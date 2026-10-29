Had a night mare weddings yesterday. I met with the couple when they booked me back in February. They wanted a simple wedding at their church and reception at a local community building. I picked it up because I went to school with the grooms brother snd we were close friends back then. Shot their engagement shoot back in spring, they are mid 20s and shy yet seemed nice.

The church was a remodeled bowling alley into an independent church. When I walked in I seen a bridesmaid getting her hair done giving me evil death stares. After shooting some photos of the dress the bridesmaid turned to me and said "yeah I was the one that was messaging you about my wedding a month ago and you told me you didn't want to shoot my wedding... It's all good I found the RIGHT photographer."

I remembered her right away, from her messages she had bridezilla written in red marker all over her and I politely responded to her I'm going to have to pass on being her photographer after a few terrifying messages.

When it came time for the bride to get into her dress she was crying because she gained weight and it was very tight on her. I didn't have much to work with for photos. Very little decoration, all the church walls were painted neon orange and it was raining heavy outside. The brides mom told the florist "I'm not paying for these, they are so ugly" she ended up getting a discount. The flowers were quite beautiful, and I was relieved they purchased real floral instead of hobby lobby. I said to my self oh boy, this is going to suck.



After the ceremony while shooting family photos I was given nothing but trash attitude from the brides family.

They absolutely could not believe that I was capable of using my strobe while the room was dimly lit to get photos of them on stage, rolled their eyes when I asked them to stand over here or pose like this or that. The brides aunt kept fluffing the brides train out in an unflattering placement after I properly positioned it. But I made it through it.

Then I arrived at the reception hall after a 5 minute drive to the community center. The place was PACKED with tables and chairs where no one had room to stretch out their elbows. After shooting their entry and everyone starting eating it was starting to get dark outside. I was wondering how I was going to accomplish shooting their "hang on the wall or just married photos" as I call them of just them two.

Heavy rain and no where outside to shoot even if it was sunny. And no where inside. We discussed at the engagement shoot what we would do in the event of rain.

Shoot at a covered spot at the local park. She decided she didn't want to leave her guest when I asked her. I was panicking a little and made the decision to pull her parents aside and ask them what they wanted me to do, with no room inside the reception hall or areas outside to photograph them. I showed them some photos I took of the wedding party on the stage back at the church, I said these are decent but they deserve better photos. They went to talk to their daughter, she got FURIOUS. I heard her yell "well he needs to figure out how to do his damn job”



walked over and tried to calm her down a bit. I ended up convincing her to listen to my advice and drive right down the street to the covered park spot with the brides maids/ groomsmen along. Every photo she had a pissed off brat expression on her face. The sister telling me how I should do every photo standing right behind me pulling photos up on her Pinterest board. After a few minutes of that I took one of my cameras off my harness and said "you want to take them? Please teach me." After 15 minutes of shooting what I needed she said "can we go now?!" When they were cutting their cake noticed they had no plate to put the slice they share on, I walked over towards the food table to grab one and her mom was on her way with one. When I reached for the plate she snatched it back and walked past me to deliver it to them. I shot the photos of them cutting