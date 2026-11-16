89 Design Fails So Bad You Have To Wonder If Anyone Looked At The Final Result

My first thought when watching these pictures, right after “who made these”, is “who on Earth approved the design?” Then, “who made it?”. Don’t you wonder, as well, who makes sure a design is safe?

Creating something is more than just having an idea and making a finished product. It starts when someone sees a need and comes up with a concept. Designers look at different ways to solve the problem, engineers check what’s technically needed, and safety experts look for hazards before any building or manufacturing begins.

The process also means looking over the design and choosing the best solution. Project leaders have to spot risks, find ways to remove them, and share their decisions with everyone involved. For example, a staircase needs more than just to look good. Its size, materials, handrails, and how it’s installed are all important.