33 Craft Kits For The Person Who Picks Up A New Hobby Every 3 Weeks (We Are Not Judging)

There is a certain person who owns a half-finished cross stitch, an abandoned set of watercolors, and a candle-making kit used almost once, all while staying fully convinced the next hobby is the one that finally sticks. If that sounds familiar, this list was made for you.
Hobby hopping isn't a character flaw; it's a lifestyle, and the only real fix is making sure the next craft kit is interesting enough to survive past the first weekend. These picks range from easy and instantly rewarding to the ones that take a little more patience, so whatever phase comes next already has something waiting for it.
This post may include affiliate links.
#1 Carving A Design Into Rubber And Stamping It Onto Paper Is The Entire Premise Behind A Lino Print Kit, And The Slightly Imperfect Results End Up Looking More Intentional Than Anything Made Digitally
Review: "Great starter kit! I am constantly wanting to try new ways to create, and this kit was perfect for giving me the chance to try linocut printmaking! It was cheap enough to not stress about the price if it wasn't something I wanted to continue, but also had enough included that when I decided to keep at it, I didn't have to immediately get a bigger kit. And I LOVE that you can store all of the cutting tips right in the handle of the cutting tool." - Katie G.
Report
10points
#2 Flowers That Never Wilt Come Out Of The Play-Doh Bloom Kit, Giving Every Bouquet Attempt A Permanent Spot On A Shelf Instead Of A Slow Decline Into The Trash Within A Week
Review: "This "Play-Doh Blooms" set is an incredibly fun, creative concept that functions essentially like a sophisticated modeling kit for adults. The compound has that classic, satisfying texture but is paired with elegant tools, molds, and a refined color palette designed for crafting beautiful, realistic floral arrangements and botanical shapes. It is remarkably relaxing to work with, holds fine petal details beautifully, and makes for an excellent, unique hobby project." - Auntie A
10points
#3 Threading Beads Onto Wire Until They Form A Suncatcher Outline Is The Whole Process Behind This Plant-Shaped Kit, And The Finished Piece Throws Tiny Rainbows Across The Room The Moment It Catches Any Light
Review: "Extremely cute! I finished this the suncatcher in an afternoon. Just watching movies. It was pretty easy to understand, though. It took me a while to get a hang of how exactly to twist the wire." - Candie
9points
#4 A Clear Background Turns This Embroidery Kit Into Something Closer To Painting With Thread, Letting The Design Hang In A Window Or Against Light Where Ordinary Fabric Never Could
Review: "I enjoyed working on this. Didn’t take a very long time to complete. I might cut down the fabric on the back but I haven’t decided yet. Definitely worth a try if you like embroidery. A beginner could totally do this as long as they pay attention to the back and front since the fabric is transparent." - Me
9points
#5 Punch Needle Kits Turn Repetitive Looping Motions Into Plush, Textured Designs Fast Enough That Beginners Get A Finished Piece Before Losing Interest, Which Is Rare For A Craft This Detailed
Review: "Got these for my 13 year old and she loved it! Beautiful when completed. Easy to use, not too expensive for a fun project." - AB
https://www.amazon.com/Beginners-Embroidery-Stamped-Pattern-Decor-2/dp/B0DYCJMGZM?ie=UTF8&linkCode=ll2&tag=bphorse-20&linkId=e5a3aea20c147e2f7b85ad46d049afa4&language=en_US&gaOptInStatus=true&ref_=as_li_ss_tl, judgirl83Report
9points
#6 Bending Pipe Cleaners Into The Shape Of Cacti And Succulents Produces Plants That Survive Every Missed Watering Schedule And Still Look Exactly The Same A Year Later
Review: "All 4 were completed in about the same time. They come with everything needed except scissors which we had. They turned out quite cute and do resemble the pictures on the box. I would absolutely purchase again." - Animalfarm
8points
#7 The Paint By Sticker Architecture Edition Replaces A Paintbrush With Tiny Numbered Stickers, Somehow Making Famous Buildings Easier To Recreate Than The Stick Figure Attempts From Art Class Ever Were
Review: "This is one of the best sticker art books that I’ve ever worked on. I’ve done many of the Paint by Sticker books. The stickers are cut perfectly so there is not any gapping between stickers. Comes out perfectly and the stickers stay put. Beautiful pictures to create. Calming and relaxing to do. Would totally recommend!" - Susan A.
