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89 Design Fails So Bad You Have To Wonder If Anyone Looked At The Final Result
Funny,FailsNOV 16, 2026

89 Design Fails So Bad You Have To Wonder If Anyone Looked At The Final Result

Rugilė ŽemaitytėDuilio Giordano
Rugilė Žemaitytė and Duilio Giordano
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Every day, we see all kinds of designs, like staircases, street signs, things in our homes, and public spaces. Usually, we don’t think twice about them because we expect them to work. Good design is supposed to make life easier, right?
Well, tell that to these designers, who have been ignoring basic safety all along. Some choices are so strange, it’s hard to believe they were ever approved. People online have shared some truly shocking examples of dangerous design, and we’ve picked out some of the wildest ones. 
From risky buildings to everyday items with odd safety issues, or simply designs that would downright confuse anybody, these examples show what can happen when common sense is missing from design. Take a look below to see for yourself!

#1 Guess I’m Paying For The Upstairs Neighbors Heating

A living room featuring a massive radiator mounted directly on the ceiling, a clear design fail.
Vegetable_Mess5849
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5points

#2 My Hotel Desk Drawer

A glass desk with a wooden drawer that is unusable due to bad placement, showing a design fail.
i_believe_you_NOT
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5points

My first thought when watching these pictures, right after “who made these”, is “who on Earth approved the design?” Then, “who made it?”. Don’t you wonder, as well, who makes sure a design is safe?

Creating something is more than just having an idea and making a finished product. It starts when someone sees a need and comes up with a concept. Designers look at different ways to solve the problem, engineers check what’s technically needed, and safety experts look for hazards before any building or manufacturing begins.

The process also means looking over the design and choosing the best solution. Project leaders have to spot risks, find ways to remove them, and share their decisions with everyone involved. For example, a staircase needs more than just to look good. Its size, materials, handrails, and how it’s installed are all important.

#3 This Sidewalk Brick Layout. Perfect To Lose Balance Or Trip

A design fail displaying a sidewalk paved with disorienting zigzag patterned tiles that create a dizzying visual effect.
ahjumTaeng
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5points

#4 Arbitrary Stairs In The Middle Of A Hallway

Design fail showing stairs covered in dark marble matching the surrounding floor.
Barbary_Corsairs_
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4points

Even after construction or manufacturing starts, the work needs careful attention. Contractors, manufacturers, installers, and project managers all play a part in how things turn out. Testing and checking the finished product is important too, since a design that seems fine on paper can show problems once people start using it.

So, if so many people take part in designing, reviewing, and building something, why do dangerous ideas still make it into the real world? One reason is that human decision-making has limitations. People process information through several stages, and distractions, time pressure, and personal biases can affect what they notice.

#5 These Directional Markers At My Local Hospital Are Kiwi Footprints. Unfortunately Bird Footprints Look Like Arrows Going The Wrong Way

A funny design fail showing floor directional arrows pointing in random and confusing directions
otiotori
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4points

#6 That Seems Dangerous

An extreme host architecture design fail with sharp metal spikes embedded in sidewalk concrete blocks
Your1405
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4points

Our brains also rely on shortcuts to handle everyday situations. These shortcuts help us react fast, but they can cause trouble when a task needs close attention. For example, someone looking over a complex design might miss a warning, misunderstand something, or trust an assumption instead of checking the details.

Problems can also happen when people make decisions on autopilot. When tasks feel familiar, workers might stick to routines without checking if anything has changed or if a detail could bring a new risk. That’s why it’s important to review decisions, double-check information, and follow clear procedures, especially when safety is at stake.

#7 One Is A Toilet Cleaner, The Other Is For Washing Dishes. Choose Wisely

Two identical cleaning product bottles with different contents showing a confusing design fail.
Jonlevy93
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4points

#8 The Staircase At My Hotel Room Just Drops Off

A architecture design fail featuring narrow stairs leading to a dead-end door built into a wall
Opposite_Strategy_43
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4points

#9 Stainless Steel Bench At The Beach. The Temperature Today Is 31°c

A design fail featuring a metallic park bench shape and placement that invites bird droppings near a scenic waterfront.
unfederica
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4points

However, designers can sometimes overlook the way people actually behave. Even if they know how a product or space should be used, people don’t always stick to the plan. For example, someone might juggle bags while opening a door, check their phone while going downstairs, or grab a control without reading its label. Good design should consider the human factor.

