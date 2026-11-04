A LaLiga HyperMotion match between Spain’s CD Tenerife and FC Andorra soccer clubs took a horrifying turn on Monday, November 2, after a clash between two players proved fatal.

Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel became unresponsive after taking a straight knee to the chest from Andorra’s goalkeeper, Jesús Owono.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later declared deceased due to a cardiac arrest.

Highlights Spanish striker Jesús de Miguel passed away after a mid-game collision with the opposing team’s goalkeeper, Jesús Owono.

Spanish police are now investigating Owono for involuntary manslaughter as fans demand prison time.

Soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have reacted to the tragic incident.

Spain's National Police is now conducting a formal investigation into Owono amid souring fan sentiment.

“The goalkeeper belongs in prison for a long time,” one angry netizen commented.

Spanish striker Jesús de Miguel succumbed to a cardiac arrest after a violent on-field collision

The clash occurred in the closing minutes of Monday’s match , when de Miguel chased the ball past the halfway line, and Owono came forward from the goal to tackle it.

Owono crashed into de Miguel at speed, with the former’s knee hitting the latter’s chest right in the middle. Both players fell immediately.

Owono got up, but de Miguel lolled to one side and stopped moving as medical professionals were called onto the field.

The goalkeeper was instantly shown a red card and was walking off the pitch when he noticed de Miguel was still on the ground, so he ran back to check on him.

His soccer club said that de Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and medics managed to restore his pulse while he was being transported to the Hospital Universitario de Nuestra Señora de Candelaria in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The club initially reported that he was able to breathe without assistance and was in a stable but critical condition. However, he never regained consciousness and was in the ICU when he passed away from his injuries on Tuesday, November 3, at 8 a.m.

Owono has pulled away from social media amid incensed fans demanding jail time

Spanish National Police have opened proceedings relating to a possible involuntary manslaughter charge against Owono.

Reuters reported that under Spanish law, this is routine for any demise deemed non-natural, and is not a sign of potential foul play.

Owono is expected to avoid criminal sanctions and only serve sport-related penalties, said Spanish sports lawyer Miguel Galan, according to the Daily Mail.

However, soccer fans are furious enough with the goalkeeper to demand he be sent to prison , or at least face a “lifetime ban” from soccer.

“The goalie should be criminally charged,” one user said. Another wrote, “That keeper should never play again.”

“A m*rdero*s act by the goalkeeper. He should be banned from football,” a third claimed. A fourth said, “The keeper led with his knee up, knowing exactly what he was doing. He should be charged with m*rder.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were among the stars to mourn de Miguel



























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According to Spanish media, Owono has said he had “no intention to cause harm ” and wants to apologize to de Miguel’s family.

He is “very upset” and has deactivated his Instagram account amid the vile comments.

“His intention is to contact Jesus de Miguel's family or someone close to him personally, when the time is right. He wants to do so privately first, before making any public statement,” said journalist Iván Álvarez.

De Miguel’s passing has drawn tributes from all over the soccer world, including legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“There are no words… My deepest condolences and lots of strength to his entire family and friends. May he rest in peace,” Messi wrote on Instagram.

Ronaldo posted, “Such a tragedy, lost for words… Sending strength to the family. May he rest in peace.”

"He acted extremely reckless," one user said about Owono