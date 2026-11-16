46 Hilarious Mom Posts That Prove Parenting Is Mostly Improvising Under Pressure (New Pics)

There’s often an expectation placed on mothers to speak about their role as if it’s the most magical job in the world. They’re supposed to be grateful for every single moment and never complain about the lack of sleep, the sacrifices they have to make, the temper tantrums, and the never-ending piles of dishes and laundry in their homes.

But in recent years, moms online have finally started to be honest about the realities of being a parent. Yes, there are many beautiful moments, but there are plenty of exhausting, difficult, and stressful moments too. And they shouldn’t feel any shame about acknowledging those.