People have different physical and sensory abilities. Some might have trouble seeing a step that doesn’t stand out, reaching a high handle, telling similar controls apart, or using equipment that needs a lot of strength. What works well for one person could be a real challenge for someone else.

#10 This Water Bottle Has Markings To Show You How Much Liquid Is In It, But You Can’t See Through The Bottle

A white shaker cup showing confusing measurement markings as an example of a design fail.
LostGundyr
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4points

#11 Safe

An unsafe playground slide attached to a treehouse demonstrating bad design fails.
Nikolass1000
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4points

#12 Hair Dye Which Looks Like Cereal Box

Hair bleach packaging designed like a cereal box displaying terrible design fails.
alfuciic
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4points

The environment where people work is important too. Bad lighting, loud noise, too much work, and unclear instructions can all change how people act. Rather than expecting everyone to stay perfectly focused, designers should think about human limits and make products, equipment, and spaces that help people use them safely.

And taking human behavior into account is only part of the solution. Safety also needs to influence the design itself, starting long before anyone installs a staircase, opens a building, or puts a new product on sale. When designers spot hazards early, they have more chances to eliminate them rather than fixing issues after the fact.

#13 Austrian Elevators Are Hard To Understand

Elevator control panel with a completely chaotic button layout showing design fails
Austrian_printer
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4points

#14 The Most Unsafe And Dangerous Design Feature I've Seen In A Hotel!

Man sticking leg out of a window with no glass in a design fails moment
Rougmeister
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4points

#15 Why Is Every Hotel Trying To Reinvent Shower Controls

A confusing design fail graphic illustration explaining shower handle operations with contradictory arrows
Active_Honey_700
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3points

For example, when planning a building, it’s important to think about how workers will build it, how visitors will move around inside, how maintenance teams will reach equipment. Each phase can bring its own hazards, so only checking the finished building can leave key issues unresolved.

Safety checks should keep going even after people start using a product or building. Designers and project teams need to see if their choices work as planned and if daily use uncovers any unexpected problems. A strong design should stay safe for its whole life, not just look good when it first opens.

Especially considering that even small mistakes can lead to serious accidents. A slippery floor, an uneven step, or an obstacle in the wrong place can make someone fall. In workplaces, these everyday hazards often lead to injuries that have simple explanations and could have been prevented.

#16 Landlords Be Like "Yes It's An Ada Apartment"

A kitchen design fail featuring a microwave mounted dangerously high near the ceiling above a stove
CBate
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3points

#17 A Public Bathroom In Seattle

A public restroom stall door with an absurdly large cut out section showing a design fail.
katanaty
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3points

#18 I Feel Like It's A Safety Hazard

A bathroom design fail featuring a bathtub sunk directly into the floor next to a toilet.
uglyassdude
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3points

The type of flooring, lighting, cleaning habits, and walkway design all affect how safely people move. Water, dust, and other substances can make floors slippery. Loose cables, damaged floors, and items left in hallways can cause trips. Even a small change in floor height can be a problem if someone misses it.

Preventing these accidents usually depends on practical choices. Picking the right flooring, keeping walkways clear, making sure lighting is good, and cleaning up spills quickly all help. These details might seem minor when planning, but they can decide if someone walks through safely or ends up in the emergency room.

#19 How Should You Park Here (I Took This Photo Btw)

A newly paved parking spot blocked by a curved sidewalk curb showing a major design fail.
thughunter9364
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3points

#20 Fumbling For The Lightswitch In The Dark Is A Dangerous Game

A red boiler shutoff button installed right next to a light switch as a design fail.
Guroqueen23
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3points
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Rugilė Žemaitytė
Rugilė ŽemaitytėBoredPanda Staff