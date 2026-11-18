The trial over Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi ’s gruesome homicide has taken another turn, with two members of the same family making startling admissions in court just a day apart.

The revelations have further complicated how responsibility for the crime, which dates back to February 2023, is divided among those involved.

Prosecutors had previously established that money was the “root cause” behind the crime.

Highlights Abby Choi’s father-in-law claimed he alone decided to dismember and dispose of her remains.

Anthony Kwong admitted to fabricating a story to frame his father despite knowing he was not in the vehicle.

Prosecutors identified financial disputes over a luxury apartment as the alleged motive behind the crime.

None of the three defendants has pleaded guilty to taking Choi’s life.

Abby Choi trial sees fresh revelations as father-in-law admits to his role

This article contains graphic descriptions of violence, dismemberment, and forensic findings that some readers may find disturbing

Choi, a mother of four, was reported missing on February 21, 2023.

According to prosecutors, her former brother-in-law, Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, was driving a seven-seater vehicle in which Choi sat in the back alongside his younger brother and her former husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi.

This was her last known whereabouts.

The prosecution alleges that Alex attacked Choi with a hammer during the journey, striking her repeatedly while she was inside the vehicle.

Anthony previously testified that he heard an argument between the pair but did not witness the actual blows.

The forensic findings presented during the ongoing proceedings revealed the extent of the injuries she sustained.

Senior forensic pathologist Dr. Kwok Ka-ki told the court that Choi had suffered seven external injuries to her head before her passing. These included a 15 cm (5.9 inch) laceration on the right side, fractures to both cheekbones , and a depressed skull fracture that left a large opening.

Dr. Kwok explained that she likely succumbed within approximately five minutes due to severe internal bleeding and resulting brain damage, or because blood entered her nose and mouth, obstructing her airway.

Prosecutors also presented evidence recovered from the Lung Mei village flat, where parts of Choi’s remains were discovered, including a hammer.

The weapon reportedly matched the shape of her skull injuries, while Alex’s DNA was found on its handle.

During his testimony on Tuesday, November 17, Kwong Kau, Choi’s father-in-law, said that he alone had decided to dismember and dispose of Choi’s body after her passing.

He maintained that Anthony and Alex had no involvement in the unlawful disposal of her remains . However, he acknowledged asking his elder son to help carry a plastic box containing her body to the rented flat.

“I asked Damon [another name for Anthony] and Alex to leave the flat as soon as possible,” he told the court.

Describing his reaction upon seeing the box, Kwong said, “I stood there not knowing what I was doing. I just stood there in front of the plastic box, flabbergasted.”

Kwong’s admission came a day after Anthony acknowledged planning to frame his father

Anthony was cross-examined on November 16 by lead prosecutor Charlotte Draycott, during which he admitted to fabricating a story intended to pin responsibility for Choi’s passing on his father, despite knowing the older man was not inside the vehicle when she breathed her last.

Anthony explained that he believed the false account was “the least damaging option” for protecting his family.

However, he eventually conceded that the idea had been a mistake.

“It was a very stupid idea, ” he told the court, adding that his defense team had reprimanded him and instructed him to tell the truth.

Anthony also revealed that he had written to his younger brother Alex approximately three weeks before the current proceedings began on September 21, warning him that he intended to testify against him.

In the letter, he reportedly told Alex that “lies simply do not work.”

Anthony had previously described hearing the argument between Choi and Alex in the vehicle as the “ most terrifying experience ” of his life, claiming that he froze and could not think of how to intervene.

The prosecution also questioned Anthony about this account, referring to surveillance footage showing him handling logistical arrangements and moving body parts with apparent ease.

Anthony said that he had only been pretending to remain calm.

Prosecutors identified money as the motive behind the crime

Despite separating from Alex, Choi had continued supporting his family financially, including providing them with a luxury apartment worth approximately $7.6 million (HK$60 million) registered under Kwong Kau’s name.

She had also reportedly continued giving the family generous allowances, partly because they helped care for her two children with Alex.

However, tensions escalated in 2022 when Choi said she wanted to sell the apartment and relocate her former in-laws to a different neighborhood closer to where her children could attend school.

According to the prosecution, the decision led Kwong Kau to become increasingly hostile towards her.

Draycott told the court that the older man had come to disown Choi and had allegedly attempted to violate her on one occasion.

The prosecutor further alleged that Kwong Kau devised a plan involving both his sons, realizing that selling the property could leave him without the valuable asset.

“If she d*ed, the flat would be in his name, and he could move back there.”

She alleged that Alex, Anthony, and their father each played a part in the plot, with the intention of ending Choi’s life and concealing what happened afterward.

“Money seems to be the root cause of this case,” she added.

None of the three defendants has pleaded guilty to homicide

Despite the separate admissions made during the proceedings, Alex, Anthony, and Kwong Kau maintain that they had nothing to do with Choi’s passing.

They have only pleaded guilty to the offense of preventing her lawful burial.

The two brothers entered their guilty pleas to that charge before the trial began.

Their father admitted to the same offense midway through the proceedings.

The trial is expected to continue before Deputy Judge of the Hong Kong High Court Brian Keith and an eight-member jury through December.