they are usually not monitored and are used more as a deterrent and to record video for later playback if necessary. Because they are not monitored, typically there is not a camera pointed at the pool in order for the hotel to avoid liability in case of a drowning or injury.
Being nice to a front desk agent and other staff usually gets you an upgrade, better room cleaning and freebies from the market or Internet speed upgrades. My staff would do practically anything for guests who treated them with respect and were friendly and kind to them, typically tips weren't necessary. Guests who were not friendly usually got the bare minimum.
Guest surveys are not always looked at individually, the hotel is provided access to them and I would read the comments and the bad surveys but the ones that had 9's or 10's got a quick glance. Also, anything less than 9 has a negative impact on overall score and ranking so if you have a good stay, don't put an 8 put a 9 or 10.
If you have a credit card that declines or you owe a balance at check out and the card can't be charged for the full amount, we will put your charges in a house account and will continue to try and charge it regularly. We also will do incremental charges, we would start with the full amount then lower the amount incrementally until we could get something to go through. We would keep doing this every few days especially on Fridays when people got paid or they have money in their account for the weekend.
#5
#6
One thing many hotel staff mentioned was rude and unhygienic guests. But what drives people to act this way? “From my experience, bad guest behavior has been more common recently because people are arriving at hotels already tired or irritated,” said Leslie K. Harris, the marketing director and purchasing agent at Double Eagle Hotel & Casino, a gaming and hospitality destination in Cripple Creek, Colorado.
“Travel, lines, waiting around, unexpected itinerary changes, long flights, flight delays and cancellations, the stress of travel planning, and an unfamiliar environment all contribute to increased tension,” she told the HuffPost.
#7
#8
#9
Another hotel industry insider told The Sydney Morning Herald that “nefarious guest activities are only becoming more foul and disturbing.” His job involves designing and refurbishing soft furnishings in gracious hotel rooms.
Though he enjoys his work, he has started to feel somewhat constrained, particularly regarding fabric choices. Whether for upholstery, drapes, or bedding, every textile he selects must now be BCP-resistant, by which he means resistant to bodily fluids.
#10
#11
#12
Well, hearing what the hotel staff say about some guests honestly makes us wonder who these people are and where they get the audacity. I mean, humans can make mistakes and make a mess. But cleaning up after yourself is basic, not rocket science.
Shockingly enough, a survey of 1,500 respondents found that 35% of people think it’s acceptable to leave hotel rooms messier than vacation rentals.
#13
#14
#15
Not once did I see anyone jump on that offer.
Apart from leaving behind messy rooms, some hotel staff also mentioned how many people’s demise takes place in hotel rooms. From being assassinated to self-harm, there are many reasons behind this.
But honestly, it’s so scary to think that hotel staff are the ones who discover the bodies when they come for cleaning. Makes you wonder how they even deal with finding something like that, doesn’t it?
#16
check online reviews and choose a pricey hotel according to who 1) makes sure the rooms are clean and 2) where the room cleaners seem happy.
I worked at one where I was encouraged to be less thorough in cleaning and I was a bit irritated as it went against my personal values and the main complaint cited in bad online reviews of hotels is unclean rooms or bathrooms.
Some hotels claim they rush the cleaners to keep costs down but that sounds deeply dumb as 1) they make low wages anyways and 2) an extra five to ten minutes to make sure things are correct is not so bad.
Cleaners are treated badly at almost every hotel so the only way you can make an impact is pointing out the problem in the reviews.
(Also tip your cleaner. They work so hard.)
#17
I’m saying this, simply as a counterpoint to all the assumptions here that housekeeping doesn’t do their job.
Also, please do housekeeping a favor and throw away your used soap.
#18
Now, while we have looked at some horrors that hotel staff face due to disgusting guests, let’s look at the hotels. According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, US citizens have increased their hotel stays. In fact, their 5,700,000 rooms across the country accounted for 1.3 billion guest nights spent annually.
When thousands of people share one room, you would expect it to be cleaned regularly. However, news reports reveal that fancy hotels are sometimes not as clean as they make themselves out to be, and many face a hygiene crisis.
#19
Also, the hotel was near a river and flooded every time there was a bad storm. They didn't usually cancel meetings because of it. They just stuck industrial sized fans and ozone machines in the rooms while I had to be on my hands and knees on squishy carpeting running audio, video, and internet cables across all of these rooms. I'm sure that was ok enough to use those machines but something just felt like that wasn't really that healthy either. What kind of mold is hidden?
#20
There are also a lot of really lazy, non detailed housekeepers who have no idea how to clean, don't try, don't care and I have no idea how they get hired. Turnover is insane.
With large teams, you have multiple people calling out each week. Almost always understaffed. Sometimes housekeepers are forced to clean 20+ rooms because the hotel is fully booked.
God, the stress. For everyone.They offered me manager and I noped TF out of there and never looked back.