8points
#8 Let Your Friend Aggressively Poke Some Fluff Into An Adorable New Friend With This Needle Felting Kit
Review: "This was the most satisfying project I've tried in a long time. I've never felted before, but this kit had everything I needed to get started. There are a lot of needles included, and the felting pad seems to be very good quality for a beginner. It took me about two hours this afternoon to make my first kitty - I made him a little more detailed than the instructions showed. I think he turned out super cute for a first attempt. :) I'm hooked!" - Nursery Nurse
7points
#9 A Wood Burning Kit Turns A Heated Metal Tip Into The Only Tool Needed To Create Designs That Look Carved, Scorched, And Intentional All At Once
Review: "Couldn’t be happier, we have no problems with ill fitting parts, escape isn’t possible. These guys easily climb the vertical ventilation shaft so even though the hoses seem slippery, mobility isn’t an issue. In our house it is more fun for adults than for kids, but in fairness I was the one who bought it and either way I’m pleased. Would buy again for sure!" - MarkenNerd
7points
#10 Cross Stitching Gets The Paint By Numbers Treatment With This Starter Kit, Pre-Marked And Ready To Go For Anyone Who Wants The Finished Look Without Staring At A Blank Pattern Wondering Where To Begin
Review: "Picture is beautiful! Fun to make and no issues at all! Very happy with it." - Lulu Easton
Report
7points
#11 Assembling A DIY Turkish Lamp Means Ending Up With A Handmade Stained Glass Piece That Casts A Colorful Light No Overhead Fixture Ever Managed To Pull Off
Review: "Looks like this will be a very intense diy project. It does appear to be high quality, nice materials. Full sized so it will be time consuming…not something you would want to rush." - Melissa Segar
Report
7points
#12 Hooking Yarn Through Canvas One Strand At A Time Turns Into A Chunky Strawberry Pillow By The End, And Watching The Shape Come Together Row By Row Is Oddly More Satisfying Than The Finished Pillow Itself
Review: "I bought this for my coworker to make for me (know your strengths), and she even commented on how soft the yarn was. Once it was finished, I can confirm — super soft and fluffy. If you want a cute, cozy project (or have a talented friend you can lovingly recruit), this one turned out adorable." - Michelle B
Report
7points
#13 Melting Wax And Pressing A Stamp Into It Turns Ordinary Envelopes Into Something That Looks Like It Arrived From A Much Fancier Century
Review: "I have never used a wax sealing kit until today and yet I really enjoyed this starter kit. It has everything you need to practice. The learning curve is minimal if you watch just one or two you tube video's for tips. The colors in this set are bright and vibrant and don't get dull when melted. " - Placeholder
Report
7points
#14 Your Friend Can Finally Have A Starter Baby To Name And Nurture With This Sourdough Bread Making Kit
Review: "I'm new to Sourdough and this kit made this easy to get through everything quickly. I'm pretty obsessed." - GouldReview
Report
6points
#15 Pouring Swirls Of Paint Onto Blank Paper And Coasters Turns Into A Full Afternoon Activity, And Somehow Every Single Batch Of Marble Paintings Comes Out Looking Like It Belongs In A Gallery Gift Shop
Review: "This is a great starter marbling kit. I had some much fun experimenting with it and my 2 daughters are enjoying doing it with me too. Takes some practice. Would recommend!" - Jay Freeman
Report
6points
#16 Hammering Nails And Wrapping String Around A Cactus Outline Turns Into Wall Art That Looks Far More Complicated To Make Than It Actually Was
Review: "Cute little cactus! My ten year old and I enjoyed making this! It was very easy and turned out really cute! Everything was included in the kit along with a little zip pouch. Great little afternoon craft." - Shannon Parker
Report
6points
#17 Pouring Resin Over Flowers, Photos, Or Trinkets Locks Them Into Something Permanent, And Epoxy Resin Kits Make That Process Available To Anyone Without A Workshop Or A Single Power Tool Involved
Review: "This product and the contents was a game changer for me! Best investment I ever made. The molds are perfect. Reusable and small enough for the most perfect keychains. The resin itself is amazing! Bubble free and odorless. I have not had any allergic reactions to this product unlike others and I now buy the resin from this company in bulk." - Jennifer Ives
Report
5points
#18 Get Your Friend A Book Nook Building Kit So Their Bookshelf Can Have Its Own Main Character Moment
Review: "Beware of counterfeit versions of this set. I purchased a counterfeit set that was far inferior and was missing several parts. I returned that set and purchased this one from CUTEBEE and I am very impressed. The wood used is crisp and straight, the laser cutting and patterns are precise and overall just like the marketing images. Very good attention to detail" - Thomas Aaron
5points
#19 Your Friend Can Finally Have Their Own Ghost Moment Without Needing Patrick Swayze With This Sculpd Pottery Starter Kit
Review: "Dude this is so cute for a date night, I was a little iffy on the price BUT if you think about buying all this separately you’d end up probably paying way more. Or end up with super cheap tools/clay that will make your project look like sheet." - jasmine
5points
#20 That Expensive Sushi Delivery Guy Is About To Get Real Lonely Now That Your Friend Has A Sushi Making Set
Review: "Easy to use. Makes great sushi." - Katherine Argabright
Report
5points
Add New Image
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda StaffView profile