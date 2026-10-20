Depending on where you live, many visual aspects of your home, yard or property might actually be regulated by some neighborhood association, including the dreaded HOA. So some folks get creative when push comes to shove.
After being confronted by his home owners association (HOA) over his sunflowers, a man turned to a lawyer for help. Their contract was extensive and quite specific so he rolled up his sleeves and decided to find a loophole. When ensued was a masterful use of malicious compliance.
Being told by strangers that you can’t grow something is infuriating
So one man got creative to get around his HOA
The netizen who posted the story chatted with some of the readers
Denis KrotovasBoredPanda StaffView profile