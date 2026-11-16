46 Hilarious Mom Posts That Prove Parenting Is Mostly Improvising Under Pressure (New Pics)

#1 Can't Go To The Bathroom Without Every Being In The House Joining Me
#2 At Least She Smiles At Me Now
#3 When People Ask What It's Like Having Teenaged Sons, Just Show Them This
There’s often an expectation placed on mothers to speak about their role as if it’s the most magical job in the world. They’re supposed to be grateful for every single moment and never complain about the lack of sleep, the sacrifices they have to make, the temper tantrums, and the never-ending piles of dishes and laundry in their homes.
But in recent years, moms online have finally started to be honest about the realities of being a parent. Yes, there are many beautiful moments, but there are plenty of exhausting, difficult, and stressful moments too. And they shouldn’t feel any shame about acknowledging those.
#4 I've Been Telling My 3yo I've Been Hearing Funny Noises In The Back Yard All Day. Tomorrow When He Wakes Up He's Going To Find Out They Were Pirates Hiding Treasure
#5 Just Wanted To Share This. The Judgement Needs To Stop But It Sadly Never Will
#6 Dear Baby Sock Companies, We Are Fed Up. Enough. Sincerely, All Moms
Liz Nissim, PhD, wrote a piece for Psychology Today explaining why parenting is the hardest job she’s ever had, and she first pointed out that it comes with a myriad of different emotions. On one hand, parents are constantly worrying about their kids. Are they happy? Are they healthy? Are they safe? Am I going to traumatize them by speaking to them this way or treating them that way?
If something goes wrong, moms feel extremely guilty. But if something goes right, they’re overwhelmed with feelings of pride and joy. Being a parent is a rollercoaster, and all of these emotions can be exhausting to experience all the time.
#7 Made Me Laugh!
#8 I Was Looking Through My Husband's Camera Roll And Found This Picture Of Me And My Son I Had Never Seen Before. I Can't Stop Looking At It
#9 The Truth!!
Another challenging aspect of being a parent is that the to-do lists never end. Your children will always have another recital, another birthday party, another dentist appointment, another book report, etc. Checking one thing off the list rarely feels like an accomplishment when there is a mountain of other things to get done. Not to mention how difficult it is to keep the household running smoothly while also balancing a full-time job.
#10 Great Reminder That Covid Has Been Tough On Everyone: Young, Old, And In-Between
#11 "Pro Life" Indeed
#12 We've Watched Encanto Several Times And My 5 Year Old Daughter Is Obsessed With Luisa. She Says She Wants To Have Huge Muscles Like Her When She Grows Up
Something else that can be difficult for moms is maintaining a sense of self when their entire life revolves around taking care of their kids. Something as simple as hearing people call you by your real name (rather than “Mom”) can become rare if you’re staying at home with the kids all day. Plus, it can be challenging to find time for hobbies and friendships when your kids occupy all of your time and energy.
#13 Today I Learned Baby Oil Dissolves Permanent Sharpie
#14 Wfh Mom's Gotta Do What A Wfh Mom's Gotta Do
#15 Trying To Name Our Next Baby And Came Across This Incredible Easter Egg In A Baby Name Book That Every Mom Can Relate To
Dr. Nissim notes that it truly does take a village to be a great parent. No matter how much you love your children, you need to rest. Having relatives, neighbors, or friends around who can help out with babysitting when you need a night off or who will make your life easier by bringing over dinner from time to time can be a godsend. No mother is perfect, and nobody should ever feel pressured to be. But being surrounded by a great community can make parenting much more enjoyable.
#16 This Woman Hits The Nail On The Head So Well
#17 Why Isn’t More Of The World Designed For Parents?
#18 This Spoke To Me
Being a mom requires countless skills. You have to simultaneously be a therapist, chauffeur, maid, chef, doctor, and friend. But something that can make wearing all of those hats a little easier is being able to maintain a great sense of humor. Scary Mommy explains that parenting is full of moments when things go wrong. You accidentally drop your youngest off at school still wearing her pajamas, or you burn dinner to a crisp while helping your oldest with his homework. But being able to laugh at these situations, instead of losing your temper, will help you keep your sanity.