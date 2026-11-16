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46 Hilarious Mom Posts That Prove Parenting Is Mostly Improvising Under Pressure (New Pics)
Parenting,LifestyleNOV 16, 2026

46 Hilarious Mom Posts That Prove Parenting Is Mostly Improvising Under Pressure (New Pics)

Denis KrotovasAdelaide May Ross
Denis Krotovas and Adelaide May Ross
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One of the most challenging jobs you can possibly have is being a mom. It’s a 24/7 gig that provides zero vacation days, no sick leave, and negative income. The only reason women sign up for this role is that they love their families more than anything; they certainly aren't doing it because it's easy.
So if you’re a stressed-out mom who needs a reminder that you’re doing a great job, you’ve come to the right place. We visited the Mommit subreddit and gathered some of their funniest and most relatable posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that are brutally honest about the realities of being a mother, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel seen!

#1 Can't Go To The Bathroom Without Every Being In The House Joining Me

Hilarious mom post image of a toddler and a dog watching a robot vacuum clean the floor.
violetcoconut
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6points

#2 At Least She Smiles At Me Now

A text graphic about parenting hacks representing relatable hilarious mom posts
dontsaymango
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5points

#3 When People Ask What It's Like Having Teenaged Sons, Just Show Them This

Hilarious mom post text message exchange where kids decline a ride home because they want to carry a stick
MissGnomeHer
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5points

There’s often an expectation placed on mothers to speak about their role as if it’s the most magical job in the world. They’re supposed to be grateful for every single moment and never complain about the lack of sleep, the sacrifices they have to make, the temper tantrums, and the never-ending piles of dishes and laundry in their homes.

But in recent years, moms online have finally started to be honest about the realities of being a parent. Yes, there are many beautiful moments, but there are plenty of exhausting, difficult, and stressful moments too. And they shouldn’t feel any shame about acknowledging those. 

#4 I've Been Telling My 3yo I've Been Hearing Funny Noises In The Back Yard All Day. Tomorrow When He Wakes Up He's Going To Find Out They Were Pirates Hiding Treasure

Handmade cardboard sword, treasure map, and chest, captured in hilarious mom posts showcasing creative parenting.
adriennegermaine
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5points

#5 Just Wanted To Share This. The Judgement Needs To Stop But It Sadly Never Will

Social media text screenshot about parenting struggles for hilarious mom posts.
gothmommy13
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5points

#6 Dear Baby Sock Companies, We Are Fed Up. Enough. Sincerely, All Moms

Hilarious mom posts subject: small plastic tag fasteners scattered on a brown surface showing everyday parenting chaos.
mama_of_two_
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4points

Liz Nissim, PhD, wrote a piece for Psychology Today explaining why parenting is the hardest job she’s ever had, and she first pointed out that it comes with a myriad of different emotions. On one hand, parents are constantly worrying about their kids. Are they happy? Are they healthy? Are they safe? Am I going to traumatize them by speaking to them this way or treating them that way?

If something goes wrong, moms feel extremely guilty. But if something goes right, they’re overwhelmed with feelings of pride and joy. Being a parent is a rollercoaster, and all of these emotions can be exhausting to experience all the time.  

#7 Made Me Laugh!

A funny social media post about toddler behavior capturing hilarious mom posts about parenting.
tomtink1
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4points

#8 I Was Looking Through My Husband's Camera Roll And Found This Picture Of Me And My Son I Had Never Seen Before. I Can't Stop Looking At It

Mom holding a newborn baby in a hospital bed, illustrating real-life parenting struggles.
GinaAndTammy
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4points

#9 The Truth!!

Hilarious mom post meme of a muscular man wearing a tiny My Little Pony shirt that is too small for him.
PrincessOshi
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4points

Another challenging aspect of being a parent is that the to-do lists never end. Your children will always have another recital, another birthday party, another dentist appointment, another book report, etc. Checking one thing off the list rarely feels like an accomplishment when there is a mountain of other things to get done. Not to mention how difficult it is to keep the household running smoothly while also balancing a full-time job.

#10 Great Reminder That Covid Has Been Tough On Everyone: Young, Old, And In-Between

A tweet sharing reflections on parenting patience during stressful times with young children.
NinjaPikachuOnMoon
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4points

#11 "Pro Life" Indeed

A news screenshot about political voting on baby formula funding, shared as part of mom posts online.
venusdances
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4points

#12 We've Watched Encanto Several Times And My 5 Year Old Daughter Is Obsessed With Luisa. She Says She Wants To Have Huge Muscles Like Her When She Grows Up

A social media post discussing Disney Encanto character Luisa, featured in hilarious mom posts about modern parenting
timetripper11
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4points

Something else that can be difficult for moms is maintaining a sense of self when their entire life revolves around taking care of their kids. Something as simple as hearing people call you by your real name (rather than “Mom”) can become rare if you’re staying at home with the kids all day. Plus, it can be challenging to find time for hobbies and friendships when your kids occupy all of your time and energy.

#13 Today I Learned Baby Oil Dissolves Permanent Sharpie

Side by side photos of a baby with marker drawn on her face, featured in hilarious mom posts about toddler chaos
Jessmika0910
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4points

#14 Wfh Mom's Gotta Do What A Wfh Mom's Gotta Do

A sign taped to a door listing answers to kids questions, featured in hilarious mom posts about parenting humor
IndyMLVC
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4points

#15 Trying To Name Our Next Baby And Came Across This Incredible Easter Egg In A Baby Name Book That Every Mom Can Relate To

Hilarious mom post showing a funny baby name book entry with a warning about working from home near kids
sunnysideup_mama
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4points

Dr. Nissim notes that it truly does take a village to be a great parent. No matter how much you love your children, you need to rest. Having relatives, neighbors, or friends around who can help out with babysitting when you need a night off or who will make your life easier by bringing over dinner from time to time can be a godsend. No mother is perfect, and nobody should ever feel pressured to be. But being surrounded by a great community can make parenting much more enjoyable. 

#16 This Woman Hits The Nail On The Head So Well

Hilarious mom post illustration showing society constantly judging different parenting choices and family sizes
nefertanai
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4points

#17 Why Isn’t More Of The World Designed For Parents?

Innovative library desk designed for parenting under pressure, allowing adults to work while babies play safely.
BobbysueWho
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4points

#18 This Spoke To Me

A funny tweet showing hilarious mom posts decoding abbreviations used in parenting online forums.
diatriose
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4points

Being a mom requires countless skills. You have to simultaneously be a therapist, chauffeur, maid, chef, doctor, and friend. But something that can make wearing all of those hats a little easier is being able to maintain a great sense of humor. Scary Mommy explains that parenting is full of moments when things go wrong. You accidentally drop your youngest off at school still wearing her pajamas, or you burn dinner to a crisp while helping your oldest with his homework. But being able to laugh at these situations, instead of losing your temper, will help you keep your sanity. 

#19 Yay Us?

Social media post about parenting and the pressure on mothers called superheroes instead of getting help.
diatriose
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4points

#20 This

A funny tweet about toddlers being toxic, featured in hilarious mom posts about the realities of parenting.
BGabry
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4points
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Denis Krotovas
Denis KrotovasBoredPanda Staff