Hollywood’s Shredded Look Obsessions Falls Under Scrutiny After Fans Notice Odd Detail About Iconic Character

Denis Villeneuve is currently searching for the seventh James Bond actor to succeed Daniel Craig after Amazon MGM Studios hired the Dune director in June 2025 to helm the franchise's 26th film.

As several Hollywood A-listers, including Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult, vie for the iconic role, netizens turned their focus to a character detail that has changed significantly since Sean Connery first brought 007 to life on the big screen in 1962.

Highlights As the search for the next James Bond actor continues, the internet has sparked a debate over the iconic character's changing physical appearance.

Many netizens argued that the shift from less muscular bodies in earlier films to Daniel Craig’s bulky look signals a dramatic change in male beauty standards.

While no official announcement has been made, a source claimed that an actor has already been cast, beating the likes of Robert Pattinson and Callum Turner.

Some users noticed that Bond’s physical appearance has changed dramatically over the years.

“You take off your shirt looking like this today, and you will get called a fat chud,” one user commented.

The evolution of James Bond’s physique sparked a debate over male body standards

It all started with some fans urging Villeneuve to “make the right choice” and pick Pattinson as the new James Bond , as others argued he was physically too “lackadaisical” to be believable as the legendary MI6 agent.

“Will he change hair color for Bond? Will he BULK for Bond?” one user asked.

In response, another user posted shirtless photos of Connery alongside three other Bond actors—George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan—pointing out that the character was never known for being “bulky.”

“Yo, physique inflation is crazy. These men look like me,” one fan reacted to the photos. Another said, “Not one rocking a six pack .”

“What people are expecting! No one is getting a six-pack on a diet based on martinis and cigarettes,” a third said, referring to Bond’s preferred vices.

A fourth chimed in, “Not a single pack between the four of them and I’m over here trying to get shredded.” A fifth said, “I would have never thought I had a better physique than 90% of James Bonds.”

Some argued that popular media like James Bond, by substantially changing the character’s appearance, contributed to unrealistic expectations of the modern male physique.

“The ‘standard’ got raised, and now these physiques are considered out of shape. I hate society,” one user complained. Another said, “The standards are insane, no wonder the kids are having trouble dating.”

A Bond fitness trainer previously pointed out the difference in physical demands between the old and new movies

Casino Royale, in which he emerged from the ocean in light blue swimming trunks, showing off his abs and bulked-up torso in the now-famous scene. The Bond physique noticeably changed after Craig took over from Brosnan in 2002 with, in which he emerged from the ocean in light blue swimming trunks, showing off his abs and bulked-up torso in the now-famous scene.

Simon Waterson, a former Royal Marines Commando who has worked as a fitness trainer for Bond actors since 1997, told Esquire in 2021 that there was “no really big aesthetic brief” back then.

“We weren’t in an era of Marvel superhero physiques,” he said.

James Bond films, also worked with Chris Evans and Chris Pratt for their respective Captain America: The First Avenger and Guardians of the Galaxy. Waterson, who went on to train Craig for all fivefilms, also worked with Chris Evans and Chris Pratt for their respective Marvel flicks,and

His job for Brosnan’s 1999 movie The World Is Not Enough was limited to “generic fitness,” helping the actor with agility, hand-eye speed, lifting weights, warming up before strenuous scenes, and ski-type movements for one mountain sequence.

Craig, however, came to him with a “very clear brief” that said he would need to look like he could “k*ll somebody.”

“If I take my shirt off, it’s not: ‘Oh, nice body.’ It's got to be: ‘Oh, f**king hell, he could do somebody.’ I wanted to look like I could do everything Bond does,” Craig said at the time.

Knives Out actor followed a full-body, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die. Theactor followed a full-body, high-intensity exercise regimen for 45 minutes a day to achieve the look, and continued variations of the workout for his subsequent movies,, and

One source claimed the new James Bond has already been chosen as multiple top actors compete for the role

Masters Of The Air actor Callum Turner and Slow Horses star Jack Lowden were also in the mix for the The Hollywood Reporter. Along with Pattinson and Hoult,actor Callum Turner andstar Jack Lowden were also in the mix for the screen tests in late October 2026, according to

Ex-007 Brosnan, who previously shared the screen with Turner in 2017’s The Only Living Boy in New York, gave him and the other frontrunners his seal of approval in an early November interview with Vanity Fair.

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“All the men who are on the list now are actors I admire,” Brosnan said. “Callum Turner is someone I’ve worked with, and he’s so strong. They all have a voice, a physique, and a presence on film. They all have longevity as actors—all of these young men.”

The Sun reported on November 5 that Golden Boy accidentally let it slip at a London pub, The French House. Meanwhile,reported on November 5 that another actor , Josh O’Connor, was already selected to play the new Bond. A source told the outlet that one of O’Connor’s theater co-stars for the playaccidentally let it slip at a London pub, The French House.

“Out of nowhere, and oiled by a few glasses of lager, [the castmate] blurted out that Josh was the next James Bond,” the source said, adding that the co-star was “insistent” that O’Connor had confided in them.

“I was staggered that this person was being so open about it all. But they were clearly very proud of Josh and what getting the role of Bond would mean for his career,” the source added.

As for Pattinson, the internet is divided over whether his physique meets the standard Craig set.

“The Casino Royale water walkout became so iconic, I feel like people expect Bond to have a toned and functional physique at least,” one person claimed. Another argued, “He’s supposed to be lean. No reason to rule out Pattinson for build, especially when he’s in shape.”

"All the current action stars are on TRT," one user commented